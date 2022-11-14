Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Handgun, rifle found in alleged UVA shooter's home: VSP
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt...
'Just pray for our community' | UVA students describe feelings as they return to class for first time since shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After two days of cancelled classes at the University of Virginia and candlelight vigils, some students returned to class for the first time Wednesday. It’s now been three days since three UVA football players were shot and killed on a bus returning home from a class...
UVA works to support students following shooting that left three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The dark and rainy weather Tuesday night in Charlottesville reflected the mood of grieving University of Virginia students, coaches and teachers. University leaders canceled classes again Tuesday, as the community still grapples with the loss of three of their own. D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, all three UVA football players.
Arraignment for UVA shooting suspect postponed to Wednesday
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — The man accused of killing three men and hurting two others at the University of Virginia Sunday night had his arraignment postponed Tuesday morning in Albemarle County. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was arrested Monday afternoon in Henrico County, over 70 miles from where the shooting...
UVA officials say alleged shooter was on their radar long before Sunday night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nealy 48 hours later, UVA administrators and investigators are still trying to find out what could have motivated the deadly shooting on campus. The shooting happened on a charter bus outside the Culbreth Garage, located on Culbreth Road, after 10 p.m. Sunday. Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry died from their injuries and two other people were hurt.
Online tributes pour in for UVA students killed in shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Tributes are pouring in for the three University of Virginia (UVA) football players shot and killed Sunday night. The tragedy sparked heartache, sadness and reflections on social media. Family, friends, and people across the country have sent prayers online, and their words are shedding more light...
Outpouring of love for UVA shooting victims shines a light on how they impacted their communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It's nothing short of an outpouring of love for the three young men killed in Sunday night's shooting on the University of Virginia grounds. Family, friends, teammates, even strangers took to social media to honor University of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.
Live Updates: Suspect in custody after shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 hurt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to university officials. Here's what we know: The shooting happened on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage. University police issued an alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
UVA marks 599th mass shooting this year in America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Makeshift memorials like the ones on the University of Virginia grounds are commonplace after mass shootings in America. The UVA shooting is now the 599th mass shooting this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It defines a mass shooting as "four or more people shot...
Pres. Biden, Virginia governor, senators and sports icons react to deadly shooting at UVA
NORFOLK, Va. — Three University of Virginia football players were killed and two other people were hurt in a shooting at the University of Virginia, according to University President Jim Ryan and campus police. The shooting happened on a bus at the Culbreth Garage, and students were initially alerted...
How do you know if a GoFundMe page is legit?
NORFOLK, Va. — Fundraising is underway for the victims' families in the University of Virginia shooting. One way people are donating is through GoFundMe. Thousands of students from Charlottesville to Newport News attended memorials honoring the three football players that were killed: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr.
Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney responds to criticism about handling of Blanchard case
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport is weighing in on recent criticism about how it handled the case of John Blanchard, a Virginia Beach pastor accused of trying to solicit a minor. Davenport's office released a statement more than a month after prosecutors nolle prossed...
SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home. Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building. Josh David,...
Man convicted in traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The man arrested for a January 2020 traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne was convicted Thursday. Vernon Green was found guilty of second-degree murder and hit and run. On January 23, 2020, Officer Thyne responded to a call about two people smoking...
Arrest made following police chase on I-64 in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A police chase that shut down part of Interstate 64 in Williamsburg ended in an arrest on Monday morning. Virginia State Police said police in New Kent County were notified of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in northern Virginia shortly before 10 a.m. State troopers...
Newport News man sentenced for having guns, selling cocaine
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for having several guns while selling cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Dillard Jamar Booker manufactured, sold and distributed cocaine since at least March of 2021. After an undercover operation,...
Jurors watch body camera footage of traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing a Newport News police officer, saw body camera footage in court Wednesday. Vernon Green faces second-degree murder and felony hit and run charges, following a January 2020 traffic stop that killed Officer Katie Thyne. The...
Police: 1 hurt after shooting on Poplar Avenue in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Poplar Avenue Saturday night. According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting took place around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue. Officers said they found a 53-year-old man inside a home, who...
Man shot and killed in Newport News Sunday afternoon
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Newport News, and police are trying to determine the circumstances. According to a spokesperson, police responded to a shooting around 3:40 p.m. in the first block of Traverse Road, which is near J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.
Polish family in Williamsburg reacts to deadly missile strike in Poland
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Michael and Grace Konar have lived in the United States for the past four decades, but they said their heart remains in Poland where several of their family members live in fear. "On a daily basis, my sister says she is afraid," said Michael Konar. "She...
