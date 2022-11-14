ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon CEO warns of more possible layoffs in 2023

A day after rumored layoffs of Amazon workers were confirmed in the company’s devices and services division, company CEO Andy Jassy warned employees of more potential layoffs to come next year in a letter on Thursday. In the letter, Jassy said that the company is in the middle of...
The Associated Press

Amazon CEO says layoffs will extend into next year

NEW YORK (AP) — The mass layoffs that began in Amazon’s corporate ranks this week will extend into next year, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday. In a note sent to employees, Jassy said the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy