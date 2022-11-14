Read full article on original website
WKRC
Investigators hope car part left behind during Anderson fatal hit-and-run leads to driver
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office hopes a car part left behind at a fatal hit-and-run that left an Anderson Township teenager dead will lead them to the driver. Eli Jones was found at about 1 a.m. on November 14 on Clough Pike near 8 Mile....
WTVM
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A heart attack claimed the life of an Ohio man shortly after he found a mortally wounded teenager on the side of the road and waited at the scene to help first responders. Authorities with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office say 15-year-old Anderson High School...
WKRC
Police: Man swings hatchet around while robbing Kroger, woman helped him get away
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man and a woman have an arraignment Thursday for allegedly robbing a grocery store. Police said Renea Courtney drove Robert Mullins to the Harrison Kroger. Mullins is facing a count of aggravated robbery, while Courtney has been charged with complicity. Court documents say Mullins entered...
WKRC
Police investigate a fatal shooting at Fairfield home
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Detectives have responded to a home in Fairfield for a fatal shooting. Emergency crews were called to the home on Planet Drive at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Police put crime scene tape up around the property. Police say an 18-year-old was found dead. His death is...
Fox 19
Tri-State man pleads in OVI crash that killed girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty this week in an OVI crash that killed his passenger last year. Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 South near the Crittenden exit with 23-year-old Jordan Miller in his car around 2 a.m. on April 18, 2021. Police say he lost control,...
WKRC
Deceased man charged with woman's 1978 murder, linked to 3 others
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 44 years later, a prosecutor has charged the man who allegedly raped and murdered a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. A Hamilton County grand jury posthumously indicted Ralph Howell in Cheryl Thompson's 1978 rape and murder, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday. "Law enforcement...
WKRC
Police arrest suspect in East Price Hill homicide
EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting last month in East Price Hill. Anthony Jamison, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment building on Elberon Avenue near West 8th Street in the early morning hours of October 23. On Nov. 16,...
Fox 19
12-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Cincinnati, taken to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital Tuesday morning, police say. It happened just before 7:30 a.m. on William Howard Taft Road and Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills, District 2 police confirm. The girl was taken in an ambulance to Cincinnati...
linknky.com
Rudy to the rescue: Quick-thinking Covington resident thwarts cruiser theft
A Covington resident used quick thinking to thwart a police car theft earlier this year, and the city celebrated him at this week’s city council meeting. Rudy Ramirez-Roblero was leaving a church event on June 3 of this year when he observed Covington Police in pursuit of a suspect in the area of 15th and Russell streets. The suspect, jumped into the responding unit Officer Knott’s abandoned car as he was pursuing her, throwing the car into drive and fleeing the scene.
WKRC
School bus and SUV collide on SR 125 in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Clermont school bus and an SUV collided Wednesday morning, shutting down the eastbound lanes of SR 125. From the video, it appears the SUV may have rear-ended the school bus. According to West Clermont school officials, no students were hurt. Neither driver requested...
Fox 19
Prosecutor’s office to make announcement in cold-case murder of UC student
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters will hold a press conference Thursday on a decades-old cold case involving a University of Cincinnati student. The suspect in the case is identified in multiple murders, the prosecutor’s office tells FOX19. The press conference will be at 1...
WLWT 5
4 injured in serious crash involving ambulance in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Four people were injured after a crash involving an ambulance in College Hill on Tuesday. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Rockford Place and Hamilton Avenue. Police said the ambulance involved was a private ambulance company. Police said three people were taken to UC Medical Center...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
star64.tv
'He punched me in the face': Video released after UC dorm hall attack on 3 students
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Newly-released body camera footage shows the violent aftermath of an attack on three University of Cincinnati students inside a dorm hall. One of the victims was riding in an elevator in Daniels Hall with fellow student Christopher Campbell, 18, on November 5. The victim said she...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault, injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on East North Bend Road in Carthage. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WKRC
2 locals die in crash on interstate near Dayton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people from Hamilton are dead after a crash on an interstate near Dayton. Centerville police say Dario Ramirez Castellanos was killed Sunday. He was one of six people in a car that flipped over on I-675. Several people were thrown out of the car. Keyla...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, vehicle into a house on Richardson Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, vehicle into a house on Richardson Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Storage unit falls from semi truck, flattens car in Fairfield
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash closed Dixie Highway in both directions Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:26 p.m. beneath a railroad underpass at Dixie Highway/Route 4 at St. Clair Avenue. A semi hauling a portable storage unit hit the underpass, causing the storage unit to fall off the...
Fox 19
Christmas Grinch arrested years after Norwood home invasion
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Grinch who stole Christmas in 2016 was caught at last thanks to DNA evidence. Zyreese Smith, now 20, burglarized the home six years ago. Angela Hurt, the homeowner, says she walked into her Norwood home to find everything, from the Christmas tree to the presents, “just torn off.”
Handgun among items stolen from vehicles in Harrison; police seek help to identify suspect
Harrison police are seeking information on a person caught on camera entering and stealing from unlocked vehicles in the township. A handgun was among the items stolen, according to police. The suspect was captured by residential security cameras early Sunday ransacking cars along Saxonburg Road, High Street and Jefferson Avenue.
