Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The First Somali-American is Elected to the Maine Legislature Making History AgainThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Related
WGME
Contractor must reopen Free Street in Portland by Nov. 23, city says
After months of construction in Portland, Free Street is set to reopen in less than a week. The work has seen multiple delays. The delays have left part of Free Street closed to traffic since the spring. The road was originally supposed to reopen in early summer. Several businesses in...
WGME
South Portland group seeks volunteers to help shovel snow for seniors
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- With more winter weather on the way in the months ahead, one Maine group wants to help older Mainers stay safe. Age Friendly South Portland is providing sand buckets for seniors again this year. The group's secretary, Susan Henderson, says buckets are ready to go and...
WGME
Paychecks for Portland school employees delayed due to payroll staff shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) – A shortage of payroll staff at Portland Public Schools has led to delayed paychecks for hourly employees. Meanwhile, school bus driver shortages could mean big changes for elementary and middle school students in the city. Portland's superintendent says the district may have to cancel some bus...
WGME
Section of downtown Portland shut down in response to hoax shooting call
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland police got a call Tuesday morning saying students at Portland High School were injured. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case, but it prompted a quick and massive response downtown, with intersections and even the Portland Public Library closed. The scene in Portland featured students embracing...
WGME
DoorDash partners with Preble Street to deliver groceries to Mainers in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine is the most food insecure state in New England. Now Preble Street is partnering with a food delivery service to help provide more food for those in need. DoorDash in New England piloted the program and is working with Preble Street, which provides services to...
WGME
Maine lawmaker calls for investigation after Starbucks on Middle St. in Portland closes
PORTLAND (WGME) - Maine’s congresswoman is calling for an investigation after Starbucks announced it's closing a location in Portland which just voted to unionize. Corporate officials say they are shutting down the location at Exchange and Middle streets, which is in the heart of the Old Port. Starbucks says...
WGME
South Portland middle school moves to virtual learning due to threat
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mahoney Middle School in South Portland will move to virtual learning on Wednesday to give police time to investigate a social media threat made Tuesday night. The superintendent says this effects grades 6th through 8th. There is no school for 5th graders. Police say everyone is...
WGME
Lewiston police officers get hefty pay raise
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police officers will get a hefty pay raise. It's part of a plan to recruit and retain them. This week, the city approved a new three-year police union contract. The starting wage for an officer will increase by $4. It also adds a couple more steps...
WGME
Gardens Aglow nominated for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights Display
BOOTHBAY (WGME) -- For the 5th year in a row, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow in Boothbay has been nominated for the annual USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. Each year, a panel of experts and members of the...
WGME
Sunday River, Sugarloaf open for season this week
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Sunday River and Sugarloaf Mountain have announced that they are opening this week. Sunday River will officially open Thursday at 9 a.m. for season pass holders, Ikon passholders and ticket pack users. The ski resort's website says this start is a little later than its typical late-October...
WGME
Claims of union busting as Starbucks announces closure of Portland location
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The union that was meant to represent employees at a Portland Starbucks are accusing the company of union busting. Starbucks announced this week that the location at Exchange and Middle streets in the Old Port will close on December 23, less than a month after employees there voted to unionize.
WGME
Cheverus High School to take part in annual turkey drive for those in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – High school students are making a difference this holiday season. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says the "Key Club Turkey Drive" at Cheverus High School is back this year. It's expected to provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to families in need across the area. The...
WGME
L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration kicks off Friday in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A Maine holiday tradition will kick off in Freeport on Friday. L.L. Bean’s Northern Lights celebrates holiday traditions from around the world and provides free winter events and activities. As part of the celebration, the company has transformed its Freeport flagship campus into a winter wonderland...
WGME
'Collateral damage:' Maine lobster industry loses certification from sustainability group
PORTLAND (WGME) - The Marine Stewardship Council will pull their certification for the Maine lobster industry next month over concerns about Atlantic right whales. “They’ve been doing everything right. So, it’s obviously really discouraging," Marianne LaCroix of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative said. Maine lobstermen have an on-going...
WGME
Maine State Police: 10 hoax school shootings reported throughout state
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine State Police says that 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The Sanford...
WGME
Sanford officials meet with public to discuss hoax at high school
SANFORD (WGME) – Sanford city officials addressed Tuesday morning’s hoax at the high school with the public Tuesday night. “Our community felt the fear, worry, I think powerlessness from the standpoint of what do we do? What can we do?” Sanford City Councilor Ayn Hanselmann said. It...
WGME
Ranked choice runoff to decide race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District
The ranked choice run-off for Maine's 2nd Congressional District began Tuesday morning in Augusta. Neither incumbent Democratic Congressman Jared Golden nor his opponent, Republican Bruce Poliquin, were able to win 50-percent of the votes in the initial election count. This means second choice votes for third place finisher independent Tiffany...
WGME
UMaine football ready for season finale
PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine football team will wrap up the 2022 season Saturday afternoon against longtime rival New Hampshire. It'll be the 110th battle for the Brice Cowell Musket. The Black Bears are looking to keep the trophy in Orono after a wild 33-20 win last November in Durham. The Bears are 2-8, while New Hampshire sits at 7-3 and nationally ranked. A win will put the Wildcats in the playoffs. Now it will be an emotional game for the Maine players, but especially for former Deering star Raffaele Salamone, who'll be playing in his final game as a Black Bear.
WGME
'Hoax': Reports of active shooters at Maine schools are false, police say
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools went into lockdown statewide after what police call "hoax" reports of shootings at multiple schools in Maine. Maine State Police say claims that there was an active shooter at any school in Maine are fake. However, the response was very real. Police don't take reports like...
Comments / 0