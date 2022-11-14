ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Cold Tonight; Rain Later Tuesday

Forecast updated on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield. Tonight: Increasing high clouds. Cold, with low clouds arriving by daybreak. Low 31-33°. Beaches near 38°. Wind: N/NE 1-5 mph. Tuesday: Cloudy and chilly. Rain developing around 3-5 PM. High 56-58°. Wind: E...
CBS Philly

Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
ELK RIDGE, UT
Cape Gazette

Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
MARYLAND STATE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Dine in or Eat out for Thanksgiving in Delaware

Want to ditch your kitchen this year? From dine-in to pickup, these Delaware eateries have your Thanksgiving dinner covered. Thanksgiving means time well spent with family, friends and loved ones, but it can also mean hours of cooking, serving and cleaning. Consider dining out instead at one of the many nearby eateries that are offering Turkey Day to-go menus and dine-in specials this year.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

3 pre-winter viruses swirl across Del.; State plots strategy

Three viruses in Delaware are doing what viruses do: going viral. The third winter with COVID-19 is approaching. Cases began to spike around this time of year in 2020 and 2021 as people started to spend more time indoors and gather for parties and family celebrations such as Thanksgiving. That means more people will be traveling.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Economic Woes Pinch Area Food Banks, Church Kitchens

DOVER, Del. and FRUITLAND, Md. - A week away from Thanksgiving, economic worries are making their presence known at food banks and churches on Delmarva. In Dover, a Food Bank of Delaware food giveaway saw brisk traffic. "We're seeing more cars than we have seen, that means more families coming...
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Suspect in pizza shop murder arrested in New Castle County

GLASGOW, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware state police arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a pizza shop owner in Glasgow, New Castle County. 22-year-old Erik Hilton of Bear, Delaware is charged with first-degree murder.Investigators say Hilton confronted the owner of La Piazza di Caruso Sunday night.They say he then stabbed the victim multiple times and ran away from the shop.Hilton is held on $1 million bail.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware

The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Delaware Seeing an Increase in Potbellied Pigs on the Run

DOVER, Del.- Delaware has been seeing an increase in potbellied pigs on the run in residential and rural areas, the state Department of Agriculture said Thursday. The department said these pigs pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases – such as salmonella or even swine flu – that can spread to both people and animals.
DELAWARE STATE
sauconsource.com

Springfield Township Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Man

A man who has been classified as missing/endangered is the subject of a search involving the Springfield Township Police Department. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Wednesday morning, police asked for help in their search for 24-year-old Hunter Lambert, who they said was last seen “walking from the Pennsylvania State Police Skippack barracks,” which are located at 2047 Bridge Road in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy