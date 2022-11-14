Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
Magna Care Coalition receives $2 million grant to prevent youth violence
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice Initiatives has been awarded a $2 million community violence intervention grant. The grant will fund the Magna United Communities That Care Coalition. According to a press release, the grant comes from the United States Department...
kjzz.com
Changes to social study standards irk those who wrote them
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a marathon, eight-hour meeting on Oct. 20, Utah State Board of Education member Jennie Earl, made motion after motion, to make big changes to a re-write of Utah’s social studies standard. The lengthy meeting, included multiple additions and subtractions proposed by Earl.
Famous author visits Ogden school, encourages students to reach for the stars
Nearly 700 students filed into the auditorium at Highland Junior High School in Ogden for an assembly Tuesday morning. This assembly was especially exciting for two reasons: it’s the first they’ve had since the onset of the pandemic, and they had a surprise visit from a famous author.
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
kpcw.org
Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with...
lehifreepress.com
Ryan and Ashley Smith donate $20 million to cancer research at Primary Children’s Hospital
SALT LAKE City, Nov 7, 2022. The Ryan and Ashley Smith Foundation today announced a $20 million donation to Utah’s Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, a 100-year-old, top-ranked pediatric hospital. The money will help power groundbreaking pediatric cancer research and treatments to help young cancer patients. In addition, the gift establishes the 5 For The Fight Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cancer Research at Primary Children’s.
Construction begins on the newest Hale Center theater
The new Hale Center theater and performing arts facility is expected to be finished in time for a 2024 production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’
KUTV
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
In Park City, holiday lights are winter lights – and they have new laws
These days it’s not uncommon for holiday lights to go up the day after Halloween. Now with the new dark sky ordinance in Park City, these seasonal sparklerss have some rules and regulations. It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and holiday...
fox10phoenix.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Gephardt Daily
Case closed in parade death of Kaysville girl
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Kaysville police confirmed Tuesday that the investigation into a parade accident that killed an 8-year-old girl has been closed. No charges will be filed in the July 4 death this year of Macie Anne Hill, of Kaysville, who was hit by...
Heber City approves North Village annexation, four developments around UVU
After delaying a vote earlier this month, on Tuesday the Heber City Council approved adding new land and several housing and commercial developments with it to the city’s boundaries. Five Wasatch County properties, including the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus’s land, are going to become part of Heber City....
kslnewsradio.com
SLC voters OK $85 million parks and trails bond. Is it worth higher taxes?
SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, Salt Lake City voters overwhelmingly approved an $85 million bond for parks and trails, with 69% in favor and 31% against. But are the accumulating taxes from passing bonds on Election Day worth it?. Rusty Cannon of the Utah Tax Payers Association joined...
ksl.com
Utah man who jumped into freezing river to save woman recalls harrowing rescue effort
IDAHO FALLS – Dane Entze never anticipated he'd be responsible for saving someone's life when he and his wife drove into Idaho Falls Saturday morning. The 36-year-old man from Elk Ridge, Utah jumped into the Snake River near John's Hole Bridge after watching a woman drive her vehicle off the boat dock. A news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department reports it happened about 10 a.m. and was a suicide attempt. The fire department identified the rescuer as a "Good Samaritan." EastIdahoNews learned was it was Entze who swam about 120 feet from the shore in freezing water to rescue the woman.
buildingsaltlake.com
Intermountain seeks to rezone Sears Block for ‘urban hospital’
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. A law firm representing Intermountain filed paperwork this morning asking the city to rezone...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
kjzz.com
Children safe after school bus crash in Salt Lake City Marmalade District
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — No children were injured after a crash involving a car and school bus in Salt Lake City's Marmalade District. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 280 W 500 N, in front of the Marmalade Branch library. Police said a white...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building
PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
