Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

COS womens basketball starts season with a bang

College of the Sequoias' women's basketball team — arguably off to the best start of any program in the state this season — is set to make its home debut. Against a who's who of the state's elite teams, the Giants have raced out to a 6-0 record heading into the COS Crossover on Nov. 18-19 at Porter Field House.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: Lights go out in Lemoore, man gets caught speeding at 28 mph

Jerry Jones, leader of Lemoore’s Boy Scout Troop 480, offered local merchants his apologies for not placing flags in the downtown area commemorating Veterans Day. The Scout troop has a contract with the merchants to place 60 flags in the area on eight different holidays, “when the weather permits.” Since Veterans Day this year was expected to be a rainy day, the Scouts decided not to place the flags.
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Patriotism shines during Lemoore Veterans Day Parade

Patriotism was in high gear in Lemoore as flags fluttered on buildings and in the hands of the crowd lining the street Friday. Despite the chilly weather, people crowded along D Street celebrating Veterans Day with cheers and enthusiastic applause as each of the 27 parade entries made their way downtown.
LEMOORE, CA
KGET

Coroner releases name in Delano death investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead earlier this week at a Delano intersection has been identified. Kevin Wayne Knight, 41, of Delano was pronounced dead early Monday at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons avenues, according to a coroner’s release. An autopsy will be held to determine cause and manner of death. […]
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Photos: Thanksgiving food giveaway at West Hills College Lemoore draws hundreds

Hundreds of cars lined up around West Hills College Lemoore starting at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a free Thanksgiving food distribution sponsored by groups including Best Buy Market, KCAO, CalViva Health, and the Central California Foodbank. Food for over 500 cars was set aside in anticipation of the huge demand the program generates. That equates to approximately 2,000 people fed by the food given out Wednesday, as some cars were picking up meals for two or three families.
LEMOORE, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Young boy pulls up to store in pink battery-powered toy car

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH)CHI — A man was casually pumping gas in California when he spotted something you don't see every day. An 11-year-old boy pulled up to the neighborhood store in Visalia, California, to buy stuff in a pink battery-powered toy Hummer. “I see this kid in a pink...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Carjackers found in a stolen car, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car that was stolen on Monday was found in a Fresno neighborhood on Wednesday with suspects inside, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they received a call about an armed car jack incident on Saginaw Way and Diana Street where a silver SUV was stolen from a man. […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

November is Indigenous Heritage Month | HMTC This Week

November is Indigenous Heritage Month. Each November, people across the United States celebrate native cultures and achievements. Hanford Multicultural Theater Company is celebrating the words of four writers from our area. Poetry in various styles, which include rap-style poetry performance, and a play entitled Tornado Train will be on stage on Nov. 19 & 20.
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
FRESNO, CA

