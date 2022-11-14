Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Lived trauma drives Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO's passion for helping others
TAMPA, Fla. - The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay assists people who are in crisis and dealing with trauma. The staff is trained to listen and help with those big life problems. Training is one part. Having lived through trauma, grief and crisis, and being able to relate to the caller goes even further.
fox13news.com
Our Lady Food Pantry serving 300 families a week, entirely through volunteers
WIMAUMA, Fla. - For more than two decades Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Pantry has been feeding families in Hillsborough County. Their incredible mission to help feed those in need is what's right with Tampa Bay. On Saturday mornings, long lines form around Our Lady Food Pantry in Wimauma. "It...
fox13news.com
Annual hiking spree returns to Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - With temperatures dropping, Hillsborough County is hoping residents will want to take a hike. The county’s annual hiking spree runs from November through March. "We pick trails that are at all of the preserves, parks and rec centers and put them together on a list," said...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right
Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.
fox13news.com
Jury recommends sparing convicted killer Matthew Terry's life after parents plead for mercy
TAMPA, Fla. - A jury wants Matthew Terry, a man convicted of killing his girlfriend to spend the rest of his life in prison without parole. On Tuesday, a jury found Terry guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Kay Baker, in May. On Thursday, that same jury deliberated over whether he...
fox13news.com
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
fox13news.com
SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
2 teens dead after vehicle ‘vaults’ off bridge into North Port retention pond
Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.
fox13news.com
STEM program focused on animatronics launches at two Manatee County middle schools
BRADENTON, Fla. - Two Manatee County middle schools are adding unique STEM programs thanks to the largest manufacturer in theme park animatronics. Garner Holt and his team at Garner Holt Productions in California are the minds behind some of the most lifelike animatronic figures at places like Disney World, Universal Studios and Chuck E Cheese.
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
floridaweekly.com
There are reasons why Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is second largest in the nation
Here’s a fact you might not know: The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Punta Gorda Lodge 2606 is the second largest in the United States. Its membership of 5,196 is topped only by the 5,250-strong roster of BPOE Greater Wildwood (New Jersey) Lodge 1896. This broaches the question: How...
fox13news.com
Ruskin museum takes guests back to the Ice Age
In Hillsborough County, you can time travel into the early Ice Age while visiting the Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum in Ruskin. It's where the past is on full display.
srqmagazine.com
All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu
It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
fox13news.com
Gabby Petito's family awarded $3 million in lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents, estate
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A final judgment in the civil lawsuit against the family of Brian Laundrie says his estate must pay $3 million to the estate of the girlfriend he killed – Gabby Petito – back in 2021. The ruling is in response to a wrongful death...
fox13news.com
Tampa business turns scrap metal into custom artwork
TAMPA, Fla. - A local business is sculpting art from what many would consider to be junk. They're proving that just some scrap metal and a lot of creativity, there's no limit to what you can create. Rusic Steel Creations has been making custom artwork in the Tampa Bay area...
fox13news.com
LARPing live at the Sarasota Medieval Fair
The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back this November in Myakka City. The 18th annual festival is back in its new location this year at the Woods at Mallaranny, and features the familiar family friendly fun and themed characters.
fox13news.com
Recovering alcoholic finds strength by serving others
TAMPA, Fla. - Volunteers at Feeding Tampa Bay's Trinity Cafe serve meals every day to the food insecure and one of them knows all too well the struggles of the streets because he's been there. Joel Sitloh volunteers Monday through Friday and serves with as big a smile as you'll...
fox13news.com
St. Pete high school football star who collapsed on the field to represent organ donation in Rose Parade
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An image of a St. Petersburg high school football player will be seen across the country to draw attention to the importance of organ donation. On Wednesday, Jaquez Welch’s family put the finishing touches on a floral portrait of the 18-year-old at Bayfront Health, so it can be added to Donate Life’s float in the Rose Parade in January.
WMAZ
What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Florida beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Comments / 0