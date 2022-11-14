Read full article on original website
Florence attorneys offering to create free wills for first responders, veterans
Two attorneys at McCutcheon & Hamner are offering to create wills for first responders and veterans at no charge.
Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" initiative.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Huntsville, AL
Home to more than 200,000 people as of the 2020 census, Huntsville is the most populous city in the state of Alabama. Also known as the Rocket City, it's the county seat of Madison County and is also part of the counties Limestone and Morgan. One of the early settlers,...
wbrc.com
A creek runs through it
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jahn Coppey grew up working in his grandfather’s vineyards. His wife Janie was from the Duck Springs community in rural Etowah county. They met in Huntsville where Jahn had come to work for NASA. Twenty years ago, their combined backgrounds brought them back to Janie’s home where they started Wills Creek Vineyards and Winery.
WAAY-TV
33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado
Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
WAFF
Madison City Schools to announce initiative to reduce statewide bus driver shortage
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City School district along with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) will announce a program Wednesday that will aim to ease Alabama’s school bus driver shortage. According to John Peck with Madison City Schools, the district participated in a pilot program over the...
Hartselle Enquirer
Divided Hartselle school board picks Clayton for next superintendent
A narrowly divided Hartselle City Board of Education voted Tuesday to hire a new superintendent. By a 3-2 margin, the school board voted to approve James Clemens High Principal Brian Clayton as the new superintendent, but the two opposing board members said they were not given enough time to make a decision and Clayton’s selection doesn’t reflect the mood of the city’s residents to whom they’ve spoken.
Decatur Mayor Bowling operated prohibited Airbnb
A city ordinance in Decatur doesn't allow for short-term rentals like Airbnbs within city limits, but that didn't stop Mayor Tab Bowling.
Hartselle Enquirer
Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
Huntsville Underground: Horizontal and vertical caving
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you ever find yourself amongst a group of cavers, you'll quickly find out the words 'horizontal and vertical' are staples in conversation. That's because there are two types of caving: horizontal and vertical!. Horizontal caving is when you can walk into a cave, with a...
WHNT-TV
Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook
First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
Hartselle Enquirer
Santa’s Workshop Vintage Market returns this weekend
Santa’s Workshop Vintage Market returns this weekend to Sparkman Civic Center. The event has not been held since 2019 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is an upscale market featuring vendors selling vintage home décor, boutique clothing, handmade goods and unique finds. Organizers say here is something for everyone at Santa’s Workshop.
thebamabuzz.com
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant now open in Cullman [Photos]
Tennessee-based Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has officially opened their first out-of-state location in Cullman, Alabama! Announced earlier this year, the new Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant has quickly become a favorite of Cullman residents and interstate travelers. We visited the new restaurant to discover the hype for ourselves. About...
WHNT-TV
Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in Ardmore
Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Marine Kills Alleged Multiple Robbery Suspect in …. Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday. Hundreds watch Artemis launch at U.S. Space and Rocket …
WAAY-TV
Remembering a beloved Madison County school social worker
Kristin Masterski died in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Moores Mill Road on Monday. People who knew her spoke of her impact on so many schoolchildren. A volunteer firefighter in Moores Mill who lives in the area also spoke to WAAY 31 about what makes this road so dangerous.
WAFF
Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
ALEA: 3 Alabama teens killed in wreck were trying to elude police
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident. The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville officer when the car they […]
Crawford trial: Preliminary jury selection as proceedings begin
CULLMAN, Ala. – Jury selection in the trial of a Cullman man charged with the murder of his wife began Monday, Nov. 14, in the courtroom of Cullman County Circuit Judge Martha Williams, more than five years after Tiffiney Joy Crawford, 32, died and after more than 10 continuances since her husband Jason Crawford’s indictment in her death. Tiffiney Crawford was found dead from gunshot wounds at the family’s home on May 2, 2017. The mother of two young children was the founder of the online MHM Mothers Helping Mothers group and was a friend and supporter to many mothers throughout...
