Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
Bouknight, Fleischer, and Inyang elected to Montclair school board
More than a week after the Nov. 8 election, the full results for the Montclair Board of Education race are in. Montclair voters elected Yvonne W. Bouknight, Brian Fleischer and Mfreke “Monk” Inyang to the board, where they will each serve a three-year term, beginning on Jan. 5, at the board’s reorganization meeting.
Acting Montclair Township manager starts checking off to-do list
Brian Scantlebury, who became acting township manager after the council put Timothy Stafford on administrative leave last month, had a long list of items to report at the council meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Some of those items addressed issues that have been languishing for many months, including filling vacant...
5-term incumbent county exec might be challenged by former N.J. mayor
Doug Palmer is 71 years old, works as a consultant and has a significant, legacy-defining block on his resume: the 20-year, five-term tenure he spent as mayor of Trenton. So why is he contemplating a run for Mercer County executive? It’s a job held by a fellow, five-term Democrat, Brian Hughes, who on Monday announced he was seeking a sixth term.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City BOE Trustee Barkouch goes on offense against city over tax bill criticisms
Jersey City Board of Education Trustee Younass Mohamed Barkouch went on offense against the city in light of tax bill criticisms, pointing out several instances of what he deemed to be irresponsible and/or unnecessary spending at Monday’s meeting. In the middle of the roughly three-hour meeting, Board President Gerald...
goleader.com
BOE Votes to Approve Edison Field Project; Amy Root Resigns
WESTFIELD — Tuesday night’s Westfield Board of Education meeting brought the approval of the Edison Field joint project with the town in a 5-to-2 vote, with two abstentions, and the immediate resignation of board member Amy Root. The board’s vote comes on the heels of the council’s approval of the shared-services agreement.
baristanet.com
Remembering Sandra Lang, Former Montclair Councilor
Montclair remembers former Montclair Councilor and lifelong Montclair resident Sandra Lang, who died on Thursday, November 10. Lang was 79. Lang served two terms on the Township Council, was a member of the local YWCA, a campaigner for the YMCA, a president of the local chapter of the NAACP, a Board Member and current Secretary of the Union Montclair Housing Corporation which included serving the tenants of the Mathew G. Carter Apartments for over 20 years.
Benefit to save Howe House set at Montclair Brewery
The Friends of the Howe House organization will be holding a benefit at the Montclair Brewery on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. to raise money for the purchase of the James Howe House. Last month, a rally was held after it was announced that the owner of the home was looking to sell it.
New Jersey Globe
Six Repubicans, including Steve Lonegan, mull bid for Northwest N.J. Assembly seat
The field of potential candidates for an open State Assembly seat in the 24th district is growing, including an unexpected trial balloon by Steve Lonegan to replace retiring six-term Republican Parker Space (R-Wantage). Steve Lonegan moved to Sussex County a few months ago – his voter registration was effective on...
URGENT: MONTCLAIR LOCAL’S NEWSROOM NEEDS YOUR HELP
Whew! There is a LOT going on in Montclair these days and the Local’s journalists are working furiously to keep you informed about it all. We told you about the internal investigation and two lawsuits against the now-suspended Township Manager. The order to reinstate a school principal and community reaction. The great run of the Montclair High School girls field hockey and soccer teams. The long and testy exchanges at a Montclair Council meeting packed with residents. The happy folks filling the seats at all those Montclair Film Festival showings and events. Adorable trick-or-treaters out on a warm Halloween night and joyous Diwali celebrations. The Montclair High School football team having to forfeit victories and a playoff chance because of an administrative mistake (and we’re still digging into what happened). We explained the school bond issue and profiled the school board candidates so you could make informed choices. And on Election Day, we kept reporting into the wee hours to give you up-to-date results.
New Jersey Globe
Bodek is leading candidate for Union county commissioner
Joseph C. Bodek, the Linden city clerk, is expected to become a Union County Commissioner in January. He appears to be the choice of Democrats to replace Christopher Hudak, who was elected Union County Surrogate last week after four terms. Bodek, the city clerk for nearly seventeen years, will still...
rew-online.com
The Connell Company Unveils Plans For “The District” at The Park in Berkeley Heights, NJ
After receiving approval for the final site plan from the Berkeley Heights Planning Board in September, The Connell Company has announced plans to expand its ambitious reimagining of The Park — a 185-acre live-work-play campus that delivers a hospitality-centric solution to the traditional shopping, dining, and work environments — with the addition of “The District”, a mixed-use development that will transform the campus as a dynamic place for its tenants and an attractive destination for the surrounding communities. As part of this connective second phase, The District will include the construction of five new buildings that bring 328 residential units and 190,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail offerings to a central pedestrian corridor known as Main Street.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue
One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Court ruling on cannabis applicant fighting Jersey City rejection could come in early December
A Jersey City cannabis dispensary applicant who was approved by the planning board but rejected by the city’s cannabis control board is expected to learn the fate of its lawsuit early next month. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Joseph Turula told city attorneys and Local Modiv, which applied to...
N.J. principal suspended over video he showed to staff ordered reinstated
A middle school principal in the Montclair School District in Essex County can return to his job after he was placed on administrative leave in 2020 for showing a video showing a skit comedian yelling about virtual learning during a Zoom meeting to welcome staff back to school, a state arbitrator has ruled.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Cannabis Control Board approves 5 dispensaries, including 1st in Ward F
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved five adult-use cannabis dispensaries, including the first one in Ward F, during last night’s nearly five-hour meeting. The first application was Strictly CBD, seeking to open at 394 Communipaw Ave. Their cannabis dispensary application was approved by the Planning Board in March.
thesetonian.com
Seton Hall Law dean stepping down amid embezzlement investigation
The dean of Seton Hall Law will step down on Jan. 1, 2023, the University announced last week. Dr. Kathleen Boozang will return to a faculty position after more than seven years in charge of the law school. The resignation comes amid an ongoing investigation into embezzlement at the school.
Bayonne prepares $65 million in bonds to support film studio
Bayonne is preparing to sell tens of millions of dollars in bonds to support the estimated $900 million construction cost of what redevelopers say will be the largest ground-up film studio in New Jersey, to be known as 1888 Studios, at the former Texaco site. At the site at the...
Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.
Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
N.J. hiker missing for days entered reservation, but didn’t leave, mayor says
Rescuers in Bergen County continued searching Thursday for a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend while apparently hiking along the Ramapo River. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah, was last seen Sunday morning hiking in the Ramapo Valley Reservation, authorities said. Mahwah Mayor Jim Wysocki told NJ Advance Media on Thursday...
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
697
Followers
3K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 1