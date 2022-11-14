Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Best Warzone 2 settings on consoles
What are the best settings for Warzone 2 on consoles? To make sure you can spot the competition easily, here’s how to get the most out of Warzone 2 if you’re playing PlayStation or Xbox. Warzone 2 and DMZ offer brand new experiences for CoD players, using the...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Live beta finally hits US with global launch
The long-awaited Pokemon TCG Live beta is finally available in the US as the company has officially launched the app globally. More than nine months after its initial announcement, the beta for Pokemon TCG Live is officially available worldwide. As the first mention of the new Pokemon TCG online game...
dexerto.com
How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Slide canceling used to be an important tactic in Warzone and there is a workaround to use it in the new game. Here’s how you can slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Slide cancel is a momentum and movement-based mechanic that proves to be quite useful...
dexerto.com
Microsoft cuts $50 off the Xbox Series S for Black Friday
Microsoft’s tiny Xbox Series S is the perfect way to get into the current generation, without having to break the bank doing so. The Xbox Series S is probably our favorite of the consoles right now. Its small size, access to Game Pass, and affordable price makes it one of the best ways to play games at the moment.
dexerto.com
How to play Warzone 2 on Steam Deck: Best settings & more
Warzone 2 has launched, and we’ve worked out how to get the game running on Steam Deck. There’s some good news, bad news, and a workaround. Call of Duty releases doesn’t stop at Modern Warfare 2 this year, as the sequel to Warzone releases today. While the full game has done absolute gangbusters, the appetite for the battle royale chaos lingers. However, will it run on the Steam Deck, Valve’s handheld?
dexerto.com
Everything in MultiVersus Season 2: New characters, Game of Thrones map, more
MultiVersus Season 2 brings even more new characters to the successful fighter along with a slew of gameplay changes and fresh content. We’ve put together everything there is to know about MultiVerusus Season 2. The rise of MultiVersus has been one of 2022s greatest success stories. Warner Bros. Smash-inspired...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers demand Niantic change wild spawns
Pokemon Go trainers are demanding Niantic provide more variety to the game’s wild spawns, calling them “useless” and “repetitive.”. Over the last few years, Pokemon Go has greatly increased the available ‘mon in the game. And with Gen 9 about to be released, it’s only going to grow even more.
dexerto.com
Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities
You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.
dexerto.com
Crazy Warzone 2 instant death location found on new Al Mazrah map
While running around Warzone 2’s Al Mazrah map, one player stumbled across a weird bug that turned the floor into an instant death trap. Most online games struggle out of the gate with a host of issues, including everything from performance hiccups and glitches to server troubles and content-related concerns.
dexerto.com
Best team for the Element Cup Remix in Pokemon Go
The Element Cup Remix has arrived in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the top recommendations to help you emerge victoriously. Alongside the Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the Pokemon Go Battle League regularly introduces unique or remixed cups to give players a fresh challenge when battling other trainers.
dexerto.com
Swagg lashes out at Warzone 2 players telling him to “adapt” to new changes
Swagg is largely enjoying his time in the opening week of Warzone 2 but a particular group of players online is getting on his nerves as they claim he just needs to “adapt” to certain mechanical changes. With Warzone 2 now live for players around the globe, millions...
dexerto.com
Building the fastest esports gaming PC in 2022
With all-new parts, we’ve put together a lightning-fast esports gaming PC. We’ll take you step-by-step through the build, accessories, features like Nvidia Reflex, and more. What makes a good gaming PC? Well, you have to strike a balance of parts, and what you are going to use the...
dexerto.com
Crimson Desert: Gameplay, story, trailer, platforms & more
Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game that is currently being developed by Pearl Abyss – the team behind Black Desert Online. Here’s everything we currently know about Crimson Desert, including gameplay, platforms, and more. Pearl Abyss originally announced Crimson Desert during the 2020 Game Awards, but...
dexerto.com
Pseudo-Legendary Frigibax, Arctibax, & Baxcalibur locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new pseudo-Legendary is an Ice/Dragon-type named Baxcalibur, and here is where players can find this kaiju powerhouse. With each generation of Pokemon games comes a new pseudo-Legendary. With a stat total of 600 and a moveset to crush their opponents, these powerful Pokemon quickly become fan favorites and are staples of the franchise.
dexerto.com
Where to find Girafarig & how to evolve it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Girafarig returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it even has a new evolution. Here is how to get the giraffe Pokemon of Paldea and evolve it into Farigiraf. Introduced in Gen 3, Girafarig has amassed quite a cult following. While it isn’t as popular as Charizard, Pikachu, or even the pseudo-Legendaries, its rarity in the early generations of Pokemon gave it a special status in the community.
dexerto.com
Riot Games & Ubisoft partner on initiative to decrease toxicity
Riot Games and Ubisoft have announced a partnership in a research project, “Zero Harm in Comms,” that uses artificial intelligence to detect and prevent toxicity between players. Developers Riot Games and Ubisoft are teaming up in a technological project using AI to detect and prevent toxicity in in-game...
dexerto.com
Higround signs 100 Thieves’ Kyedae to Board of Creators
Higround has just signed their second content creator to their board of creators, and this time it’s 100 Thieves’ very own Kyedae. Over the last year or so, Higround’s popularity has skyrocketed with creators around the world with more and more streamers using their high-quality product. Higround...
dexerto.com
DrLupo’s list of Warzone 2 fixes includes proximity chat, looting, and DMZ mode
Streamer DrLupo is among the many who have tried out Warzone 2 and the new DMZ mode, and he has some thoughts on improvements that are needed. DrLupo came to fame thanks to his reputation as a battle royale player back in the hey-day of games like H1Z1 and the height of Fortnite’s popularity.
dexerto.com
All new Warzone 2 features explained: Interrogation system, Gulag 2.0, new loadouts & more
Warzone 2 is finally here and brings a ton of new features for the players to get excited about. So, here’s a rundown of all the new features in Warzone 2. CoD players are about to witness a new era of the franchise with the arrival of Warzone 2. While the sequel revolves around the same concept as that of the original Warzone, it does come with a slew of new features.
Comments / 0