Read full article on original website
Related
aroundptown.com
New Water Treatment Plant Bid Accepted; Audit Arrives
The Prophetstown City Council held a special meeting on Tuesday night to make a decision on whether to accept a bid for the construction of a new water treatment plant. It also addressed two other items that were added to the agenda. After years of delays due to Covid, the...
aroundptown.com
Lyndon Public Works Supervisor Resigns
The Lyndon Village Board held its November meeting a week earlier than usual to avoid interfering with Election Day as the Village Hall is used as a polling location. The main issue of the evening was the resignation of public works supervisor John Wright who quit on October 24th. Wright was not in attendance at the meeting.
Corydon Times-Republican
Colona tables action on road extension, 30 homes
WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Colona has talked about using $336,000 in Rebuild Illinois funds to finish Chestnut Drive to Poppy Garden Road, enabling a developer to complete 30 houses in the subdivision. WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen voted 7-0 to table a motion to approve a resolution allocating the Rebuild...
ourquadcities.com
Street lights aren’t supposed to be purple
You might see an odd color of light when driving at night in the Quad Cities. Purple lights are illuminating the streets instead of a bright white or yellow hue. They are showing up around the area — and around the world. Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels...
Rock Island considering establishing Special Service Area in downtown
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is considering establishing a Special Service Area (SSA) that would implement a new property tax. The SSA would mean a 1.15% property tax in the downtown taxing district, which would in turn benefit from the tax. Funds would be used for downtown revitalization, including beautification and maintenance, boots-on-the-ground hospitality and troubleshooting, façade and interior improvement grants, business attraction and retention and marketing and advertising.
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
KWQC
Moline considering ‘Accessory Dwelling Unit’ ordinance
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is taking up an ordinance that could allow homeowners to build or convert an additional living space on their property. Accessory Dwelling Units or ADUs are more commonly known as cottage homes, granny flats or in-law quarters. An example would be a garage or basement converted into another living space that is independent of the main dwelling.
Lind making progress, says FOP president
East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind continues to make progress in his recovery at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria after a devastating attack while on patrol on October 24. He recently underwent surgery to reinstall a section of bone flap that was initially removed to allow for brain swelling. “They got it placed back […]
aroundptown.com
Senior Presentation To Be Held At HCA Library
Information provided by Amada Burger, HCA Library Dir. Join us Friday, December 2nd at 1PM for a program by a LIFESCAPE Volunteer at the Henry C. Adams Library in Prophetstown, 209 W. Third St. A presentation about how YOU can help in your own community and also resources that may...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make 4 stops in Quad Cities region
DAVENPORT, Iowa — All aboard! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to the Quad Cities region this year. This will be the first cross-continent tour in three years. The train is collecting food and money for food banks across North America. "I'm grateful to the CP team members...
River Bend Food Bank and FISH Food pantry open in Galesburg on Tuesday
This week the ribbon will officially be cut on the Galesburg branch of the River Bend Food Bank which now encompasses the FISH Food Pantry. Construction and major renovations took place over the better part of 2022 to the former Rheinschmidt’s Carpet store on the corner of Main and Henderson Sts.
ourquadcities.com
Sgt. Lind transferred from hospital to rehab facility
Early on Wednesday, Nov. 16, East Moline Sgt. William Lind was discharged from OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill., and transported to a residential rehabilitation facility in the Quad Cities area, according to a news release from East Moline Police. “This is a great moment in the progress...
wgil.com
You heard him on Galesburg radio for nearly 40 years. Remembering Jim Bohannon
Radio insiders and fans everywhere are remembering a familiar late-night voice that was heard locally on the WGIL airwaves for nearly four decades. Conservative talk radio host Jim Bohannon died Saturday, Nov. 12 of esophageal cancer. He was 78. Bohannon passed away at the Prisma Health Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, South Carolina, according to an obituary published online.
aroundptown.com
Pat’s Table Thanksgiving Meal
Pat’s Table will hold a Thanksgiving Dinner on Monday, November 21st from 5-6 pm in the basement of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church. The community is invited. In December the organization will hold a game night the 5th from 5-6:30 and host a Christmas Dinner on the 19th from 5-6PM.
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable
Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
It’s Illegal To Have A Snowball Fight In These Davenport Areas
The 2022-23 snowy season is here but you can't just have a snowball fight anywhere you want. I love snowball fights. They freeze my gloves solid but it's satisfying to pelt your friend or family member with a big ball of frozen slush water pellets. Now that measurable snow has arrived in the QCA, we're coming into the season of viable snowball fight weather.
starvedrock.media
Woman Charged With Burglary In Tonica
On Monday night at about 9:00, La Salle County deputies responded to a burglary complaint west of Tonica and south of Cedar Point. Authorities say the suspect entered a building belonging to Zakary Gallik with the intent to commit a theft. After an investigation, authorities located 44-year-old Malissa Knobloch of Danvers, Illinois. She was arrested on a burglary charge and taken to La Salle County Jail. She posted 2,000 dollars bond and was released with a court date of December first.
'I keep pushing forward' l Shooting victim lives in fear; Davenport rolls out new way to fight gun violence
DAVENPORT, Iowa — (Viewer advisement: The video above may be disturbing to some to watch). The Quad Cities are taking a new approach to fight gun violence. It's as experts report an ongoing rise in shooting incidents in the past few years. However, there are potential solutions the Quad Cities are rolling out to curb the violence.
Comments / 0