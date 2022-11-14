NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Related
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels leaves the field after the Raiders were defeated by the Indianapolis Colts 25-20 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) and guard Aaron Brewer (55) on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR
Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his right ankle Wednesday. Coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that Kupp has a high-ankle sprain and will undergo a procedure known as "tightrope" surgery. The team planned to place Kupp on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum of four games. McVay did...
Confident Commanders head to Houston behind Taylor Heinicke
In the aftermath of a Monday night win over the Eagles, the Washington Commanders had two pressing roster issues to address in Week 11. The Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texans (1-7-1) on Sunday at NRG Stadium most likely without quarterback Carson Wentz (finger), who was cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to the active roster. Taylor Heinicke will make his fifth start of the...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) looks to get around Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Packers hope offense is here to stay as Titans come to town
Stopping a five-game losing streak by any means possible beats the alternative. Still, the Green Bay Packers felt they might also have relocated their groove, to boot, after snapping a lengthy midseason skid with a 31-28 overtime victory against Dallas last week. Will rookie wide receiver Christian Watson remain the revelation he was in catching three touchdown passes against the Cowboys? The Packers are eager to find out whether or not their offense can keep rolling when they host the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. ...
Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans
Football fans in the Madison area don’t have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL’s Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live. Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will...
Instant analysis: Packers defense beat in surprising way by Titans as playoff hopes vanish
GREEN BAY — Well, that was fun while it lasted. All that promise the Green Bay Packers showed four days earlier in a come-from-behind win over Dallas? All those hopes they raised that they could make a second-half surge to a postseason berth? Poof. Gone. The Packers fell to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to...
Report: Colts LB Shaq Leonard has season-ending surgery
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported. Leonard had the surgery after several evaluations, per the report. He was placed on injured reserve last Friday due to ongoing issues with his back. Leonard reportedly experienced a setback in practice Wednesday. The three-time All-Pro selection, who formerly went by Darius Leonard, had back surgery in the offseason and had yet to fully...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks onto the field during other second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Bills, Browns shifted to Detroit for Week 11 duel
Here's the scoop: too much snow in Buffalo forced the NFL to shovel the Bills and Cleveland Browns to an alternate game site. They'll square off in Detroit for their scheduled Week 11 game. The Bills are also scheduled to play at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day, giving them two games in five days at Detroit. Historical accumulation measured in feet was forecast for western New York before midday Saturday,...
With Cowboys staggered, Vikings vie for eighth consecutive win
The Minnesota Vikings are the NFL's hottest team with seven straight wins, including a scintillating victory in arguably the best NFL game of the season. The Vikings (8-1) find themselves listed as underdogs at home this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) in Minneapolis. FanDuel and DraftKings list the Cowboys as 1.5-point favorites. So does the perceived slight bother Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell? Well, no. In fact, he admitted Wednesday...
Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success
Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches. The Broncos (3-6) and Raiders (2-7) meet in Denver on Sunday with playoff hopes all but...
NFL: New England Patriots at New York Jets
Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford,NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) scrambling in the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills
Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported. It's the second consecutive day the Texans have claimed another team's castoff. The Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers Tuesday from the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers was a third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers fumbled four times on special teams this season, including one that set up a Dallas Cowboys touchdown on Sunday. He played in 26 games over two seasons, catching eight passes for 95 yards. He returned 40 punts for 305 yards and 17 kickoffs for 321 yards. --Field Level Media
Bengals head to Pittsburgh looking to keep pace in AFC North
The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers have watched their seasons go in opposite directions after the Steelers won their Week 1 meeting. The Bengals are out to avenge that loss and keep pace in the AFC North Division standings when they visit Pittsburgh on Sunday. Joe Burrow was sacked seven times and threw four interceptions when the Bengals (5-4) fell to the Steelers 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11. Pittsburgh...
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field following an overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys during their football game Sunday, November 13, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvscowboys 1113222312djpa
NFL mulls relocating Bills-Browns due to blizzard
The NFL is monitoring the impending blizzard set to blanket western New York and has been in touch with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about possibly moving their Sunday game, per multiple reports. Weather Channel projected Thursday morning that as much as five feet of snow could blanket the region Friday and Saturday. Playing in Detroit is an option being considered along with several other locations, per Cleveland.com. The...
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0