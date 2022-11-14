ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Police investigate a fatal shooting at Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Detectives have responded to a home in Fairfield for a fatal shooting. Emergency crews were called to the home on Planet Drive at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Police put crime scene tape up around the property. Police say an 18-year-old was found dead. His death is...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Deceased man charged with woman's 1978 murder, linked to 3 others

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 44 years later, a prosecutor has charged the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. A Hamilton County grand jury posthumously indicted Ralph Howell in Cheryl Thompson's 1978 rape and murder, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. "Law enforcement...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Rudy to the rescue: Quick-thinking Covington resident thwarts cruiser theft

A Covington resident used quick thinking to thwart a police car theft earlier this year, and the city celebrated him at this week’s city council meeting. Rudy Ramirez-Roblero was leaving a church event on June 3 of this year when he observed Covington Police in pursuit of a suspect in the area of 15th and Russell streets. The suspect, jumped into the responding unit Officer Knott’s abandoned car as he was pursuing her, throwing the car into drive and fleeing the scene.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

School bus and SUV collide on SR 125 in Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Clermont school bus and an SUV collided Wednesday morning, shutting down the eastbound lanes of SR 125. From the video, it appears the SUV may have rear-ended the school bus. According to West Clermont school officials, no students were hurt. Neither driver requested...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

4 injured in serious crash involving ambulance in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Four people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance in College Hill on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Rockford Place and Hamilton Avenue. Police said the ambulance involved was a private ambulance company. Police said three people were taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 locals die in crash on interstate near Dayton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people from Hamilton are dead after a crash on an interstate near Dayton. Centerville police say Dario Ramirez Castellanos was killed Sunday. He was one of six people in a car that flipped over on I-675. Several people were thrown out of the car. Keyla...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, now 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy