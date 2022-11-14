Read full article on original website
Reel Talk with Chuck & Pam: “Spirited” and “She Said”
A gripping fact-based drama and a holiday feature are available for viewing this weekend. Here to review She Said and Spirited are Film Critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski. Be sure to follow and like Chuck and Pam on Facebook.
Central High School drama presents “Matilda”
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Central High School Drama department is raising the curtain on their fall production, Matilda. Opening night is Thursday the 17th. The show starts at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday the 20th. You can buy tickets with cash at the door, or purchase tickets for the […]
On The Frontlines: Meet Unity West’s Mrs. Robbins
Meet Mrs. Robbins! A fourth-grade teacher at Unity West making a lasting impact on her students.
Three Sabers, One Charger sign to continue careers
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three St. Thomas More and one Centennial athlete signed Tuesday to continue their athletic careers. Centennial’s Marin McAndrew is staying in town, signing to continue swimming at Illinois. McAndrew, a WCIA Athlete of the Week, owns the school record in the 50 freestyle and qualified for State this season. After making it […]
Illinois football takes on tough Michigan defense
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is preparing for a tough challenge at Michigan this Saturday. Head coach Bret Bielema usually hosts a press conference two days prior to the game, but Illinois athletics said Bielema found out this morning his mother has passed. Now, while the Illini are coming off back to back losses. Offensive […]
Illini men’s hoops touch down in the desert
LAS VEGAS, Nv. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is in Las Vegas tonight getting set for its biggest test yet of the young season. The 19th-ranked Illini will face number eight UCLA tomorrow night in the desert in what will be it’s first game against a high major opponent. Then another game Sunday against either fifth-ranked […]
U of I alum reflects on meteoric rise to success on ‘Jeopardy!’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I alum, meteorologist, and Champaign native Eric Ahasic has shown he is an expert in more than just weather through his recent success on “Jeopardy!” In spring 2022, Ahasic appeared on his first episode of one of America’s longest running game shows in television history. It has been a […]
Urbana High School announces e-learning for Friday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced Thursday afternoon that, in the wake of a hard lockdown on Wednesday, instruction and learning on Friday will take place remotely. Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said that the move is in response to “the events that have occurred over the past several days and the ongoing […]
Champaign teenager sending baseball equipment to help people in Ukraine
Brenden Damore started Baseball Gear for Good during the pandemic. He started sending uniforms, bats and other equipment to other kids in central Illinois. Now, he's sending equipment to Ukraine.
Winter Nights at Prairie Farm
Opening Night: Friday, November 25, 5-9pm Join us for opening night on November 25, 2022 to meet Santa, listen to carolers, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate. Enjoy holiday lights every Thursday through Sunday, starting November 25 – December 31 at Prairie Farm. This will be an accessible experience featuring festive light displays throughout the farm.
Illini men’s basketball have challenging weekend, facing 2 top 20 teams
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball had one last practice before they hit the sky for Las Vegas. The Continental Tire Main Event tournament will be a challenge for their team, as they’ll face two top 20 teams in the nation. Illinois plays UCLA on Friday, then depending on how they do, they’ll either face […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
Airborne geological project beginning in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County will see an interesting sight in the skies over the next few weeks. Starting Saturday, a helicopter will be flying over the area while carrying a large coil frame beneath it. It’s all part of a geological imaging project by the Illinois State Geological Survey.
Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
Illini women’s hoops beat McNeese by over 60
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball came out ready to play early this morning for a 11:00 a.m. game vs. McNeese State. The Illini were leading 52-12 at half. Illinois finished the game in triple digits beating McNeese 100-38. Kendall Bostic shot 5-7 from the field with a double double. Bostic had 12 rebounds and […]
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Shannon named to Wooden Award Watchlist
WCIA — A week and a half into the season, now is when things finally start to pick up for Illinois basketball as it heads to Las Vegas this week for games against some certified blue bloods. After a dominating performance in a win against Monmouth on Monday night, Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to […]
Moweaqua native part of special military mission, featured on ‘CBS’
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua native has been a part of a special military mission in Alaska for over a year, and her efforts were recently featured on national television. Captain Lyndi Minott, a graduate of Central A & M High School, serves as an Operations Support Division Chief at Dover Air Force Base […]
12 Days of Giving with Eastern Illinois Foodbank
Support Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s efforts in feeding local families facing food insecurity this holiday season by bringing items to your organization’s 12 Days of Giving food drive. What is 12 Days of Giving?. 12 Days of Giving is a coordinated food drive throughout our 18-county service area, beginning...
PJ Party with Santa at Scovill Zoo
Kids can enjoy a fun PJ Party with Santa, December 10, 1:00 & 5:00 pm at the Scovill Zoo. Ages 3-10. Make a Christmas craft, decorate and eat a cookie, meet zoo animals and there will also be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents Afternoon Out, December 20,...
