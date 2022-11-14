Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan to get around $12M from massive settlement with Google
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the state will get around $12 million from Google after settling with the company over its location tracking practices on Google Account settings.
Michigan among 40 states to reach historic settlement with Google
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and 39 other attorney generals reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings.According to Nessel's office, this is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in the history of the U.S. Michigan will receive nearly $12 million from the settlement."Google makes the majority of its revenue from using the personal data of those who search in its browsers and use its apps," Nessel said. "The company's online reach enables it to target consumers without the consumer's knowledge or permission. However, the transparency requirements of...
Michigan to receive nearly $12 million from Google privacy lawsuit
(The Center Square) – Forty attorneys general reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, which is the largest multi-state AG privacy settlement in U.S. history. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Michigan will receive nearly $12 million from a privacy lawsuit with Google. "Google makes the majority of its revenue from using the personal data of those who search in its browsers and...
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Michigan residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Michigan residents because residents are already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, so this stimulus payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Up to $1700 available for millions of Michigan residents as social security benefit: Check your eligibility
It could help you fight inflation. A report reveals that the average cost of living in Michigan is 10 percent lesser than in other cities and counties in the United States. Housing is up to 25 percent lower, while utilities are relatively high.
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
$3000 to $4000 stimulus payment available for thousands of Michigan residents: See if you are eligible
This could help people resolve different financial issues. A total of 18 states across the US are getting tax rebates or stimulus payments. These include Georgia, Florida, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Virginia, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money."This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to...
Detroit News
High auto plant absenteeism threatens Michigan investment opportunities
Absenteeism rates in Michigan's auto plants are an emerging challenge in the Great Lakes State's bid to secure new, jobs-creating investments that could define the industry for decades. In a letter circulated online last month to United Auto Workers members who work at Stellantis NV’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant building...
Advocate warns about consequences of repealing Michigan's right-to-work law
(The Center Square) – Advocates for the right-to-work law in Michigan warn that repealing the law that has been in effect since 2013 would hurt the state economy. For the first time since 1984, Democrats hold a trifecta in the Michigan state legislature with control of the House and Senate and the governor's office. Democrats have talked about repealing the right-to-work law since it was passed in 2012. “While the...
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
‘Canary in the Coal Mine’: Is Elissa Slotkin’s Win a Warning for Political Extremists?
The Michigan Democrat had been targeted by the GOP, but she beat them by stealing away some of their own weary voters.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win
(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added. According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
Michigan sets records in midterm voting. Turnout is another story.
It was a record midterm election in Michigan last week. More Michiganders are registered to vote than ever before and more people voted — more than half of the state's voting-age population. But what about voter turnout? The chart below shows the voter turnout rate for midterm elections — the percentage who actually...
Fact check: Van carrying ballots late at night in Detroit is normal, officials say
It is normal procedure for election workers to collect ballots after polls close, and not indicative of any suspicious activity, officials say.
Elon Musk’s hardcore deadline is here and Twitter employees are resigning in droves
Today marks the day that Twitter employees need to decide if they will sign on to be one of the “hardcore” people that remain at the company. At 5:00 PM EST today, Twitter employees needed to let the company know if they would remain at the company and accept the grueling work culture that new owner Elon Musk is asking of them. According to reports, those who decided to leave the company would receive three weeks’ severance if they agreed to some terms that Twitter has not been able to actually tell them yet.
New On3 predictions in favor of Michigan
Michigan is in line to land multiple priority recruiting targets in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 class. Find out who they are.
Comments / 2