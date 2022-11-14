Need a replacement for Twitter? Let us introduce you to HOLLER.

With Elon Musk ripping Twitter apart like a lion in a house made of gazelle meat, many are eyeing new social media spaces to seek refuge should tweeting get too, let’s say, “Musky.”

Facebook is still an option, tragically, but it lacks the “sticking your face in a fan repeatedly, each time expecting a different result” appeal of Twitter. So some users are setting up accounts on alternative sites like Mastodon, CounterSocial, LifeWaster and Donkey Breath. (I made up those last two, but they sound like they should exist.)

Twitter’s downward spiral could swiftly end a communication platform many love. Some call it a sad collapse. I call it a sad collapse opportunity. Because it’s clear no other online site can immediately replace Twitter, I’m proud to announce the launch of a nascent, fashionably retro offline social media platform. I call it HOLLER.. Read the full column .

