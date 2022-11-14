ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Warm Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Cold Front's Arrival

South Florida will deal with one more day of warm temperatures and muggy conditions before the arrival of the next cold front to move through the area. We are looking at one last very warm day Wednesday as highs creep into the mid to upper 80s, close to record values once again. Changes are moving our way late Wednesday or early Thursday as a front moves in.
cw34.com

Brightline will resume 110 mph testing on the Treasure Coast on Friday

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline's test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast at speeds up to 110 mph again, starting on Friday. Brightline officials say testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie counties from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flaggers and law enforcement will be at all five railroad crossings where the trains will operate at high speeds.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Dolphin Mall is a Magical Winter Wonderland with 18th annual snowfall tradition, photos with Santa, and more

If you’re making your list and checking it twice, be sure to check out what’s in store at Miami-Dade County’s largest outlet and retail value shopping center this holiday season. Dolphin Mall is celebrating the start of the winter holidays by teaming up with Jackson Health System to host its annual “Photos with Santa” event, beginning Friday Nov. 18 through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You

When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
FLORIDA STATE
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Businesses face the brunt of a housing market slowdown in South Florida

Businesses tied to the real estate industry say they’ve started to feel the effects of the housing market slowing down in South Florida. Feeling the brunt of a declining market are mortgage lenders, inspectors, appraisers, real estate agents and remodeling companies, among the list of businesses. “It’s a ghost town,” says Bruce Gubnitsky, the owner of BG Appraising and Consulting, of the ...
cw34.com

Florida hospitals treating more babies, seniors for RSV

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A common respiratory virus is sending more young children and senior citizens to the hospital this year, prompting the CDC and Florida DOH to put out additional warnings. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, causes cold-like symptoms in most people, but for newborns it...
FLORIDA STATE
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis: State workers to get extra days off for holidays

Christmas isn’t here yet, but Mariah Carey is warming up and DeSanta Claus is coming to town. State workers will get each business day off before three upcoming major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. State offices will close Nov. 23, Dec....
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Deputies investigate a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating the cause of a fatal crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The fatal crash was on Saturday near the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard and North Ocean Drive, according to BSO. Deputies temporarily closed North Ocean Drive in both directions. Detectives were...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL

