Albany Herald
First on CNN: 'Greed and deception.' Elizabeth Warren demands Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX turn over trove of records
Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin are demanding FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hand over a trove of documents that will shed light on the extraordinary and swift downfall of his crypto exchange. In a letter obtained first by CNN, the lawmakers call for a "complete and transparent accounting" of...
Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost
Republican Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor's race, says she is collecting evidence as she considers her next move.
Hakeem Jeffries favored to lead U.S. House Democrats after Pelosi exit
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to step down from her leadership role after her fellow Democrats lost their majority in last week's midterm elections positions Hakeem Jeffries - a liberal congressman from New York - as a likely top contender to lead the party for the next two years.
Barack Obama to Guest on ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’
Trevor Noah will welcome former President Barack Obama back to The Daily Show tonight (Thursday, November 17) for the first time in-studio just before his tenure as host is up. The episode is slated to focus on the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum and critical issues facing America and the world today. This will mark the third interview between Obama and Noah, having previously appeared in 2021 in a virtually taped episode and once before at the White House as one of his final interviews as President.
