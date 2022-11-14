Warner Bros. Discovery has been trying to revitalize their DC Films franchise by canceling a ton of films and looking for a Kevin Feige-type leader to head their new division. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been revealed as the new Co-CEO's of DC Studios fan attention has moved somewhere else. That place just so happens to be focused on what's next for Henry Cavill's Superman. Just last month the actor was confirmed to be returning as the character in Black Adam as well as his own sequel to 2013's Man of Steel, and that writers were pitching Man of Steel 2 to the studio. Now, fans have been creating designs for how his Superman could look going forward, with one artist giving him a look inspired by Max Fleischer's original Superman suit.

20 HOURS AGO