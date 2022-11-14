Read full article on original website
Guilty verdict in fatal Waterloo fire
WATERLOO — A jury has found a Denver man guilty of setting a fire that killed his friend in August. Jurors deliberated for about two hours Thursday before returning a verdict convicting John Walter Spooner, 59, of first-degree arson. Spooner’s jaw dropped when he heard the verdict and he...
28 dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder northwest of Lincoln, sheriff says
Two months after a reported dog bite first led Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to an unlicensed breeding operation northwest of Lincoln, authorities on Tuesday arrested a 70-year-old woman who had harbored the dogs and allegedly threatened police. Authorities and staff from the Capital Humane Society rescued 28 dogs of various...
Coralville man shot multiple times at man in crowded Taboo club, prosecutor says
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Taboo Nighclub and Lounge was packed for '90s night April 10, when Dimione Walker arrived in the early morning hours. He joined the fun, dancing and talking with friends, a prosecutor said Monday during her opening statement in Walker's trial. But his mood seemed to...
Jurors hear about origin of fatal fire in Waterloo
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of setting a house fire that killed his friend first told police it was his friend who set the blaze. Later, John Walter Spooner told police the fire at 309 E. Second St. wasn’t arson. Spooner, a 59-year-old Denver resident who had...
Cy-Hawk Series extended
Football teams from Iowa and Iowa State will continue to meet on the football field through at least 2027. Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta and Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard jointly announced Thursday a two-year extension of the Cy-Hawk Series. The extension adds a game at Kinnick Stadium...
