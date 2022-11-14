Read full article on original website
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD ArchitectsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Very cold temperatures Friday morning
Clear and cold temperatures with wind chills in the single digits. Sunshine but frigid conditions for the weekend, especially Friday. Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clouds clear and temperatures plummet. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 17°. Friday: Mostly sunny and...
KMBC.com
Cold and blustery Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery today with a chance of afternoon sprinkles or a flurry. High 40. Much colder and windy Friday with wind chills in the single digits Friday morning and a high of 28 Friday afternoon. Sunny and blustery Saturday. High 35. Sunny and warmer Sunday. High 46. Highs return into the lower 50s next Monday through Wednesday. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday.
KMBC.com
A few flurries possible Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight. Patchy flurries are possible through the day on Thursday. Highs will be near 40 degrees Thursday. Wind chills will fall into the single digits Friday morning with lows in the mid-teens. Highs will stay below freezing Friday,...
KMBC.com
January-like cold continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — January-like cold and strong northwest winds will hold fast into the weekend. Morning lows will drop into the teens and twenties with highs in the 20s and 30s. Intermittent flurries are possible Today and Thursday, but no accumulations are expected. Attention then turns towards a warm up next week with highs in the 50s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A storm does loom for the middle of the week, but impacts to holiday travel leading up to Thanksgiving remain murky at this time.
KMBC.com
Not much of a warm up for your Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will fall back into the low 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. It will be partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the single digits Friday morning with...
kshb.com
The cold November pattern gets colder
Slightly warmer weather arrives for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Thanksgiving week will see a big warm-up into the 50s. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: W-NW 10-15mph. Low: 22°. Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, more clouds northeast of KC. Breezy and cold. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind...
kcur.org
Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction
The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
kshb.com
Snow will continue into early Tuesday morning
Snow will continue through the night with under 1" in most spots. There may be a small band that gets closer to 2" Tonight: Snow is likely with some accumulation of a dusting to 1" likely. Light winds. Low: 32°. Tuesday: The snow will end early with a few slick...
Kansas City residents prepare for 1st snowfall of season
People across the Kansas City area are putting down their rakes and reaching for their shovels after snow is expected on Monday night into Tuesday night.
KMBC.com
Kansas City area will dramatically change as Royals plan for new stadium in or near downtown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals' announcement that the team plans to leave the Truman Sports Complex and build a new stadium in or close to downtown has many people speculating where it will go. Owner John Sherman said in his open letter that several locations are...
KMBC.com
Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KMBC.com
Records reveal direct conversations between city, state leaders to force clean up along KCMO highways
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have seen the increased amount of trash along Kansas City Missouri's highways during the past couple of years, you are not alone. The tires, takeout containers, plastic bags, and discarded furniture have served as a rotten reminder of a pandemic that stalled litter cleanup efforts along the city's major interstates.
Kansas City-area cities closely monitoring snow while planning response
Kansas City-area cities are planning to pretreat and plow roads while closely monitoring rain and snow moving toward the metro.
Flu cases across Kansas City metro double in past 2 weeks
Flu season is off to an early and strong start in the Kansas City area.
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Crash into electrical pole leads to power outage in Platte County
A car crash into a power pole left more than 1,000 electric customers without power Wednesday afternoon in Platte County.
Columbia Missourian
Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off
Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night
Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.
KMBC.com
Prehistoric fun roars at T-Mobile Center next month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter show that you won't want to miss, the Jurassic World Live Tour, is coming to T-Mobile Center from December 9 - 11. Organizers said over the three days and seven performances, Kansas City will host "fan-favorite, life-sized dinosaurs ... including the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex!"
