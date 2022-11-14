Read full article on original website
asu.edu
ASU grad secures future with Arizona State Senate
Growing up in a politically active family, Madison Woerner was eager to pursue an education that concentrated on political statistics and the election process. Those passions helped Woerner find her home at Arizona State University's School of Politics and Global Studies, which provided her with the resources and opportunities to prepare her to feel confident post-graduation.
asu.edu
ASU names Regents Professors for 2023
4 professors are considered among the top researchers at the nation's most innovative school. Arizona State University announced Thursday its four Regents Professors for 2023 — the most prestigious and highest faculty award possible. Considered the best and brightest scholars, Regents Professors bring honor and distinction to their disciplines...
asu.edu
ASU alum honored as civic leader
Lyon serves as deputy sergeant at arms for Arizona State Senate. Jenna Lyon's job at the Arizona State Senate has allowed her access to understand the entire process of lawmaking. Although there are days when they must work through the night in order to finish a legislative session, Lyon says...
asu.edu
Translating addiction research into real-world interventions
Interdisciplinary research group engages academic, community partners to make a difference in the fight against addiction. One of the challenges in combating substance use disorders (SUDs), from nicotine addiction to the opioid epidemic, is the disconnect between the worlds of academic research and community practice. Agencies working to make a difference within local communities often feel they cannot access or benefit from cutting-edge research.
asu.edu
Sun Devil community celebrates donors' generosity
ASU Foundation hosts annual Sun Devil Gratitude Week to recognize donors. Beginning Nov. 14, the Sun Devil community will celebrate the many donors who gave their time, talent and treasure to support Arizona State University. Each year, the ASU Foundation holds Sun Devil Gratitude Week as a way for students,...
asu.edu
What can be done about cynicism, hopelessness in the face of climate change?
Conservationist and writer William deBuys to give talk on how to not lose heart while looking at our planetary predicament. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, conservationist and writer William deBuys will be presenting a lecture titled, “Rediscovering Earth in an Age of Loss,” on the way people view and have viewed climate change and species loss over the last 50 years.
asu.edu
Meet student researchers impacting real-world challenges
ASU students presenting at the FURI Symposium are developing solutions for data science, sustainable plastic, cybersecurity, new computing paradigms and more. Viewing Mars in virtual reality, developing durable and recyclable plastic, investigating electric vehicle cybersecurity and boosting brain-inspired computing are just some of the ways Arizona State University students are engaging in creative problem-solving through hands-on research.
asu.edu
4 outstanding ASU alumni honored as The College Leaders of 2022
On Nov. 18, four outstanding alumni from The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University will be recognized and celebrated for their accomplishments with an induction into The College Leaders. Since 1997, The College Leaders program has recognized over 75 outstanding alumni from across The College’s natural...
asu.edu
Veteran local government administrator to mentor ASU students as Harrell-Hutchinson Visiting Urban Management Professional
Robert O’Neill Jr. is former executive director of association of managers; was longtime city, county executive in Virginia. Arizona State University students planning for careers running cities, towns or counties will be able to spend a year learning how it’s done from a veteran local government executive starting in January.
asu.edu
State of Arizona taps ASU to lead water innovation initiative
The state will make a $40 million investment in ASU for the water initiative. University to lead partnership for immediate, actionable solutions to state's water needs now, into future. Arizona State University and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have announced that the university will lead a multiyear Arizona Water Innovation Initiative...
asu.edu
Expansion of ASU scholarship opens new doors for global research opportunities
Solutions to critical sustainability issues like water scarcity, climate change and affordable energy aren’t found in a vacuum; they require a global perspective and international cooperation. For more than a decade, Arizona State University and its benefactors have empowered students to understand and address such challenges by supporting overseas...
asu.edu
Dance students collaborate with faculty members, guest artists on original work
Audiences will have the chance to see original work by Arizona State University dance faculty members and guest artists in this year’s “Fall Forward” performances. Mary Fitzgerald, artistic director of dance and professor at ASU, said faculty members often present their work nationally and internationally, but “Fall Forward” offers the opportunity for dance students to collaborate directly with their professors on work that is presented here at ASU.
asu.edu
Marine veteran educates next generation of military leaders
According to Albert Einstein, “the only source of knowledge is experience.” What better source of knowledge for the Arizona State University military studies associate degree program than Kermit Brown, who served as a U.S. Marine?. In 2021, U.S. Naval Community College selected ASU for its Pilot II Military...
asu.edu
ASU welcomes more than 4K Earned Admission students
For Shannon Lauritsen, a 33-year-old hair stylist in Nashville, Tennessee, going to college was a lifelong dream. But for her, like others, the traditional high-school-to-college path was challenging. “I struggled to focus and succeed in high school,” Lauritsen says. “I even had a guidance counselor laugh at my desire to...
asu.edu
3 exceptional alumni to be honored during ASU Homecoming game
The honorees are outstanding members of the ASU community who have consistently contributed their time, energy and expertise. The Arizona State University Alumni Association will honor three exceptional alumni leaders during the Nov. 19 Homecoming football game against the Oregon State Beavers. The honorees are outstanding members of the ASU...
asu.edu
Public affairs, political science alum follows great-grandmother’s legacy of community service
Evelyn Gratts’ life of activism inspires ’21 grad Alisha Cathirell-Tanzer in her AmeriCorps work to reduce poverty in Los Angeles. Editor’s note: This is a feature highlighting successful careers in public service as part of ASU’s Salute to Service celebration. Alisha Cathirell-Tanzer’s great-grandmother, Evelyn Gratts, dedicated...
asu.edu
ASU students float new idea for event security
Industry collaboration between the ASU Luminosity Lab and Axon leads to innovative Guardian Balloon system for campus and football game safety. When you're headed to a football game, you’re usually looking forward to the action on the field or enjoying time with your friends. But if you're going to Arizona State University's Homecoming game on Saturday, Nov. 19, take a minute to look up on your way there. You may notice a set of large balloons equipped with innovative technology created by a team of top ASU students.
asu.edu
PRISMS festival features world-premiere compositions, international artists, composers
The PRISMS 2022 annual festival for experimental music features new compositions and music that is rarely performed, along with pre-concert talks, roundtables and film screenings. Highlights of this year’s four-day contemporary music festival include 10 world premieres by guest artists, Arizona State University faculty and student composers, and distinguished international...
asu.edu
ASU seniors host dodgeball tournament fundraiser for honors project
Arizona State University seniors Blaine Aberra and Sarah Minton will be hosting a fundraiser dodgeball tournament for their joint Barrett, The Honors College thesis project. The event, the Responders and Rivals Dodgeball Tournament, will be a friendly rivalry between police officers and firefighters as members of the Phoenix Police Department and Phoenix Fire Department, along with community supporters, compete in a bracket-style tournament for bragging rights.
