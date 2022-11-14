ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

fox13news.com

Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right

Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu

It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork

TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

LARPing live at the Sarasota Medieval Fair

The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back this November in Myakka City. The 18th annual festival is back in its new location this year at the Woods at Mallaranny, and features the familiar family friendly fun and themed characters.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others

TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete high school football star who collapsed on the field to represent organ donation in Rose Parade

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An image of a St. Petersburg high school football player will be seen across the country to draw attention to the importance of organ donation. On Wednesday, Jaquez Welch’s family put the finishing touches on a floral portrait of the 18-year-old at Bayfront Health, so it can be added to Donate Life’s float in the Rose Parade in January.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WMAZ

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Florida beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
SIESTA KEY, FL

