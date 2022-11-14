Trevor Noah will welcome former President Barack Obama back to The Daily Show tonight (Thursday, November 17) for the first time in-studio just before his tenure as host is up. The episode is slated to focus on the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum and critical issues facing America and the world today. This will mark the third interview between Obama and Noah, having previously appeared in 2021 in a virtually taped episode and once before at the White House as one of his final interviews as President.

11 HOURS AGO