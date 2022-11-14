ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Very cold temperatures Friday morning

Clear and cold temperatures with wind chills in the single digits. Sunshine but frigid conditions for the weekend, especially Friday. Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Clouds clear and temperatures plummet. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 17°. Friday: Mostly sunny and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cold and blustery Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly cloudy, cold and blustery today with a chance of afternoon sprinkles or a flurry. High 40. Much colder and windy Friday with wind chills in the single digits Friday morning and a high of 28 Friday afternoon. Sunny and blustery Saturday. High 35. Sunny and warmer Sunday. High 46. Highs return into the lower 50s next Monday through Wednesday. There is a slight chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

A few flurries possible Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will drop into the low 20s overnight. Patchy flurries are possible through the day on Thursday. Highs will be near 40 degrees Thursday. Wind chills will fall into the single digits Friday morning with lows in the mid-teens. Highs will stay below freezing Friday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

January-like cold continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — January-like cold and strong northwest winds will hold fast into the weekend. Morning lows will drop into the teens and twenties with highs in the 20s and 30s. Intermittent flurries are possible Today and Thursday, but no accumulations are expected. Attention then turns towards a warm up next week with highs in the 50s Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A storm does loom for the middle of the week, but impacts to holiday travel leading up to Thanksgiving remain murky at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Not much of a warm up for your Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will fall back into the low 20s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. It will be partly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the single digits Friday morning with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

The cold November pattern gets colder

Slightly warmer weather arrives for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Thanksgiving week will see a big warm-up into the 50s. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: W-NW 10-15mph. Low: 22°. Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, more clouds northeast of KC. Breezy and cold. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Early snowfall in Kansas City aligns with meteorological prediction

The Kansas City metro received its first measurable snowfall of the season and The Farmer’s Almanac, which provides a forecast every year, predicts it was only the beginning of what’s to come. Tim Goodwin, the Almanac's associate editor, said historically 80% of their predictions are correct. "Cold and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kshb.com

Snow will continue into early Tuesday morning

Snow will continue through the night with under 1" in most spots. There may be a small band that gets closer to 2" Tonight: Snow is likely with some accumulation of a dusting to 1" likely. Light winds. Low: 32°. Tuesday: The snow will end early with a few slick...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Christmas in the Sky displays music, dance, fireworks as a holiday kick-off

Christmas in the Sky is an annual variety show that has entertained families in Kansas City for more than two decades. The show is now in its 25th year. It will be held Nov. 23 at Longview Lake Beach in Kansas City. This show serves as the kick-off to Jackson County’s other holiday events, including Christmas in the Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at night

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The top four tallest buildings in Kansas City, Missouri are One Kansas City Place, Town Pavillion, Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center, and the Kansas City Power & Light Building. You can see in the above image that One Kansas City Place is the tallest. When you see the buildings collectively, some of the buildings like the Hilton President Hotel look small.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Prehistoric fun roars at T-Mobile Center next month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter show that you won't want to miss, the Jurassic World Live Tour, is coming to T-Mobile Center from December 9 - 11. Organizers said over the three days and seven performances, Kansas City will host "fan-favorite, life-sized dinosaurs ... including the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex!"
KANSAS CITY, MO

