Montclair, NJ

NJ.com

5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor

Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
goleader.com

BOE Votes to Approve Edison Field Project; Amy Root Resigns

WESTFIELD — Tuesday night’s Westfield Board of Education meeting brought the approval of the Edison Field joint project with the town in a 5-to-2 vote, with two abstentions, and the immediate resignation of board member Amy Root. The board’s vote comes on the heels of the council’s approval of the shared-services agreement.
WESTFIELD, NJ
baristanet.com

Remembering Sandra Lang, Former Montclair Councilor

Montclair remembers former Montclair Councilor and lifelong Montclair resident Sandra Lang, who died on Thursday, November 10. Lang was 79. Lang served two terms on the Township Council, was a member of the local YWCA, a campaigner for the YMCA, a president of the local chapter of the NAACP, a Board Member and current Secretary of the Union Montclair Housing Corporation which included serving the tenants of the Mathew G. Carter Apartments for over 20 years.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Benefit to save Howe House set at Montclair Brewery

The Friends of the Howe House organization will be holding a benefit at the Montclair Brewery on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. to raise money for the purchase of the James Howe House. Last month, a rally was held after it was announced that the owner of the home was looking to sell it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

URGENT: MONTCLAIR LOCAL’S NEWSROOM NEEDS YOUR HELP

Whew! There is a LOT going on in Montclair these days and the Local’s journalists are working furiously to keep you informed about it all. We told you about the internal investigation and two lawsuits against the now-suspended Township Manager. The order to reinstate a school principal and community reaction. The great run of the Montclair High School girls field hockey and soccer teams. The long and testy exchanges at a Montclair Council meeting packed with residents. The happy folks filling the seats at all those Montclair Film Festival showings and events. Adorable trick-or-treaters out on a warm Halloween night and joyous Diwali celebrations. The Montclair High School football team having to forfeit victories and a playoff chance because of an administrative mistake (and we’re still digging into what happened). We explained the school bond issue and profiled the school board candidates so you could make informed choices. And on Election Day, we kept reporting into the wee hours to give you up-to-date results.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner

Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

The Connell Company Unveils Plans For “The District” at The Park in Berkeley Heights, NJ

After receiving approval for the final site plan from the Berkeley Heights Planning Board in September, The Connell Company has announced plans to expand its ambitious reimagining of The Park — a 185-acre live-work-play campus that delivers a hospitality-centric solution to the traditional shopping, dining, and work environments — with the addition of “The District”, a mixed-use development that will transform the campus as a dynamic place for its tenants and an attractive destination for the surrounding communities. As part of this connective second phase, The District will include the construction of five new buildings that bring 328 residential units and 190,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail offerings to a central pedestrian corridor known as Main Street.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue

One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
NEWARK, NJ
thesetonian.com

Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation

The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
NEWARK, NJ
Gothamist

Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.

Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is

Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
KEARNY, NJ
