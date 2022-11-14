Read full article on original website
Winter Nights at Prairie Farm
Opening Night: Friday, November 25, 5-9pm Join us for opening night on November 25, 2022 to meet Santa, listen to carolers, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate. Enjoy holiday lights every Thursday through Sunday, starting November 25 – December 31 at Prairie Farm. This will be an accessible experience featuring festive light displays throughout the farm.
nuEra is having a food drive
If you are headed to nuEra in Urbana or Champaign this week, bring along some shelf stable food or a monetary donation for an area food bank. They are accepting canned meat, canned vegetables and beans, canned meals (think soup or ravioli), dry goods (rice, grain, oats), boxed meals, or peanut butter.
Do your stomach a favor and eat at VFW Post 630
You are about to be let in on one of the best kept dining secrets in the area. I still wouldn’t know about this place had it not been brought to my attention as an option for a review from Smile Politely. VFW Post 630 It is hidden away...
Cafeteria & Company now serves hand pies by Stango Cuisine
Urbana coffee shop Cafeteria & Company now serves Stango Cuisine's hand pies and fresh ginger juice. The savory pies are available with Zambian-spiced beef, chicken, or vegetables inside a buttery, flaky pastry. I love the crumbly ground beef version the most, but they're all delish. This summer, Stango Cuisine moved...
Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet
If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
Watson’s will be open for dinner on Mondays
If you've tried to dine out on a Monday evening over the past couple of years, you've probably found limited options. It's understandable. As restaurants have settled into new ways of operating, often with less staff, taking Monday off the schedule makes sense. It was pretty exciting to hear that...
Champaign bowling alley offering a free Thanksgiving meal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- A Champaign bowling alley is getting a head start on the season of giving. Arrowhead Lane will be offering meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Chophouse on Main is a cozy place for dinner in Mahomet
Mahomet is always my second choice for nice food around Champaign. I love the Poke Shack, Whisk Coffee & Wine Bar, and YoYo’s Coffee. Recently, a new restaurant called Chophouse On Main opened, and it offers both fine dining and casual meals for lunch and dinner. I will share my experience in this article about my visit for a cozy dinner.
New developments brewing at two Decatur sites
DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There's much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one of...
Donations needed for Champaign winter weather clothing drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District, City of Champaign, Human Kinetics and Champaign Center Partnership are once again hosting this year’s Bundle Up Clothing Drive. “Last year we delivered over 600 items to the community from the generous support received,” said Jameel Jones, Director of Recreation for the Champaign Parks Department. “Our agencies […]
Toy Aussie Puppies at Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat looking for furever family
Nemo and Marlin, 2 adorable Toy Aussie puppies need loving homes!. Ruby’s Rescue will be at the Old Rugged Barn in Towanda on December 10th, from 1-5. Come join 40 crafters and vendors at our 5th Annual HOLIDAY MARKET. Old Rugged barn is minutes from Bloomington normal and just...
Salvation Army feeling effects of the economy
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Inflation is high and with the holidays right around the corner, many people are rethinking their budgets, including charity groups. Champaign County's Salvation Army has reduced its Red Kettle Campaign goal.
12 Days of Giving with Eastern Illinois Foodbank
Support Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s efforts in feeding local families facing food insecurity this holiday season by bringing items to your organization’s 12 Days of Giving food drive. What is 12 Days of Giving?. 12 Days of Giving is a coordinated food drive throughout our 18-county service area, beginning...
Tuscola Christmas Town to get you in holiday spirit
Saturday- 32 Annual Santa Chase 5K Run/ Walk at 8am. Shop local small businesses. Many handmade vendors including home decor, jewelry, cookies, and more!. Woman’s house walk is a long time Christmastown tradition. Tour 5 homes in Tuscola transformed for the Christmas season! Tickets can be purchased at the Smith House.
2022 Gibson City Lighted Christmas Parade
This will be the 28th annual Christmas event we have done in Gibson City with several different organizations/committee’s planning it throughout those years. This year we agreed to take over plan the event back to it’s original format…..a nighttime lighted parade. With COVID big crowds were discouraged and a stationary reverse drive-thru was the best course for those years, but we are ready to be back together and experiencing events as they were pre-covid. Our Harvest Fest Committee for 2022 was essentially brand new, with new officers and a new committee format. It proved to be a very successful combination and we had an amazing turnout for our 2022 Harvest Festival and we hope to continue that success into the 2022 Gibson City Lighted Christmas Parade.
Cocoa Santa Visiting Salvation Army in Decatur
November 16, 2022 – The Salvation Army will host a Meet and Greet with Santa on Saturday, November 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on West Main Street. This special event will feature Salvation Army’s Cocoa Santa. The first 250 children to visit Santa will receive a...
Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
City of Champaign offering free parking in December
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is encouraging people to visit the downtown area this holiday season. As part of that encouragement, they’re making it a little easier for people to park their cars. For the entire month of December, the city will be offering up to two hours of free parking in […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
