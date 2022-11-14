With temperatures dropping and snow piling up, getting inside shouldn't be a luxury. For Stevie, it is. "I woke up wet, cold, I had a tarp on me, a sleeping bag and I froze really bad," he said. He's unhoused and asked that we not use his last name. "When you lay down on that frozen ground, it's cold," he said. His story is like so many others being housed overnight by the Severe Weather Shelter Network. "Last night I slept outside the Lakewood library. This is a big improvement over getting snowed on," Randy Chase said as he dried his boots on a nearby...

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 23 MINUTES AGO