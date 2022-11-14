Read full article on original website
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Threatens Marvel to Recast Him as Beast in X-Men MCU Project
Marvel Studios has been slowing integrating their lineup of mutant characters ever since they got the rights to them when the Disney / FOX merger completed. Since 2020, we have seen Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and it was also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel would also be a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. Marvel is also developing a third Deadpool movie that will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and feature the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Now, one other X-Men star seems to want to return as their respective character in the MCU. Frasier star Kelsey Grammer recently threatened Marvel Studios to recast his role as Hank McCoy / Beast.
Scarlet Witch Trailer Released by Marvel
While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been clamoring for a Scarlet Witch solo project, Marvel Comics is preparing for the launch of the hero's upcoming solo series with the release of a new trailer. Wanda Maximoff has had to deal with a lot of baggage in the comics, but some of that has thankfully been resolved in the pages of Darkhold and X-Men: Trial of Magneto. This leaves writer Steve Orlando (Marauders, Darkhold) and artist Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) free to tell Scarlet Witch stories filled with mystery, adventure, and magic.
Marvel Confirms an Avenger Is Officially Changing Their Codename
An Avenger that has gone by several different codenames has just chosen a new one. Monica Rambeau is one of many heroes to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel. With Carol Danvers adopting the Captain Marvel name and Kamala Khan becoming Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau was left to come up with her own unique moniker. She settled on the name Spectrum when she joined the Mighty Avengers since her powers are also light-based. Whether she's Captain Marvel or Spectrum, Monica Rambeau has fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The announcement of Monica Rambeau's first solo series alluded to another new codename for the Avenger, and another Marvel limited series officially confirms it.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Black Panther, Lobo, and Omega Men
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dominates this week's Top Ten as the rumors that swirled for months finally have some clarity. The shakeup at DC continues to shake the market as James Gunn begins laying out his roadmap and expressing his love for one particular character. An appearance by Spider-Punk in one spot follows last week's casting news, along with an appearance by the one and only Wolverine! This week's Top Ten is packed with information about the future of the MCU and DC, but tread lightly, as it also features some possible spoilers for those who have yet to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!
Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date
Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.
Loki Journeys to Marvel's House of Ideas in Defenders Beyond Finale (Exclusive)
Marvel Comics may be nicknamed the "House of Ideas," but there is also a literal place in the Marvel Universe that also uses the name. Loki and his band of Defenders are paying the House of Ideas a visit in the finale of Defenders: Beyond. The five-issue limited series reunites writer Al Ewing and artist Javier Rodríguez, who previously collaborated on last year's Defenders: There Are No Rules. This ragtag team of Defenders features Loki, Blue Marvel, Tigra, America Chavez, and Taaia, who is Galactus' mother. They've traveled through the different cosmos in the Marvel Universe and encountered Beyonders and even the Phoenix, but what secrets does the House of Ideas hold?
Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko
Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
Thunderbolts Trends Over Squadron Supreme Rumor
Marvel's Thunderbolts movie is generating new buzz, as a new rumor states that a major Marvel superhero team could make its debut in the film: The Squadron Supreme. It all started with a cryptic tweet from Marvel insider KC Walsh, which depicted some iconic artwork of the Squadron Supreme taking down some Marvel heroes. When Walsh indicated he was hearing rumors of the team being in Thunderbolts, Marvel fandom started to either go wild with excitement – and/or casual fans started researching who, exactly, the Squadron Supreme is. We can help you there.
Marvel Teases the Secret Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Marvel's "Avengers Assemble" crossover promises to reveal the identity of Avenger Prime, dubbed "the most important Avenger in the Multiverse." Writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his tenure on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an "Avengers Assemble" crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" brings Aaron's nearly five-year run to an end, as Mephisto and his Multiversal Masters of Evil attack an Avengers Tower at Infinity's End. Avengers Tower is home to the mysterious Avenger Prime, who fans got a short glimpse of in 2021's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1. Avenger Prime will be revealed in February's installments of "Avengers Assemble."
Jessica Henwick Teases Colleen Wing's Iron Fist Return (Exclusive)
Jessica Henwick has been busy since landing the role of Colleen Wing in Netflix's Iron Fist and Defenders stories. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery next up for Henwick, the rising star also appeared recently The Matrix Resurrections, Love and Monsters, and The Gray Man among other titles with roles in The Royal Hotel and more still to come. Yet, Henwick still sounds ready and possibly a bit more informed than she is ready to share about for a return to Colleen Wing character from the Marvel universe. On the heels of Charlie Cox reprising his Daredevil role from the same pocket of the Marvel franchise and Iron First star Finn Jones voicing support for Henwick's return, the Glass Onion star shared some thoughts with ComicBook.com.
Watch Chris Jericho Revealed on The Masked Singer, Ready for Bride to Join MCU
Over the past week, fans have seen AEW's Chris Jericho appear as a pink dragon named Bride on FOX's The Masked Singer, and though many figured out who he was beforehand, he was finally unmasked. Jericho previously sang Walk The Moon's Shut Up and Dance and then Smash Mouth's All Star, and even though he was unmasked, Jericho told The Wrap that he is ready for Bride to get some shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can watch Jericho's big reveal on the show in the video below.
Gabrielle Union Reveals How Her Strange World Character Was Crafted (Exclusive)
Disney Animation is embracing the strange. The house of mouse returns to the big screen next week with Strange World, an animated adventure that features three generations of the same family: Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid), Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Ethan Clade. (Jaboukie Young-White). While these three are at the forefront, the Clade family also boasts the leadership of Meridian Clade (Gabrielle Union), Searcher's wife and Ethan's mother.
Star Wars: Andor Episodes 11 & 12 Release Dates, Season 2 Info
Star Wars: Andor is a slow-burn hit over on Disney+, with many calling it one of the best Star Wars projects ever – not to mention one of the best TV shows of 2022. That said, Andor is still admittedly building its way to the kind of viewership that shows like House of the Dragon or The Mandalorian have attracted – and it seems not everyone even watching the show is certain of how many episodes Andor will have, or what details there are about Season 2.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special First Reactions Celebrate James Gunn's Marvel Christmas Story
Marvel Studios isn't done giving fans the gift of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is still on the way, and the first reactions to the new Marvel Special Presentation are coming in! One of the first ones that gained the attention of James Gunn himself came from Daniel Baptista, who says we have nothing less than a new "Christmas classic" on our hands:
Man of Steel 2 Fan Art Give Henry Cavill Fleischer-Inspired Superman Suit
Warner Bros. Discovery has been trying to revitalize their DC Films franchise by canceling a ton of films and looking for a Kevin Feige-type leader to head their new division. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been revealed as the new Co-CEO's of DC Studios fan attention has moved somewhere else. That place just so happens to be focused on what's next for Henry Cavill's Superman. Just last month the actor was confirmed to be returning as the character in Black Adam as well as his own sequel to 2013's Man of Steel, and that writers were pitching Man of Steel 2 to the studio. Now, fans have been creating designs for how his Superman could look going forward, with one artist giving him a look inspired by Max Fleischer's original Superman suit.
Henry Cavill Speaks Out on Sherlock Holmes Movie After Enola Holmes 2
Netflix recently released the second film in their Enola Holmes franchise with Enola Holmes 2, and it definitely sets up some interesting things for the franchise. Those things might be worrisome for Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) fans as it could potentially mean that Henry Cavill could get his own solo film. But it seems as if we won't have to worry about that with the actor shutting down the idea of a solo Sherlock Holmes film. During the post-credits scene for Enola Holmes 2, Sherlock finally meets Watson and this makes everyone think he will no longer need Enola. While speaking with The Wrap, Cavill calmed down those worries.
Here Are The TV Shows And Movies You Might Have Seen Featuring "The Crown" Season 5 Cast
From playing Dolores Umbridge to Queen Elizabeth II.
