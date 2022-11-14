ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Central High School drama presents “Matilda”

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Central High School Drama department is raising the curtain on their fall production, Matilda. Opening night is Thursday the 17th. The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday the 20th. You can buy tickets with cash at the door, or purchase tickets for the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Three Sabers, One Charger sign to continue careers

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three St. Thomas More and one Centennial athlete signed Tuesday to continue their athletic careers. Centennial’s Marin McAndrew is staying in town, signing to continue swimming at Illinois. McAndrew, a WCIA Athlete of the Week, owns the school record in the 50 freestyle and qualified for State this season. After making it […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois football takes on tough Michigan defense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is preparing for a tough challenge at Michigan this Saturday. Head coach Bret Bielema usually hosts a press conference two days prior to the game, but Illinois athletics said Bielema found out this morning his mother has passed. Now, while the Illini are coming off back to back losses. Offensive […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini men’s hoops touch down in the desert

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is in Las Vegas tonight getting set for its biggest test yet of the young season. The 19th-ranked Illini will face number eight UCLA tomorrow night in the desert in what will be it’s first game against a high major opponent. Then another game Sunday against either fifth-ranked […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I alum reflects on meteoric rise to success on ‘Jeopardy!’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I alum, meteorologist, and Champaign native Eric Ahasic has shown he is an expert in more than just weather through his recent success on “Jeopardy!” In spring 2022, Ahasic appeared on his first episode of one of America’s longest running game shows in television history. It has been a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana High School announces e-learning for Friday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced Thursday afternoon that, in the wake of a hard lockdown on Wednesday, instruction and learning on Friday will take place remotely. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said that the move is in response to “the events that have occurred over the past several days and the ongoing […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Winter Nights at Prairie Farm

Opening Night: Friday, November 25, 5-9pm Join us for opening night on November 25, 2022 to meet Santa, listen to carolers, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate. Enjoy holiday lights every Thursday through Sunday, starting November 25 – December 31 at Prairie Farm. This will be an accessible experience featuring festive light displays throughout the farm.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Illini women’s hoops beat McNeese by over 60

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball came out ready to play early this morning for a 11:00 a.m. game vs. McNeese State. The Illini were leading 52-12 at half. Illinois finished the game in triple digits beating McNeese 100-38. Kendall Bostic shot 5-7 from the field with a double double. Bostic had 12 rebounds and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Shannon named to Wooden Award Watchlist

WCIA — A week and a half into the season, now is when things finally start to pick up for Illinois basketball as it heads to Las Vegas this week for games against some certified blue bloods. After a dominating performance in a win against Monmouth on Monday night, Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

12 Days of Giving with Eastern Illinois Foodbank

Support Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s efforts in feeding local families facing food insecurity this holiday season by bringing items to your organization’s 12 Days of Giving food drive. What is 12 Days of Giving?. 12 Days of Giving is a coordinated food drive throughout our 18-county service area, beginning...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

PJ Party with Santa at Scovill Zoo

Kids can enjoy a fun PJ Party with Santa, December 10, 1:00 & 5:00 pm at the Scovill Zoo. Ages 3-10. Make a Christmas craft, decorate and eat a cookie, meet zoo animals and there will also be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents Afternoon Out, December 20,...
DECATUR, IL

