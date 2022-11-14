ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Odell Beckham Jr. Sues Nike for Over $20 Million, Shares Statement Claiming Company ‘Did Not Honor Its Commitments’

By Brad Callas
Complex
 3 days ago
Comments / 69

Osumone Bin Farteen
3d ago

I'm very sympathetic OB and any of the other athletes shafted by the company; however, maybe the hundreds of millions of dollars spent so that athletes can influence the consumers would be better served if the company saved this money and relied on the product to sell itself based on quality, comfort, and looks then more kids could afford to wear them.

rooo
3d ago

listen man when you ain't playing you're no more used to them. should have saved some of that money bro hahaha ESPN's doing broke too you're probably one of the headliners.

Blackwomenwinning
2d ago

We as black people need to use our culture to build our own brand

