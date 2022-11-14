Read full article on original website
vonvoghoul
3d ago
I'm gonna guess that weapon probably isn't registered. Doesn't he know it's the law!?
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Related
Maryland Road-Rage Suspect Wanted After Tailgating, Cutting Victim With Knife
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who attacked a victim with a knife during a road rage incident in Edgewater, authorities say. The incident happened in the area of Hillside Avenue and Central Avenue East on Saturday, Nov. 12, around 8 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County police.
Fourth teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested a fourth teenager in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man. Taon Lamont Cline, 20, was shot to death on April 22, in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police arrested...
Man dead, suspect arrested following overnight stabbing in Glen Burnie
A suspect is in custody for allegedly stabbing a man to death overnight Thursday in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County Police said they responded to a residential complex on Benesch Circle around 4am.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on November 12, 2022. Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Help police ID pair of suspects seen on video attacking, robbing woman
Baltimore Police need help identifying a pair of suspects seen on video assaulting and robbing a woman. In the video, a man and woman are walking together along the 100 block of E. Mount Royal Avenue.
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Montgomery County police are conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in wooded area
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police (MCP) have launched a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man was founded dead in a wooded area in Silver Spring, Maryland. On Nov. 9, officers from the third district were called to the 9000 block of Piney Brach Road for a report of...
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Baltimore Man Charged After Shooting Woman In Face, Seriously Injuring Man
Police have arrested a Baltimore man after a double shooting that left a man and a woman injured earlier this month, authorities say. Michael Harris, 34, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man following a dispute in the 3200 block of East Madison Street on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to Baltimore police.
Laurel man charged after gun goes off in Arundel Mills food court
A Laurel man has been arrested after a gun went off at the Arundel Mills Mall food court last month, causing chaos and prompting the mall's evacuation on a Saturday afternoon.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian; Victim’s Identity Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the 1000 block of Rockville Pike. At approximately 8:58 p.m., Rockville City Police officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Man arrested at Dulles Airport after shooting ex-girlfriend, man, dog in Dumfries, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — Two people were shot to death inside the basement after a man forced his way into the residence in Dumfries, Virginia, officials said. The family dog was also shot. The incident happened in the 17400 block of the Isle Royale Terrance at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday....
17-year-old girl, man shot on Metrobus during fight
WASHINGTON — A shooting on a Metrobus in Southeast D.C. left two people injured Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to Yuma Street Southeast, near the 8th Street intersection, for a report of a shooting on a Metrobus running the A2 route just after 8:20 a.m. At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one on the bus and another on the street outside of the bus.
Car stolen with young child in the backseat, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a car with a child in the backseat was stolen in Southeast D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a car was stolen in the area of 13th Street and Alabama Avenue around 5:45 p.m. MPD claims a young...
How BPD tracked down 13-year-old Kelsey Washington's alleged killer
We're learning more about how police tracked down a man believed to be responsible for the killing of a 13-year-old Baltimore girl.
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
mocoshow.com
Update: Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 18-year-old Zyier Brown, of Washington, D.C., 18-year-old Jayla Newman, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old, of Upper Marlboro, MD, with a carjacking that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the 7800 block of Guildberry Ct. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 1:34 a.m., 6th District officers responded to the location for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
Midday Murder Suspect At Large Following Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
One person was killed in Maryland on Tuesday in the middle of the afternoon following a reported fatal shooting, authorities say. Eastern District patrol officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street, where there was a report of shots fired in the area.
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say
HARFORD COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to Shock Trauma and injured another in Harford County, according to Aberdeen Police Department. A spokesperson for the Aberdeen County Police Department says at 8:20 officers were called to the 300 block of Stevens Circle in...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 6