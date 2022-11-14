The general state of airport chaos has become more than just a news story in 2022. Since the Covid-19 shutdown in 2020, shockwaves have been steadily moving through the system, from closed borders and weary travelers to a fed-up, overextended workforce. Flight delays have been blamed on everything from pilot shortages and retirement to lack of crew on planes and the rising cost of gas. But no matter what the root cause might be, it’s clear that heading to the airport these days is not like it once was. Delays and cancellations have become the norm, and when you factor in an international border or a tricky layover, the odds only stack higher against you.

