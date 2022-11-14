Amie Just: Harper Murray on signing with Nebraska, and Cook's comparison to Jordan Larson

Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
'We're still right there': NU remains in mix for Big Ten title despite key loss
Nebraska’s chances to win the Big Ten volleyball title took a hit Sunday in a four-set loss against Ohio State. Now, with four matches to go, Ohio State and Wisconsin are tied at the top of the standings at 15-1. Nebraska is in third place and one match back at 14-2.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska center Trent Hixson wrapping up six-year career of leadership and growth
LINCOLN — Nebraska center Trent Hixson grew up watching Husker football, dreaming of dawning the Scarlet and Cream some day. Still, he didn’t imagine it becoming reality. And as the Omaha Skutt prospect began looking at colleges, none of them felt quite right. That was until the walk-on...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Nebraska interim coordinator Bill Busch facing greatest coaching challenge
LINCOLN — This is the life he chose. So Bill Busch knows that in two weeks, he will be job-hunting again, moving again, looking for another horizon on the coaching trail. “When a new staff comes in, it’s usually a whole new staff,” Busch said. “That’s how the business works. That’s what I signed up for.”
North Platte Telegraph
Lineup turnover, inexperience contribute to Nebraska’s offensive line struggles
In the Big Ten, winning football teams are built in the trenches. Nebraska’s struggles this season aren’t exclusively limited to the offensive line — but there’s no question that issues in both pass and run blocking have contributed to the Huskers’ 3-7 record. A look...
Nebraska Announces Decision On Starting Quarterback
Casey Thompson will return to his role as Nebraska's starting quarterback for the final two games of the regular season. On Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that Thompson is healthy and participated in practice this week. “He threw the ball well today,” Joseph said during a press conference....
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: A letter to Nebraska’s senior class, which has been through the wringer
Dear Husker seniors (and juniors electing to walk),. Congratulations on reaching such a special moment in your lives: your last* game in Memorial Stadium. Each and every one of you come to this moment in different ways. Some of you — like Caleb Tannor, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson — have been here since you were freshmen. Others have transferred in recently to end their collegiate careers here.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: The situation at QB, and three more Nebraska football observations
I feel like a broken record at this point. Another week, another Tuesday where we talk about the "what ifs" at the quarterback position. Here are my four Husker football takeaways from Tuesday's availability with Mickey Joseph as NU prepares for Wisconsin in the final home game of the season.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Hot Topic: What should we expect in Casey Thompson’s return from injury?
Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly feature that poses a topical question about the Nebraska football team. On the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss a subject heading into that week's game, and a transcription of the conversation will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on Friday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska fades in second half of 70-50 loss to St. John's
The Nebraska men's basketball team watched a halftime lead fade quickly in a 70-50 loss to St. John's on Thursday in Queens, New York. The Huskers led 27-20 at the intermission but were dominated in a second half that saw the Johnnies explode for 50 points. Nebraska head coach Fred...
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph lays out challenges for next Husker coach
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discusses what's necessary to get Nebraska football back in the right direction.
North Platte Telegraph
'I’d love to stay’: Mickey Joseph open to staying at Nebraska as assistant depending on role
LINCOLN — Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t had an interview for NU’s permanent head coaching job, and he said Monday he hasn’t talked to NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts about the role. But Joseph would be open to staying on NU’s staff should another coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses idea of west coast recruiting for Nebraska ahead of B1G expansion
Mickey Joseph says that now that the B1G is about to expand and bring in UCLA and USC that Nebraska should focus on recruiting out on the West Coast. However, Joseph did put a key limit on the type of prospects the Huskers should focus for on the west coast.
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: St John’s Red Storm Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road for the first time this season to take part in the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences. The Huskers are set to take on the St. John’s Red Storm in Queens, New York tomorrow night. UNL is 1-3 in the event.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game
The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson is practicing, but Chubba Purdy is out as Nebraska quarterback flux continues
LINCOLN — Nebraska will start a different quarterback Saturday against Wisconsin. Whether that is the team’s No. 1 or No. 3 option may not be known until the hours leading up to kickoff. Eight-game starter Casey Thompson practiced Tuesday, making some throws and taking reps in team drills,...
North Platte Telegraph
Creighton dominates Nebraska in Top 25 showdown
A sellout crowd showed up for an in-state prizefight between two Top 25 women’s basketball teams. The record 2,306 fans at Sokol Arena had to agree: Creighton packs quite a punch. In a 77-51 rout of Nebraska, the No. 20 Bluejays (3-0) look every bit like the Elite Eight...
