NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and coach Josh McDaniels during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) looks for a pass interference call after he had a pass broken up by Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) (not pictured) late in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Woebegone Broncos, Raiders clamor for success

Raiders Week in Denver arrived with little fanfare as the AFC West rivals prepare to face off with a combined record of 5-13 in 2022. Las Vegas comes to town as the conversation stirs around both franchises is fixed more on survival than superiority. The ones trying to survive might be the head coaches. The Broncos (3-6) and Raiders (2-7) meet in Denver on Sunday with playoff hopes all but...
Here's how Madison viewers can watch the Packers' Thursday night game against the Titans

Football fans in the Madison area don’t have many viewing options for the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field. With Amazon taking over the broadcast rights for the NFL’s Thursday night games starting this season, viewers in most markets — including Madison — will need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch the game live. Viewers in the Green Bay and Milwaukee markets will...
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers

The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, multiple outlets reported. It's the second consecutive day the Texans have claimed another team's castoff. The Texans claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers Tuesday from the Arizona Cardinals. Rodgers was a third-round pick (85th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rodgers fumbled four times on special teams this season, including one that set up a Dallas Cowboys touchdown on Sunday. He played in 26 games over two seasons, catching eight passes for 95 yards. He returned 40 punts for 305 yards and 17 kickoffs for 321 yards. --Field Level Media
NFL mulls relocating Bills-Browns due to blizzard

The NFL is monitoring the impending blizzard set to blanket western New York and has been in touch with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns about possibly moving their Sunday game, per multiple reports. Weather Channel projected Thursday morning that as much as five feet of snow could blanket the region Friday and Saturday. Playing in Detroit is an option being considered along with several other locations, per Cleveland.com. The...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions

Sep 18, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with teammates wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports
NESN

Rams Wideout Cooper Kupp Sends Message After Injury Update

On Tuesday, it was revealed Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp would be sidelined for a minimum of four games due to ankle surgery. In his sixth NFL season, Kupp is expected to undergo ankle surgery, as revealed by Rams head coach Sean McVay — placing the 29-year-old veteran on Los Angeles’ injured reserve. Following the news, Kupp released a reassuring and thankful statement, reaching out to supporters who have kept the wideout in their thoughts through this setback.
