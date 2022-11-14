Read full article on original website
Velodyne Lidar Signs Multi-Year Agreement with GreenValley International
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to GreenValley International for handheld, mobile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) 3D mapping solutions, including in GPS-denied environments. Velodyne is already shipping sensors to GreenValley as part of this agreement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005179/en/ GreenValley International’s LiBackpack DGC50 mobile backpack 3D mapping system equipped with Velodyne Lidar’s Puck lidar sensors. Photo credit: GreenValley International
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
theevreport.com
Morand launches unprecedented energy storage solution with 72-second vehicle recharge
Able to recharge system to 80% capacity in 72 seconds for rapid turnaround. Vuadens, Switzerland – Swiss technology start-up Morand has launched a breakthrough energy storage technology, Morand eTechnology, that can recharge a small electric vehicle in 72 seconds. The unique hybrid system combines the characteristics of an ultracapacitor with that of a chemical battery to create a durable and ultra-fast energy pack that can be usefully recharged in seconds.
foodlogistics.com
Microsoft Platform Designs Supply Chains for Agility, Automation, Sustainability
Microsoft debuted the Supply Chain Platform, designed to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach, bringing the best of Microsoft AI, collaboration, low code, security and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform. The launch also includes the Supply Chain Center, which acts as a “command center” that works with existing supply chain data and applications.
itechpost.com
How Connected Сars and IoT Affect the Auto Industry
Without a doubt, fully autonomous vehicles will not be available anytime soon. Nonetheless, you may expect to see a proliferation of 5G-connected electric vehicles. Smart cars that can gather data from their surroundings and share it with the cloud are becoming increasingly common. This opens the door to novel commercial...
csengineermag.com
Presagis Teams with Kambill Systems to Provide Artificial Intelligence-Based Geospatial Services in Asia Pacific
Presagis, a global leader in 3D advanced modelling and simulation software, has teamed with Kambill Systems of New Delhi, India, and their HelloGeo platform to offer fully automated, large-area artificial intelligence (AI) -based feature extraction services to national mapping agencies and other geospatial organizations in the Asia Pacific Region (APAC). The team’s first two contracts have been awarded by the Indian National Survey Agency/State Revenue Department of India for a massive building footprint and vegetation extraction from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data.
OSARO and SVT Robotics Partner to Accelerate Advanced Packaging Robot Integration and Deployment in Fulfillment Warehouses
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, announced a partnership with SVT Robotics to accelerate the integration of pick-and-place robotics systems for e-commerce and logistics businesses. SVT Robotics’ ground-breaking SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate and deploy the robots, automation, and IoT devices they need in just days or weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005282/en/ As part of the agreement, SVT Robotics has joined OSARO’s partner program, which offers one-stop access for businesses looking to deploy robotic solutions in their fulfillment operations. Prospective customers can engage with an OSARO pick-and-place robot cell at SVT’s Innovation Lab in Norfolk, Virginia, where they can see a live demo and learn more about the possibilities for advanced e-commerce automation. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cincoze Industrial Panel PCs — The Ideal HMI for Smart Manufacturing
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Rugged embedded computer brand, Cincoze, knows that HMI is the most common application of industrial panel PCs. In addition to visualizing equipment-related data, HMI can also monitor and control machinery equipment, which is helpful for the on-site manager to get an accurate picture of the process status. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005490/en/ Cincoze Industrial Panel PCs — The Ideal HMI for Smart Manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
AHEAD and Harness Launch Enterprise Cloud Acceleration Partnership
Resulting in time to value, reduction of cloud-spend waste, and improved cloud performance for managed services clients. AHEAD, a national leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced a joint acceleration and optimization program with Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company. The partnership accelerates enterprise cloud and DevOps optimization for digital businesses by synchronizing the financial, operational and application development aspects of cloud consumption through an orchestrated managed services framework provided by AHEAD.
GCN.com
Intelligent, adaptive emergency response built on AI and 5G
The United States saw 22 separate billion-dollar climate disasters in 2020, a record. The following year came in second, with winter storms across Texas and the deep south; wildfires across California, Arizona, Colorado and other states; numerous severe, off-season tornadoes; and multiple tropical cyclones, including Ida, Elsa and Fred. Compounding...
ZDNet
AI startup Snorkel preps a new kind of expert for enterprise AI
In the last big upsurge in artificial intelligence, in the late '70s and '80s, a popular approach took hold known as expert systems, programs that contained rules for tasks based on human knowledge typed into the computer. Expert systems ultimately failed because they both proved too hard to codify --...
The Verge
What’s wrong with US broadband?
The state of US broadband is bad. We already know huge portions of the country aren’t getting broadband speeds — but even where they are, those connections are often bogged down by limited options, predatory billing practices, and a general lack of choice. And because of the sorry state of federal data collection, measuring the full scope of the problem is difficult.
Woonsocket Call
Yereq Announces First Ever Electric Vehicle Kilowatt Crypto Mining Charging Software – The Decentralized Way Forward for EV Use in a Digital-First World
Pioneering an electric vehicle mining ecosystem, Yereq revolutionizes the future of EV blockchain charging currency with the YEREQ GEO token and the YEREQ GEO app. Introducing the world’s first application to enable EV charging supported by its own crypto token, Yereq is leading the way in an emerging, trillion-dollar e-mobility industry. Their token, Yereq GEO is based on the Ethereum smart chain ecosystem and connects directly to the Yereq GEO app, which allows users to pay utilizing their proprietary tokens.
PoliMOVE Wins Indy Autonomous Challenge Powered by Cisco at Texas Motor Speedway Under Adverse Weather Conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Team PoliMOVE won The Indy Autonomous Challenge Powered by Cisco at Texas Motor Speedway, competing in a field of six autonomous racing teams. The competition on November 11 marked the third autonomous racing competition organized by The Indy Autonomous Challenge and the first to be held at the iconic Texas Motor Speedway. Teams competed at speeds toping 140 mph despite unseasonably cold and wet weather conditions with track temperatures dropping to near freezing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005417/en/ Team PoliMOVE won The Indy Autonomous Challenge Powered by Cisco at Texas Motor Speedway, competing in a field of six autonomous racing teams on November 11, 2022, overcoming unseasonably cold and wet weather conditions with track temperatures dropping to near freezing. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Next Web
Sustainable cooling for buildings is a huge opportunity for European startups
Rising temperatures across Europe, in combination with an ever-aging population and rapid urbanization are not only making the population more vulnerable to heat, but have also increased the demand for cooling systems in buildings. In fact, between 1980 and 2020, heat waves have caused 77,000 to 129,000 deaths in the...
geekwire.com
Lockheed Martin teams up with Microsoft on classified cloud services for Pentagon
Lockheed Martin and Microsoft say they’re deepening their strategic relationship to help power the next generation of computing and communications technology for the Department of Defense. Cloud-based services play a key role in that relationship. Under the terms of an agreement announced this week, Lockheed Martin will become the...
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Technology
Tech careers include those in hardware, software, design, and research and development. You can specialize by industry or function: tech development, security, or support. Technology degrees differ by their scope, cost, and career outcome. Tech internships can provide practical experience, mentorship, and on-the-job training. Technology can help make people and...
