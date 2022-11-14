ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL

Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

A creek runs through it

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Divided Hartselle school board picks Clayton for next superintendent

A narrowly divided Hartselle City Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire a new superintendent. By a 3-2 margin, the school board voted to approve James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton as the new superintendent, but the two opposing board members said they were not given enough time to make a decision and Clayton’s selection doesn’t reflect the mood of the city’s residents to whom they’ve spoken.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position

The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
HARTSELLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Santa’s Workshop Vintage Market returns this weekend

Santa’s Workshop Vintage Market returns this weekend to Sparkman Civic Center. The event has not been held since 2019 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is an upscale market featuring vendors selling vintage home décor, boutique clothing, handmade goods and unique finds. Organizers say here is something for everyone at Santa’s Workshop.
HARTSELLE, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]

Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in Ardmore

Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in …. Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Hundreds watch Artemis launch at U.S. Space and Rocket …
ARDMORE, AL
WAAY-TV

Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker

Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Crawford trial: Preliminary jury selection as proceedings begin

CULLMAN, Ala. – Jury selection in the trial of a Cullman man charged with the murder of his wife began Monday, Nov. 14, in the courtroom of Cullman County Circuit Judge Martha Williams, more than five years after Tiffiney Joy Crawford, 32, died and after more than 10 continuances since her husband Jason Crawford’s indictment in her death.   Tiffiney Crawford was found dead from gunshot wounds at the family’s home on May 2, 2017. The mother of two young children was the founder of the online MHM Mothers Helping Mothers group and was a friend and supporter to many mothers throughout...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy