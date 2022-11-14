Three Decatur County Board of Education members attended the 2022 Leadership Conference and Annual Convention held at the Opryland Convention Center in Nashville on Nov. 10-13. The conference gave resources to help board members learn, share ideas, work to identify legislative needs and communicate them to the state leaders. The theme of the conference was "Education Makes Dreams Come True.” Several classes were available to choose from. They included mental health, mastery gaps, future ready schools, financial education, textbooks approval, discussion with an attorney, early college high school and technology learning environments. Brett Culp, one of the featured motivational speakers, explained that "sometimes the fight is your friend" and that "hope is magic, hope is possibility and hope is the foundation of action. Other speakers included Major Heather "Lucky" Penney, Dr. Rick Rigsby, Rik Roberts and Phillip Fulmer. Board members attending the conference included Joseph Fisher, Rhonda Mitchell and Athalia Taylor.

