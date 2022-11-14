WARSAW — Warsaw Community Public Library’s Board of Trustees approved updates to the library’s volunteer policy during a Nov. 14 meeting. One update clarifies classifications for junior and senior volunteers at the library. The clarification is as follows: “Junior volunteers are students in seventh and eighth grade. Senior volunteers are students in ninth grade through age 17. Once a volunteer turns 18, they must fill out a criminal/background check to continue volunteering at the library. Junior and senior volunteers are supervised by the Children’s Department and/or the Community Outreach Department.”

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO