Need a replacement for Twitter? Let us introduce you to HOLLER.

 3 days ago

With Elon Musk ripping Twitter apart like a lion in a house made of gazelle meat, many are eyeing new social media spaces to seek refuge should tweeting get too, let’s say, “Musky.”

Facebook is still an option, tragically, but it lacks the “sticking your face in a fan repeatedly, each time expecting a different result” appeal of Twitter. So some users are setting up accounts on alternative sites like Mastodon, CounterSocial, LifeWaster and Donkey Breath. (I made up those last two, but they sound like they should exist.)

Twitter’s downward spiral could swiftly end a communication platform many love. Some call it a sad collapse. I call it a sad collapse opportunity. Because it’s clear no other online site can immediately replace Twitter, I’m proud to announce the launch of a nascent, fashionably retro offline social media platform. I call it HOLLER.. Read the full column .

More words for you to read

►There are plenty of economic reasons to move to Florida. I have hope there are progressives and independent voters making that move who will ultimately help create social change.

►Election Day is over. And though Americans did not speak with one voice, working-class voters sent a clear message: They are deeply concerned about the economy, crime and inflation.

►Today, our country appears more divided than ever. College Corps is an antidote to this crisis of isolation , a down payment on the reconstruction of our society and the preservation of our democracy.

Frank Murphy served as a navigator in the 8th Air Force, known as the “bloody 100th” during World War II. Photo courtesy of Chloe Melas

►My grandfather, covered in lice, weighed only 122 pounds when he was liberated on April 29, 1945, by Gen. George Patton's 3rd Army. But he was one of the lucky ones. He survived .

Dialogue Across The Divide

On Tuesday, November 15, from 8:00 to 10:00 pm EST, via Zoom event, roughly one-thousand concerned citizens will gather to hone constructive dialogue skills and engage with each other on various topics, including their personal experiences with division and the changes we need to make to move forward together.

The event come as studies show that the U.S. is polarizing faster than other democracies, and by some measures is as politically polarized as it was during the Civil War. A recent Starts With Us poll revealed that 87 percent of Americans are tired of political division in the country and a Pew Research poll showed that 62 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of Democrats have unfavorable views of the other party.

Register for the “Hold America Together” events here: Dialogue Across The Divide here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Need a replacement for Twitter? Let us introduce you to HOLLER.

