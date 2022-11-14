Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maine’s North Woods Outlaws Hosting Free Dinner & Concert
If you have lived in Central Maine very long, there is a good chance you have heard about the North Woods Outlaws. Based in the Augusta area, they are a country-rap group with a big following. For the last few years, they have been doing charity events. Their biggest event...
wabi.tv
‘Ladies Night’ is back at the Blue Sky Lounge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Well it was supposed to be for one night only...but due to popular demand, Barnaby’s is here to stay. At least on Wednesdays. If you missed it - ‘Blue Sky Lounge’ is now located in the space that once was Barnaby’s on Odlin Road in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
wabi.tv
Bangor school wins ‘Peanut Butter and Beyond’ contest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You’ve heard of packing peanuts. That’s the science mission that netted the James F. Doughty School in Bangor a national award this week. They won the National Peanut Board’s “Peanut Butter and Beyond” contest for their work on using peanut shells as an alternative to plastic packaging.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
wabi.tv
Dedham Middle School awarded $1,000 in Teens to Trails Life Happens Outside Challenge
DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday morning was slated to be just like any other day for students at the Dedham Middle School. Instead, they got a big surprise that was a month in the making. Dedham joined 13 other schools around the state taking part in the Teens to Trails...
wabi.tv
Maine Veterans Project, Brewer business team up to keep Maine vets warm this winter
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Maine is known for many things: blueberries, lobster, and whoopie pies, to name a few. But something else that makes our state special is the way Mainers take care of each other. It’s a feeling you wish you could just box up. And now you can...
wabi.tv
Momo’s Cheesecake adds fudge to full-time menu
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth has always been famous for their cheesecake of course, but in the past they’ve also made fudge for holidays or upon special request. Now, Momo’s has fudge full time. Owner Brenda Medezma’s oldest son is making the fudge full...
wabi.tv
Bucksport High School graduates give $2 million to support Hancock County graduates
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport High School graduates, Andy and Shelby Silvernail announced Thursday that they are committed to providing $2 million for the Silvernail Scholars Program. It will help foster leadership skills and prepare students for post-secondary education. ”This scholarship being awarded is truly such an amazing giveback to...
wabi.tv
Momo’s Cheesecake donates to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Momo’s Cheesecake in Ellsworth made a sizable donation to Northern Light Health Maine Coast Hospital Tuesday morning. Ten percent of proceeds from every piece of cheesecake sold in October were donated to the hospital in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s an annual tradition for Momo’s, one owner Brenda Medezma says she’s happy to take part in.
wabi.tv
Anah Shriners’ Feztival of Trees
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - JR Mitchell from the Anah Shrine is here to tell us all about the return of the Feztival of Trees. For more information, visit: https://anahshriners.org/
wabi.tv
“Free the Z” kicks off with 600+ turkey donations
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - “Cold turkey” took on a literal meaning Tuesday outside the Brewer Hannaford. The annual “Free the Z” promotion between Z107.3 and Penquis kicked off Tuesday. Station DJ Kid will be camping out until they meet their goal of 2,022 turkeys. By the...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Down East
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
wabi.tv
Theory of a Deadman, Skillet coming to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Concert announcement season continues in Bangor. The Cross Insurance Center will host the “Rock Resurrection Tour,” featuring Theory of a Deadman, Skillet and Saint Asonia on Sunday, Feb. 26. Presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets on-sale for the general public Friday at...
Disaster Almost Struck Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine Last Night
Is it me or are there way too many dimly-lit roads? Not just in Maine, but across New England and possibly even the country. Because that mixed with the crappy, rainy weather last night almost caused a massive disaster on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, Maine last night and almost ruined three lives.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wabi.tv
Bangor City Hall closed due to water main break
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Hall is closed Tuesday, Nov. 15. In a Facebook post, the city says the closure is due to a water main break. They say City Hall will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.
Comments / 0