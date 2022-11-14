ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
meguest
2d ago

why should he be given a choice. he is not above the law which he truly thinks he is. make him testify. then bring charges against him. not against officers

4
 

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Meet Theron Smith: New mayor-elect of New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor-elect of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city. Newly-elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running. “Everything that I think about for our city is centered...
NEW ROADS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Gov. Edwards issues state apology for fatal 1972 shootings at Southern University

By Drew Hawkins and Claire Sullivan Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state to former Southern University protest leaders and the families of two Southern students who were killed by an unidentified sheriff’s deputy 50 years ago. “To the extent that the state of Louisiana can try to make this right, […] The post Gov. Edwards issues state apology for fatal 1972 shootings at Southern University appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
eenews.net

La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen

The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Federal official: Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately

A federal official who oversees juvenile justice programs told Louisiana officials that incarcerated youth should be removed from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola immediately. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) A juvenile justice program administrator for the federal government told Louisiana officials Wednesday that incarcerated youth should be removed immediately from the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

L.I.V.E. Program sees progress, expanding in future

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s anti-crime group through education starts to see progress in one neighborhood. Less than three months after launching, a new anti-crime group is already seeing results. “We have not had a major violent incident in Zion City in over 200 days because of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension

DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Robert prevails over Lawler…again

The Louisiana Board of Ethics has wrapped up its “confidential investigation” of a 2021 agreement between Ascension Parish and Councilman Joel Robert’s family-owned company. Pursuant to the deal Ascension Parish briefly deposited “surplus excavated materials” from the New River dredging project onto property owned by Robert’s family. No ethical violations were cited.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General staff, former patients celebrate ICU renovations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Staff and former Baton Rouge General patients are celebrating the completion of ICU renovations at the hospital’s Bluebonnet campus. They gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to the Baton Rouge General, patients and their families started an initiative with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Senator Cassidy talks about party priorities after midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The midterms may not have been the red wave many Republicans expected. But it might have been enough to get them a majority in the House of Representatives. So how can we expect things to play out on Capitol Hill over the next two years? Republicans could win back a small majority in the House while we still wait to see what happens with the Senate.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools receives A on state report card

Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent David Alexander announced in a letter the district earned an "A" rating for the 2021-22 school year. The Louisiana Department of Education released the statewide district and school performance data. "This academic performance data does not define us, but it does give us insight into the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

OLOL doctors show robotic-assisted system for lung biopsies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge doctors said lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States in men and women. Louisiana reports one of the highest rates of lung cancer. Dr. Abdulla Majid-Moosa, a pulmonologist at Our Lady of the Lake, walked us through...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
BATON ROUGE, LA
