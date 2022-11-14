KANSAS CITY, Mo. — January-like cold and strong northwest winds will hold fast into the weekend. Morning lows will drop into the teens and twenties with highs in the 20s and 30s. Intermittent flurries are possible Today and Thursday, but no accumulations are expected. Attention then turns towards a warm up next week with highs in the 50s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A storm does loom for the middle of the week, but impacts to holiday travel leading up to Thanksgiving remain murky at this time.

