She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Hanford Sentinel
COS womens basketball starts season with a bang
College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team — arguably off to the best start of any program in the state this season — is set to make its home debut. Against a who's who of the state's elite teams, the Giants have raced out to a 6-0 record heading into the COS Crossover on Nov. 18-19 at Porter Field House.
Hanford Sentinel
Rain, a win at Fresno State, and a state Farm Bureau discussion | Kevin Merrill
I’m happy to report that the weatherman was correct when he predicted rain for last week. We received 1.25 inches of rain on the vineyrd near Los Alamos. Hopefully more is on the way soon to keep the green grass on the hills growing and begin to replenish our water supplies after four or five years of low rainfall.
Hanford Sentinel
Valadao, Salas race still close, Hanford Council will look different in coming weeks
With all but a literal handful of votes left to count in Kings County, local races have been decided. However, at least one regional race is still up in the air as votes in other counties are still being counted. Congressman David Valadao (R) holds a lead over challenger Assemblymember...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Lights go out in Lemoore, man gets caught speeding at 28 mph
Jerry Jones, leader of Lemoore’s Boy Scout Troop 480, offered local merchants his apologies for not placing flags in the downtown area commemorating Veterans Day. The Scout troop has a contract with the merchants to place 60 flags in the area on eight different holidays, “when the weather permits.” Since Veterans Day this year was expected to be a rainy day, the Scouts decided not to place the flags.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Patriotism shines during Lemoore Veterans Day Parade
Patriotism was in high gear in Lemoore as flags fluttered on buildings and in the hands of the crowd lining the street Friday. Despite the chilly weather, people crowded along D Street celebrating Veterans Day with cheers and enthusiastic applause as each of the 27 parade entries made their way downtown.
Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
KMPH.com
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
KMPH.com
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Thanksgiving food giveaway at West Hills College Lemoore draws hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. Food for over 500 cars was set aside in anticipation of the huge demand the program generates. That equates to approximately 2,000 people fed by the food given out Wednesday, as some cars were picking up meals for two or three families.
Man injured by garbage disposal truck in Porterville, lawsuit could be filed
Enrique Martinez's attorney, Sean Shamsi says he was intubated for half that time and underwent multiple surgeries.
abc45.com
VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
Carjackers found in a stolen car, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man. […]
Central Fresno double homicide victims identified by police
Fresno Police have identified the two people who were shot dead after at least 13 rounds were fired into their car in Central Fresno.
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
Hanford Sentinel
November is Indigenous Heritage Month | HMTC This Week
November is Indigenous Heritage Month. Each November, people across the United States celebrate native cultures and achievements. Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is celebrating the words of four writers from our area. Poetry in various styles, which include rap-style poetry performance, and a play entitled Tornado Train will be on stage on Nov. 19 & 20.
Popular Fresno boutique shop "Eye Candy" opens new Clovis location
Stacy Dewall is in the business of turning heads and now that Eye Candy Fashion Boutique has opened a Clovis location at 8th and Pollasky, she's expanding her brand and clientele.
Eagle Mountain Casino looking to add hundreds of employees for new location
The new location of the Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is nearing a grand opening date. The focus has been on hiring 500 additional staff members.
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
Young man saves grandmother from two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno
An 18-year-old family member is being called a hero after saving his grandmother from a two-alarm house fire in East Central Fresno.
