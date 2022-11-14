ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loomis, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn incident report: 7 DUIs, trespassing and domestic abuse

Auburn incident report: 7 DUIs, trespassing and domestic abuse. Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. November 15. Kayla Starr Strauss, 20, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. on suspicion of driving under...
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50

Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Toddler killed in fatal crash and two drivers wounded

A boy under 2 years old was killed and two drivers were injured in a car crash Wednesday morning off of Riverside Avenue in Roseville, according to the California High Patrol (CHP). At 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, California High Patrol and the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a...
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in a deadly Palermo shooting arrested after trying to cross border

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:32 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Palermo in July, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 7, authorities say Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29 of Gridley, attempted to reenter California when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested him in connection with the shooting.
PALERMO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One to the Hospital

Two-Vehicle Crash With Injury Occurs at Fruitridge Road Intersection. A two-vehicle crash at a Sacramento intersection on November 16 sent one person to a hospital with undescribed injuries. The collision occurred around 9:11 a.m. at the intersection of Fruitridge Road and Mendocino Boulevard. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol (CHP) both responded to the accident, which blocked the lanes at the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago

SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago.  The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rabbits found abandoned in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three abandoned rabbits were found in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, around 7 a.m. the department’s Animal Services Unit got a call about 3 abandoned rabbits near Sayonara Drive and Lialana Way. The department said it wanted to remind people that animal […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County

PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after police find cocaine, thousands of pills and ‘evidence of narcotics sales’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said. According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales. Officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy