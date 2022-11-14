Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Warm Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Cold Front's Arrival
South Florida will deal with one more day of warm temperatures and muggy conditions before the arrival of the next cold front to move through the area. We are looking at one last very warm day Wednesday as highs creep into the mid to upper 80s, close to record values once again. Changes are moving our way late Wednesday or early Thursday as a front moves in.
cw34.com
Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
communitynewspapers.com
Dolphin Mall is a Magical Winter Wonderland with 18th annual snowfall tradition, photos with Santa, and more
If you’re making your list and checking it twice, be sure to check out what’s in store at Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and retail value shopping center this holiday season. Dolphin Mall is celebrating the start of the winter holidays by teaming up with Jackson Health System to host its annual “Photos with Santa” event, beginning Friday Nov. 18 through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
wild941.com
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You
When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
cw34.com
Florida Wildlife Commission still sees high level of manatee mortalities along coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — November 15 marks the start of manatee season. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released an update on the state of manatees in Florida. As of Nov. 4, a total of 735 manatees have died in Florida. In 2021,...
Florida Facing Potential Tripledemic Of Illness
COVID, influenza and RSV are hitting Florida all at once.
Businesses face the brunt of a housing market slowdown in South Florida
Businesses tied to the real estate industry say they’ve started to feel the effects of the housing market slowing down in South Florida. Feeling the brunt of a declining market are mortgage lenders, inspectors, appraisers, real estate agents and remodeling companies, among the list of businesses. “It’s a ghost town,” says Bruce Gubnitsky, the owner of BG Appraising and Consulting, of the ...
The Most Underrated and Overrated Attractions in Florida, According to Reviewers
Jedi94 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of attractions in the sunshine state. Tourism is an important industry for Florida's economy, so there are plenty of offerings for visitors who'd like to be entertained while visiting. With so many choices, you're bound to have some hits and some misses.
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
cw34.com
Man in Palm Beach County scratches $50 Florida Lottery ticket into $1 million
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — This seems like the scratch-off game that people keep on winning. The Florida Lottery announced a man in Palm Beach Gardens claimed a $1 million prize after playing 500X THE CASH. It said James Young, 68, showed up at the West Palm Beach district office...
cw34.com
Florida hospitals treating more babies, seniors for RSV
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A common respiratory virus is sending more young children and senior citizens to the hospital this year, prompting the CDC and Florida DOH to put out additional warnings. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, causes cold-like symptoms in most people, but for newborns it...
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
cw34.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Florida
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis: State workers to get extra days off for holidays
Christmas isn’t here yet, but Mariah Carey is warming up and DeSanta Claus is coming to town. State workers will get each business day off before three upcoming major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. State offices will close Nov. 23, Dec....
This Is Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
cw34.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
Click10.com
Deputies investigate a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The fatal crash was on Saturday near the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard and North Ocean Drive, according to BSO. Deputies temporarily closed North Ocean Drive in both directions. Detectives were...
