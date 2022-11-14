A Covington resident used quick thinking to thwart a police car theft earlier this year, and the city celebrated him at this week’s city council meeting. Rudy Ramirez-Roblero was leaving a church event on June 3 of this year when he observed Covington Police in pursuit of a suspect in the area of 15th and Russell streets. The suspect, jumped into the responding unit Officer Knott’s abandoned car as he was pursuing her, throwing the car into drive and fleeing the scene.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO