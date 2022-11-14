Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: 7 DUIs, trespassing and domestic abuse
Auburn incident report: 7 DUIs, trespassing and domestic abuse. Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. November 15. Kayla Starr Strauss, 20, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. on suspicion of driving under...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
DUI Accident Body Found on Highway 50
Body Recovered Days after Alleged DUI Accident on Highway 50. A body was found along Highway 50 following a recent alleged DUI accident after officers with the CHP were notified of a deceased person on the opposite side of a guardrail in the bushes. The accident involved a Mercedes and Toyota Prius in the westbound lanes of the highway on November 11. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers placed the driver of the Mercedes under arrest for suspected drunk driving.
goldcountrymedia.com
Toddler killed in fatal crash and two drivers wounded
A boy under 2 years old was killed and two drivers were injured in a car crash Wednesday morning off of Riverside Avenue in Roseville, according to the California High Patrol (CHP). At 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, California High Patrol and the Roseville Fire Department responded to a report of a...
goldcountrymedia.com
Joshua King's early settlement conference continued for Lincoln Hills armed robbery
Joshua Daniel Allen King, 35 of Marysville, had an early settlement conference Nov. 15 for an Oct. 29 armed robbery in Sun City Lincoln Hills. The conference was continued to Dec. 8. “Not much really happens at an early settlement conference,” said Stephanie Herrera, public information officer for the Placer...
actionnewsnow.com
Man who escaped Butte County Jail sentenced to 48 years
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who escaped the Butte County Jail in August was sentenced Wednesday for escaping jail and other felony counts. Miles Bondley, 34 of Oroville, was sentenced to 48 years in state prison for escaping jail, residential burglary, two counts of vandalism, four counts of domestic violence and other felony counts, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
KCRA.com
Four injured, including toddler in big rig rollover crash in Sacramento County, authorities say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person is in critical condition and three others were injured, including a toddler, in a rollover crash involving a big rig in Sacramento County on Thursday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Prarie City Road and White Rock Road, the Sacramento...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Fire Department says trailer full of hazardous chemicals from deceased chemist stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department said Thursday that one of its trailers full of hazardous chemicals from a deceased chemist was stolen. The chemicals inside that trailer could be dangerous if inhaled, the fire department said. Fire crews in late October went to a scheduled clean-up of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal
A Northern California man was arrested this month on suspicion of homicide in connection with a July shooting that took place during a marijuana deal, authorities said. Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29, of Gridley was taken into custody last week while trying to re-enter the state from Mexico, authorities said. Deputies responded...
Man dies in head-on crash near Rio Vista; adult and several children taken to hospital
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rio Vista Police Department said the driver of a sedan died when he crashed head-on with a minivan Thursday afternoon. Police said the crash happened around 3:10 on River Road, north of the Rio Vista Bridge. The driver of the sedan had a 13-year-old passenger in the car with […]
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in a deadly Palermo shooting arrested after trying to cross border
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:32 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Palermo in July, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 7, authorities say Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29 of Gridley, attempted to reenter California when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested him in connection with the shooting.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One to the Hospital
Two-Vehicle Crash With Injury Occurs at Fruitridge Road Intersection. A two-vehicle crash at a Sacramento intersection on November 16 sent one person to a hospital with undescribed injuries. The collision occurred around 9:11 a.m. at the intersection of Fruitridge Road and Mendocino Boulevard. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol (CHP) both responded to the accident, which blocked the lanes at the intersection.
Man allegedly threatened lives of Sacramento government officials before hours-long standoff with police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was accused of threatening to harm current and running Sacramento council members, according to a felony complaint filed by the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. The complaint, filed Tuesday, alleges 37-year-old Alexander Hoch threatened great bodily harm to and the lives of candidate Karina...
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
Rashawn Anderson, suspect in deadly Natomas gas station shooting, arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO – The suspect in a shooting that left a Natomas gas station employee dead has been arrested in Chicago. The shooting happened early in the morning on Aug. 3 at the Speedway gas station along Gateway Oaks Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene and found a woman – later identified as 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson – who had been shot at least once. Officers started life-saving measures, but she was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No suspect information was released until later in August when detectives announced that they had identified Rashawn Maurice Anderson as the person wanted for the shooting. An active warrant for murder was issued against Anderson.On Tuesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that authorities had arrested Anderson in Chicago the day prior. The FBI helped in arresting Anderson, police say. Anderson will be extradited back to Sacramento.
Rabbits found abandoned in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Three abandoned rabbits were found in Citrus Heights Wednesday morning, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, around 7 a.m. the department’s Animal Services Unit got a call about 3 abandoned rabbits near Sayonara Drive and Lialana Way. The department said it wanted to remind people that animal […]
Winters Police asks public for clues on missing person cold case from 1983
WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Winters Police Department renewed attention on a 39-year-old missing person case in the hopes that they could get new information from the public. Evelyn Joyce McDowell, 22, was reported missing on Dec. 12, 1983, by a friend who had last heard from her the month prior. According to police, McDowell […]
Convicted murder arrested in El Dorado County on drug charges
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A convicted murderer was arrested in an El Dorado County motel on drug charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. Deonte Upchurch used a voucher from the El Dorado County Health and Human Services to pay for a room at a Placerville motel where 116.8 grams […]
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
Toddler dies, 2 adults injured in crash on California's I-80
A toddler was killed in a crash Wednesday on eastbound I-80 in Citrus Heights, Calif., officials said.
Man arrested after police find cocaine, thousands of pills and ‘evidence of narcotics sales’
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said. According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales. Officers […]
