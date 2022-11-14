Read full article on original website
Related
readtheleader.com
Jerry Randall (Randy) Sanders
Funeral services for Jerry Randall (Randy) Sanders, 66, were held Nov. 1, 2022 at Second Baptist Church in Lexington, Tenn. with Clint Sanders and Matt Wood officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove (Sweet Bud) Cemetery. Mr. Sanders was a 1974 graduate of Riverside High School and a retired route sales...
readtheleader.com
Board members attend Leadership Conference
Three Decatur County Board of Education members attended the 2022 Leadership Conference and Annual Convention held at the Opryland Convention Center in Nashville on Nov. 10-13. The conference gave resources to help board members learn, share ideas, work to identify legislative needs and communicate them to the state leaders. The theme of the conference was "Education Makes Dreams Come True.” Several classes were available to choose from. They included mental health, mastery gaps, future ready schools, financial education, textbooks approval, discussion with an attorney, early college high school and technology learning environments. Brett Culp, one of the featured motivational speakers, explained that "sometimes the fight is your friend" and that "hope is magic, hope is possibility and hope is the foundation of action. Other speakers included Major Heather "Lucky" Penney, Dr. Rick Rigsby, Rik Roberts and Phillip Fulmer. Board members attending the conference included Joseph Fisher, Rhonda Mitchell and Athalia Taylor.
Comments / 0