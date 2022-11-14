ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
kpcw.org

Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with...
PARK CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

Ryan and Ashley Smith donate $20 million to cancer research at Primary Children’s Hospital

SALT LAKE City, Nov 7, 2022. The Ryan and Ashley Smith Foundation today announced a $20 million donation to Utah’s Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, a 100-year-old, top-ranked pediatric hospital. The money will help power groundbreaking pediatric cancer research and treatments to help young cancer patients. In addition, the gift establishes the 5 For The Fight Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cancer Research at Primary Children’s.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fox10phoenix.com

Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
ELK RIDGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
KAYSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort

IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buildingsaltlake.com

Intermountain seeks to rezone Sears Block for ‘urban hospital’

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A law firm representing Intermountain filed paperwork this morning asking the city to rezone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building

PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
PERRY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy