Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem
I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to testify in Trump election probe on Tuesday
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will testify in the Fulton County probe into former President Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday. Why it matters: Kemp is the highest profile Georgia official to be subpoenaed to testify before the district attorney's special grand jury, which conclude with criminal charges against Trump if they find he violated state law by seeking to overturn the election, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
Washington Examiner
McConnell-linked super PAC pours $14 million into Georgia Senate runoff
A super PAC affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is spending $14.2 million to run ads in the Georgia runoff between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Senate Leadership Fund said Tuesday that the TV, digital, and radio ads will hit airwaves in...
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
ATLANTA — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in...
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
David Ralston, Speaker of GA House, dies
Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank
Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s […]
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
WRDW-TV
Ossoff bill on Civil Rights-era slayings sent to Biden’s desk
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to investigate unsolved lynchings and Civil Rights-era murders is one step closer to becoming law. On Monday night, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill to help the Civil Cold Case Review Board investigate the cases. The bill passed...
Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Ukraine backers want University of North Georgia to drop Russia event
A group of Ukrainians and supporters have asked University of North Georgia to cancel a campus cultural event called "Rush into Russian."
Recount expected as Boebert holds slight but healthy lead over Frisch
After almost all remaining ballots were processed in the undecided Colorado 3rd Congressional District race, the tally showed Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert ahead of Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by 551 votes. That meets the threshold for an automatic recount. It’s also well beyond the margin at which a recount would be expected to […] The post Recount expected as Boebert holds slight but healthy lead over Frisch appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Georgia economy defies Fed rate-hike campaign
They have raised pay for wage workers, added incentives for salespeople and found themselves ghosted by job candidates i...
WRDW-TV
Ossoff unveils report on alleged medical abuse at Ga. detention site
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Chairman Jon Ossoff on Tuesday unveiled the results of his 18-month bipartisan investigation into medical mistreatment of women in U.S. detention. The bipartisan investigation uncovered that female immigration detainees at Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia were subjected to “excessive, invasive,...
A sign of progress
In a 1984 deposition, Groover candidly testified that he was “a segregationist” who “had many prejudices” and he didn’t “mind admitting it.” Although Groover was a racist, and although he pushed for runoff voting in Georgia for racist reasons, this does not mean that runoff voting as a system is inherently racist.
Comments / 0