Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Travel This Weekend in Phoenix - Limited Restrictions - But Expect Heavy Traffic at Sky Harbor Int'l AirportMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com
The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley
World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106
Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
azbigmedia.com
Mattel Adventure Park coming to Glendale in 2023
Fans of Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, Barbie, and other iconic American toy brands will find plenty of fun and fanfare when Mattel Adventure Park, the first-ever Mattel branded theme park, starts welcoming guests in Glendale, Arizona. The new entertainment destination combines the talents of today’s top names in attractions,...
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Phoenix drops for third year on list of world's 100 best cities
Resonance, an advisory firm that focuses on real estate, tourism and economic development, ranked Arizona’s capital at No. 88
azbigmedia.com
Mici Italian will debut in Queen Creek this winter
Mici Italian (Mici) a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado, will debut their second location in Arizona, set to open this winter. The location will be the fourth franchise location of the family-run brand, joining the Gilbert, AZ location which opened earlier this year. Mici’s new...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Three Major Concert Tours Announced, Coming to Arizona
If you like concerts and are looking to add a little flare to your social life, get ready for three hot performers bringing their tours to Phoenix in 2023. Latin star Marc Anthony will bring the heat to the Glendale next year and he makes a stop on his VIVIENDO tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.
phoenixwithkids.net
The Best Holiday Events in Phoenix and Arizona for Kids
The Best Holiday Events in Phoenix and Arizona for Kids. Interrupting the fall vibe for a good reason!. We know – it’s hard to think ahead to Christmas. But there are some fantastic holiday events that often sell out, or become unavailable on preferred days. So check out this list and plan ahead! Note that we are not responsible for any event changes. Please check the venue websites.
Phoenix New Times
This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families
Editor's note: This story was updated on November 17 to reflect the correct location of South Pointe Elementary School. Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the.
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations
A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
azbigmedia.com
Fly Bye’s 3rd location gets trendy Arcadia address
Room for one more? When it comes to Detroit-style pan pizza and oh-so-juicy, crispy chicken tenders, the answer is a resounding – yes! Sam Fox continues his pizza-obsessed expansion in Arizona with a third location of his cult favorite Fly Bye opening this Thursday, Nov. 17. With this new...
azbigmedia.com
Home prices plateau as high mortgage rates chill market
Buyers and sellers are both stepping away as skyrocketing mortgage rates have settled the housing market into a more balanced state, according to the latest Zillow market report. Home values remained nearly flat in October as new inventory waned and sales continued to fall from the pandemic frenzy. In Metro Phoenix, the October Zillow Home Value Index was $449,590, a 6.4% year-over-year increase. The average monthly mortgage cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,418, a 70.7% year-over-year increase.
Maná is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to Arizona in 2023
Maná is bringing its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour’ to Arizona in 2023. The iconic rock band will make two tour stops in the Valley; Phoenix and Glendale.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Whether you are here for a vacation or you have been longing for a new taste, there are delicious Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona, that you should visit. Mexican restaurants range from small takeout joints to elegant fine dining creative Mexican cuisine. Pay a visit to one of the best Mexican restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Video Shows Rare Sighting Of Javelina In Phoenix
"A lot of javelina that have become urbanized are because people are helping them out, feeding them, and attracting them with food."
azbigmedia.com
Cooper’s Hawk Winery opens 3rd Arizona location in Gilbert
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants announced at the opening of its third Arizona location in Gilbert in early 2023. As a lifestyle brand that offers upscale casual dining and wine, the vibrant suburb of Phoenix is the perfect spot for the brand’s 54th location. “Gilbert is a thriving...
Original ChopShop Could be Coming to New Mixed-Use Gilbert Development
During a Gilbert city planning meeting earlier this month, the Scottsdale-based healthy eatery was named as a potential tenant for The Gilmore.
luxury-houses.net
This $7.3 Million Breathtaking Estate in Paradise Valley with Resort Like Grounds is Perfect for Both Living And Entertaining
6601 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6601 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a privately gated estate situated on resort-like grounds featuring a domed executive office, large entertainment room, study area, theater, wet bar, butler’s pantry, and 3 gas fireplaces. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6601 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Brandon White (Phone: 602-889-2135) at HomeSmart for full support and perfect service.
azbigmedia.com
1.6M SF Eastmark Center of Industry breaks ground in Mesa
IndiCap and AECOM-Canyon Partners joined JLL and the City of Mesa to break ground on Eastmark Center of Industry, a 113-acre industrial park located in the heart of the Gateway Airport submarket in Mesa, Arizona. At completion, the park will total 10 buildings and more than 1.6 million square feet of mid-bay and cross-dock Class A industrial buildings.
