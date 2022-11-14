Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
UT health experts advise caution as flu cases rise in Tennessee
University of Tennessee health experts caution Tennesseans that this year's influenza season is of higher concern than previous years. “Flu rates are high in Tennessee and across the southeast this fall, and the campus is no exception,” Carman North, Campus Health Surveillance Coordinator, said in a public statement. The...
Shelter in Blount County opens earlier than usual, helping people escape the cold
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Winter temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year in East Tennessee, and many warming shelters opened earlier than they usually do. Volunteers in Blount County usually run a warming shelter during December and January, but this year they opened a little earlier to help unsheltered people stay warm.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
CDC changes guidelines surrounding prescribing opioids for patients in pain
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Just 11 days into November, Knox County has already lost 14 people to suspected drug overdoses. That brings this year's total to 420 deaths. It is quickly approaching last year's grim record of 498 deaths. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is hoping its new...
Cocke Co. Emergency Management Agency asking for kids' clothes donations
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said they are asking for people to donate kids' clothing so they can make sure children stay warm over the winter. They said they were partnering with the Cocke County school system for donations. They also said they are...
Expert offers tips on how to deal with post-election stress and anxiety
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mental health experts say, for many people, election cycles can add stress and anxiety. That could be especially true in cases like the 2022 midterms, where people had to wait days to learn the outcome in some key races. Craig Smith, an associate professor of psychology...
Service & Sacrifice: Combat medic finds healing on horseback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It doesn't matter what day you visit the farm. You will almost certainly find John Niceley on the back of a horse galloping across the oldest working farm in Knox County — Strong Stock Farm. It traces its roots to 1791 and consists of around 1,000 acres of pastures and woodlands along the Holston River.
WTHR
A Tennessee teacher is fighting for her life after suffering a stroke at school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Schools community knows her for her bright personality and for her endless dedication to her students. Her loved ones also know her as a fighter who's been fighting to recover from a stroke for the last two weeks. La Rhonda Forsyth, a...
Red Cross of East TN reminds people to check the batteries on their smoke detector
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If your smoke detector is chiming, do not ignore it. That sound usually means that its battery needs to be changed, and taking the time to switch out the battery can be lifesaving. The Red Cross of East Tennessee said people should replace their smoke detector...
TODAY.com
Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning
A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
Knox County family hoping their act of kindness keeps son’s memory alive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One family received an unexpected gift for their son’s birthday. The gift was an act of kindness from another Knox County couple who lost their son in 2016. Whitney Ellis posted a photo on several Knox County community group pages thanking the, at the time, anonymous people who paid for her son’s cupcakes […]
wvlt.tv
Fighting hunger, feeding hope: Second Harvest giving Thanksgiving meals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. They plan to give out about 500 boxes, no questions asked. Meal kits will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The boxes will...
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
wvlt.tv
Gun violence in Knoxville nearly doubled in three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gun violence is skyrocketing in Knoxville. A new report showed homicides nearly doubled from 2019 to last year. There were 89 homicides from 2019 through 2021 with 100 victims. “Gun violence is the overwhelming majority of incidents that happen in our community,” said LaKenya Middlebrook, Chief...
East TN schools got $500 million in COVID-19 funds, and now they're spending it on much-needed repairs
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For decades, East Tennessee schools have struggled to keep up with the costs of maintenance. Parents, students and teachers have complained about leaky roofs, crowded classrooms and outdated technology. The solutions often came with million-dollar price tags that districts simply can't afford. Then, East Tennessee...
Annual Fantasy of Trees to start Nov. 23, showing off more than 350 decorated trees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's biggest events of the holiday season is set to welcome people into a wonderland of holiday magic during the week of Thanksgiving. Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27, the Fantasy of Trees host visitors in the Knoxville Convention Center. The annual event raises money for the East Tennessee Children's Center, and it's usually one of the hospital's biggest fundraisers of the year.
Latest plea announced in Sevier County cocaine ring bust
Federal prosecutors have announced the latest guilty plea in the investigation into cocaine trafficking and stolen cars which culminated in a 2020 raid of the Sevier County courthouse.
Friends and chosen family gather at UT for annual 'Friendsgiving' event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, friends and chosen family members gathered for a special meal at the Frieson Black Cultural Center. That was where several organizations worked together to host the 2022 Friendsgiving Community Dinner. The dinner was cosponsored by the University of Tennessee Pride Center, the Office of...
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
Rival high schools in Blount County unite to help Florida school impacted by storm
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Three schools in East Tennessee are putting their rivalry aside and uniting to help 25 students at Cape Coral High School after they lost everything due to Hurricane Ian. Students at Alcoa, Heritage and Maryville High Schools are on a mission to raise $5,000 by...
