New York City, NY

Radio Business Report

Saga Selects Its New CEO; Operations SVP

NEW YORK — On August 19, Warren Lada was appointed interim President/CEO by Saga Communications‘ board of directors in the wake of the untimely death of the radio station owner’s founder, Ed Christian. But, the plans had Lada holding the role for a short period. Now, nearly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

