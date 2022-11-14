ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT health experts advise caution as flu cases rise in Tennessee

University of Tennessee health experts caution Tennesseans that this year's influenza season is of higher concern than previous years. “Flu rates are high in Tennessee and across the southeast this fall, and the campus is no exception,” Carman North, Campus Health Surveillance Coordinator, said in a public statement. The...
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss

A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
Service & Sacrifice: Combat medic finds healing on horseback

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't matter what day you visit the farm. You will almost certainly find John Niceley on the back of a horse galloping across the oldest working farm in Knox County — Strong Stock Farm. It traces its roots to 1791 and consists of around 1,000 acres of pastures and woodlands along the Holston River.
Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning

A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year. There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims. “Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief...
Annual Fantasy of Trees to start Nov. 23, showing off more than 350 decorated trees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's biggest events of the holiday season is set to welcome people into a wonderland of holiday magic during the week of Thanksgiving. Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, the Fantasy of Trees host visitors in the Knoxville Convention Center. The annual event raises money for the East Tennessee Children's Center, and it's usually one of the hospital's biggest fundraisers of the year.
