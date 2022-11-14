Magic: Paolo Banchero to miss third straight game due to injury

Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero will miss his third straight game on Monday versus the Charlotte Hornets due to a sprained left ankle, the team announced.

Banchero suffered the injury in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 7. He appeared to land awkwardly on the foot after driving to the rim and drawing contact late in the fourth quarter. He finished the game after the incident.

The No. 1 pick was held out of the lineup on Wednesday and Friday, but practiced with the team on Saturday. The injury is not considered serious, and it is possible he returns to the lineup on Wednesday (vs. Minnesota) or Friday (at Chicago) this week.

He continues to undergo treatment to get back onto the court.

“Obviously, he wants to play,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “It is one of the first times he has really hurt that ankle so I think he is responding to it well. He is doing the treatments he needs to do. He is in the training room working with them and doing everything that is necessary to get back on the court.”

Banchero produced his second straight 30-point game versus the Rockets, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He became the third rookie in team history to record consecutive 30-point games (Shaquille O’Neal, Dennis Scott).

The 19-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 11 games this season. He has scored at least 20 points nine times and leads the rookie class in class in scoring. He is 23rd among all players in that category.