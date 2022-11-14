ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

Caribou, Maine Police Rescue Dog Left in Closet of Abandoned Home

Very few images flood people with more emotions than seeing a photo of an abused and uncared for animal. Shared on Facebook, the Caribou, Maine Police Department touched a nerve on Wednesday night when they shared an unfortunate story as they searched for the public's help in gathering more information on a scared dog and an abandoned house.
CARIBOU, ME
Multiple Departments Battle Fully Involved Fire in Woodland, Maine

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire at a two story garage at 179 Brown Road in Woodland on Monday afternoon. Firefighters from multiple departments started battling the fully involved blaze around 2:34 p.m. on November 14, 2022. The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department, the Presque Isle Fire Department, the Washburn Fire & Rescue and the Limestone Vol. Fire Department were all involved.
WOODLAND, ME
Company hopes to produce sustainable jet fuel at Loring Air Force Base

The former Loring Air Force Base in Aroostook County could soon be home to a plant producing sustainable jet fuel. DG Fuels LLC has signed an agreement to lease more than 1,200 acres from the Loring Development Authority. The company plans to produce what it calls "sustainable aviation fuel." According to a press release, the low-carbon fuel will incorporate hydrogen from water electrolysis, and carbon derived from timber and agricultural waste.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
