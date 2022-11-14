ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Contractor must reopen Free Street in Portland by Nov. 23, city says

After months of construction in Portland, Free Street is set to reopen in less than a week. The work has seen multiple delays. The delays have left part of Free Street closed to traffic since the spring. The road was originally supposed to reopen in early summer. Several businesses in...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston police officers get hefty pay raise

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police officers will get a hefty pay raise. It's part of a plan to recruit and retain them. This week, the city approved a new three-year police union contract. The starting wage for an officer will increase by $4. It also adds a couple more steps...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Sunday River, Sugarloaf open for season this week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sunday River and Sugarloaf Mountain have announced that they are opening this week. Sunday River will officially open Thursday at 9 a.m. for season pass holders, Ikon passholders and ticket pack users. The ski resort's website says this start is a little later than its typical late-October...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Claims of union busting as Starbucks announces closure of Portland location

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The union that was meant to represent employees at a Portland Starbucks are accusing the company of union busting. Starbucks announced this week that the location at Exchange and Middle streets in the Old Port will close on December 23, less than a month after employees there voted to unionize.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration kicks off Friday in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A Maine holiday tradition will kick off in Freeport on Friday. L.L. Bean’s Northern Lights celebrates holiday traditions from around the world and provides free winter events and activities. As part of the celebration, the company has transformed its Freeport flagship campus into a winter wonderland...
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Maine State Police: 10 hoax school shootings reported throughout state

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police says that 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The Sanford...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Sanford officials meet with public to discuss hoax at high school

SANFORD (WGME) – Sanford city officials addressed Tuesday morning’s hoax at the high school with the public Tuesday night. “Our community felt the fear, worry, I think powerlessness from the standpoint of what do we do? What can we do?” Sanford City Councilor Ayn Hanselmann said. It...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Ranked choice runoff to decide race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District

The ranked choice run-off for Maine's 2nd Congressional District began Tuesday morning in Augusta. Neither incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden nor his opponent, Republican Bruce Poliquin, were able to win 50-percent of the votes in the initial election count. This means second choice votes for third place finisher independent Tiffany...
MAINE STATE
WGME

UMaine football ready for season finale

PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team will wrap up the 2022 season Saturday afternoon against longtime rival New Hampshire. It'll be the 110th battle for the Brice Cowell Musket. The Black Bears are looking to keep the trophy in Orono after a wild 33-20 win last November in Durham. The Bears are 2-8, while New Hampshire sits at 7-3 and nationally ranked. A win will put the Wildcats in the playoffs. Now it will be an emotional game for the Maine players, but especially for former Deering star Raffaele Salamone, who'll be playing in his final game as a Black Bear.
DURHAM, NH

