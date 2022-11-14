Read full article on original website
Duncan Stepping Down From Winona Lake Council
WINONA LAKE — Denny Duncan is stepping down from Winona Lake Town Council after almost seven years. The Winona Lake Town Council recognized Duncan at its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, his last with the council. His resignation is effective Nov. 30. Duncan, the current council vice president, is...
Childcare, Wellness Initiatives Celebrated At Foundation Luncheon
WINONA LAKE — Community initiatives such as childcare and wellness projects within small towns was the theme of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation’s annual celebration luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The luncheon was held in-person this year at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake. In a...
Warsaw Library Approves Updates To Volunteer Policy
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Public Library’s Board of Trustees approved updates to the library’s volunteer policy during a Nov. 14 meeting. One update clarifies classifications for junior and senior volunteers at the library. The clarification is as follows: “Junior volunteers are students in seventh and eighth grade. Senior volunteers are students in ninth grade through age 17. Once a volunteer turns 18, they must fill out a criminal/background check to continue volunteering at the library. Junior and senior volunteers are supervised by the Children’s Department and/or the Community Outreach Department.”
Warsaw Area Career Center Student Projects Raise Money For CASA
WARSAW — Warsaw Area Career Center students recently partnered with CASA of Kosciusko County. In anticipation of the 2022 Holiday Festival to raise awareness and funding to advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children who are entangled in the Kosciusko County court system by recruiting, training and supporting volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates, teachers Marc Huffer and Andrea Miller took on special student-made projects to donate to the cause.
CASA Announces New Foundation In Honor Of Judge Cates
WARSAW — CASA of Kosciusko County held its Annual Holiday Festival fundraiser Friday, Nov. 11. CASA hosted close to 400 corporate sponsors, business leaders and other CASA supporters at Image Air Charter’s hangar. The theme “Strands of Lives Changed” was inspired by CASA of Kosciusko County celebrating their 30th, or Pearl, Anniversary, of advocating for abused and neglected children. Once again the community did their part to financially support CASA’s mission of providing advocates for children embroiled in the court system.
Jefferson STEM, Teachers Credit Union Make Science Happen
WARSAW — On Thursday, Nov. 10, second-grade students from Jefferson STEM Elementary School visited Science Central in Fort Wayne. While there, students experienced science firsthand while learning about space, states of matter, solar energy, and more. Warsaw Community Schools staff would like to thank Teachers Credit Union for their...
Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer District Discusses Groundbreaking Ceremony
NORTH WEBSTER — As contractors have been hired for the project and are now in the final stages of the planning process, the Tippecanoe-Chapman Sewer District board at its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting discussed setting a date for the groundbreaking ceremony. Steve Henschen, project engineer with Jones Petrie Rafinski,...
Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association Raises $1,000 For Thanksgiving Assistance
WARSAW — The Greater Warsaw Ministerial Association matched a challenge grant of $500 to raise $1,000 for Thanksgiving assistance, partnering with St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Warsaw. Food assistance is given to families in coordination with Warsaw Community Schools. “We appreciate everyone who participated to help us reach this...
Flooring In Etna Green Park Building Repaired
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Town Council is addressing an issue with flooring at the Heritage Park building. At a Nov. 15 meeting, Clerk-Treasuer Patti Cook said the town had to pay for the building’s floor to be re-waxed after it was trashed with silly string following a party rental.
Jones Stepping Down From Leesburg Town Council
LEESBURG — Doug Jones announced his intentions to resign from his seat on the Leesburg Town Council where he has served for 14 years. The announcement was made at the end of the regular council meeting Monday, Nov. 14. Jones’ resignation will be effective Jan. 1, 2023. “It’s...
Pierceton Still Seeking To Hire Police Officer
PIERCETON — Pierceton is still working to fill a vacancy in the police department. At its meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, the Pierceton Town Council heard that news from Town Marshal Jim Bumbaugh. “The hiring process for the … full-time officer is open and resumes are being accepted until...
Gateway Grove Gym Part Of Phase 3
WARSAW – Though the former Madison Elementary School on North Union Street is gone, the gymnasium still stands at the end of West Fort Wayne Street as part of the Gateway Grove subdivision. ON Monday night, Nov. 145, the Warsaw Plan Commission unanimously approved the final plat for the...
Becknell Active In The Warsaw Community
WARSAW — Luke Becknell has always been active in the Warsaw community. Becknell was born and raised in Bourbon. After graduating from Indiana University Bloomington, he moved to Warsaw in 1976 and started Today’s Headlines, a hair salon in Warsaw. Becknell still owns the salon and runs it with his wife, Michelle.
Community Celebrates New Miller Sunset Pavilion With Ribbon-Cutting
WINONA LAKE — The dreams of many for an ice rink in Kosciusko County have come true with the completion of the Miller Sunset Pavilion. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the K21 Health Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting for the pavilion, located at 705 Park Ave., in Winona Lake. That preceded...
Veterans Receive Quilts Of Valor At Legion In North Webster
NORTH WEBSTER — On Veterans Day Friday, Nov. 11, the North Webster American Legion Post 253 honored one of its seniors, Bert LaBash, with a Quilt of Valor. It was a beautiful ceremony at the Legion with many in attendance. He is one of the regulars at Senior Primelife Enrichment Center and is always willing to go the extra mile for any of us.
Help Us Find The Biggest Cat In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Calling all Kosciusko County cat owners!. The Papers Inc. is holding a contest to find the largest domestic cat in the county — similar to a competition held 100 years ago. Winners will be determined based on weight. Prizes will be awarded to the top five...
Bowen Center Breaks Ground On New Clinic In Whitley County
COLUMBIA CITY — Bowen Center broke ground this week on a new building that will serve as an integrated health care facility in Whitley County. The clinic will offer primary health care, mental health care and addiction recovery services under one roof, offering a total-person approach to health care for infants, children, adolescents and adults.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Brandon Bradley, $3,404.81. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Tanner Larocque, $4,610.60. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komya v. Jeffery A. Madden, $1,850.91. Evictions. The following...
Warsaw Superintendent Reflects On Weekend Bus Accident
WARSAW — A Nov. 12 bus accident in Warsaw, which injured 20 high school students from Illinois, was on the Warsaw Community Schools’ Board of Trustees’ mind during a Nov. 14 meeting. WCS Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert said the school district responded to the accident and aided...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Council Approves Third Annual Christmas Parade
MILFORD — Milford Town Council convened Monday, Nov. 14, for a regular monthly meeting wherein members cleared the way for the third annual Christmas parade, featuring emergency responders and led by Santa Claus, to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Milford Police Deputy Matthew Carter requested the...
