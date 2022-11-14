ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 5 San Diego

Two California destinations tourists should reconsider visiting, travel report says

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023”, an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural...
TheStreet

Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Phuket

Characterized by sprawling jungle-clad mountains, dramatic coastlines, and turquoise waters, Phuket is an island brimming with geographical wonders which form a gleaming backdrop to a Thai vacation. Beyond its vivid display of beaches and lush hills, the island’s reputation as one of South East Asia’s premier holiday havens owes to...
MySanAntonio

The Unexpected Return of the Airport Hotel

The general state of airport chaos has become more than just a news story in 2022. Since the Covid-19 shutdown in 2020, shockwaves have been steadily moving through the system, from closed borders and weary travelers to a fed-up, overextended workforce. Flight delays have been blamed on everything from pilot shortages and retirement to lack of crew on planes and the rising cost of gas. But no matter what the root cause might be, it’s clear that heading to the airport these days is not like it once was. Delays and cancellations have become the norm, and when you factor in an international border or a tricky layover, the odds only stack higher against you.
tripsavvy.com

Delta's Fast In-Flight Wi-Fi Is Now Free for SkyMiles Members

If you're sick of paying for in-flight internet access—or worse, disconnecting completely while you fly the friendly skies—Delta's got you covered. Following a successful trial run of free internet to its elite flyers, the Atlanta-based carrier is now offering its ultra-fast internet service to all SkyMiles members on select flights.

