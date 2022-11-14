McFarland boys hockey getting ready to open the season against Homestead

As the McFarland boys hockey team begins practicing for its upcoming season, key decisions will have to be made after graduations have left openings at key positions.

The Spartans had four players make the Badger-East All-Conference team, but Chase Quelle, Aiden Gabrielse and Simeon Pommerening have graduated. Those three players were top-five on the team in goals scored.

Looking to help offset the production loss will be senior forward Caleb DeChambeau. DeChambeau, who was honorable mention all-conference, scored 11 goals and was second on the team with 21 assists for the Spartans last season.

Another senior forward that could replace some of the production is Payton Hauge. Hauge scored 14 goals and added 15 assists last season. Along with Hauge and DeChambeau, forward Mason Pommerening enters his junior season after leading the team with 23 assists.

The Spartans return many players who saw time on the ice last season. Junior forward Drew Snyder, senior defenseman Tegan O’Brien, senior forward Paul Morris, sophomore forward Ty Paulios and junior forward Jacob Stertz all appeared in all 24 games for the Spartans last season.

In net last year, goalie Jaden Devous saw the most time, but has now graduated. Junior goalie Raymond Wheaten returns after seeing time in net as a freshman and as a sophomore. Wheaten went 4-2 in starts last year and recorded 184 saves.

McFarland, who went 13-11 last season, takes the ice against Homestead on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m. at McFarland Ice Arena. Homestead went 11-13 last season.