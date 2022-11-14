Read full article on original website
Related
srqmagazine.com
Local Non-Profit's Opening Sells Out with Keynote by Ashley Judd
Resilient Retreat, a new Sarasota non-profit providing free and confidential support for survivors of abuse, first responders and helping professionals, recently celebrated the pinnacle of its grand opening events: a sold-out luncheon with keynote speaker, actress and humanitarian Ashley Judd. Held on Thursday, November 3, this highly anticipated community event included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, a VIP sponsor reception and a booking signing by Ms. Judd. More than 500 attendees joined together for a magnificent, tented luncheon on the retreat’s 84 acres of conservation land. The event included remarks by Resilient Retreat Founder and Board Chair Dr. Sidney Turner and Executive Director Lisa Intagliata, a live auction and a special keynote address by Ms. Judd, who spoke of her own personal story of healing and resiliency. The luncheon came on the heels of the non-profit’s recent Campus Building Dedication and Open House, which took place on Tuesday, October 18. Free and open to the public, the event drew a wide audience from the Greater Sarasota community. Event highlights included guided tours of the center’s new facilities, a sage ceremony and the placement of a time capsule. Attendees also experienced samplings from the center’s interdisciplinary programming, including neurofeedback, yoga, equine and animal therapies, art and music therapies and much more. In addition to its individual participant programs, Resilient Retreat provides community trainings on trauma for corporations, businesses, non-profits and non-governmental agencies. Immediately following Hurricane Ian, the team quickly ramped up its efforts with increased trainings to provide much-needed mental health support for community partners. These efforts included sessions for the community sponsored by The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation and the Sarasota County School District, among others.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
wengradio.com
All Faiths Food Bank To Assist Those In Need This Thanksgiving
All Faiths Food Bank giving away thousands of turkeys in Venice and North Port this week,. The two distributions this week are from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Lamarque Elementary School, 3415 Lamarque Ave., North Port along with from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Venice Middle School, 1900 Center Road.
Mysuncoast.com
Holiday food giveaways set this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two large holiday food giveaways for needy families are scheduled this week in Sarasota. Thursday, Nov. 17, 4-6 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St. Enter on Tuttle Avenue entrance just south of 12th Street. Saturday, Nov. 19, 9-11 a.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777...
Tickets on sale for ‘Lights in Bloom’ at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
Tickets are now on sale for "Lights in Bloom," Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' annual holiday light show.
Red tide bloom detected in select Tampa Bay area counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past week, the red tide organism "Karenia brevis" was detected along Florida's Gulf Coast. The organism was found in a total of 74 samples with 46 of them having bloom concentrations. One was found in Manatee County while 32 were detected in and...
sarasotamagazine.com
Essential Intelligence About the Sarasota School of Architecture
With so many new residents flocking to Sarasota, there’s something they ought to know outside of its gorgeous beaches and thriving arts scene. Sarasota is ground zero for a midcentury modern architectural movement called the Sarasota School of Architecture. If you missed out on the annual Sarasota MOD Weekend, which celebrates the movement with home tours, symposiums and more, save the date for the 10th anniversary event next year.
sarasotamagazine.com
Perlman Music Program Suncoast Alum Randall Goosby Returns in Concert
It should be a sweet homecoming of sorts when violinist Randall Goosby returns to Sarasota to perform Dec. 8 for The Perlman Music Program Suncoast. Goosby, 26, spent a number of winter weeks studying and performing during the PMP Suncoast residency here, as well as happy summers at the PMP on Shelter Island in New York.
sarasotamagazine.com
Roche Bobois, a Luxury Furniture Shop, Has Opened in Downtown Sarasota
I don’t care if it’s cliché, I love French stuff. Croissants, Monet, Macron (the French prime minister married to a woman older than he), laissez-faire, au contraire, carte blanche–it’s a long list that’s about to get longer since global, luxury furniture brand Roche Bobois opened a new showroom in downtown Sarasota.
srqmagazine.com
New Brewery Coming to UTC
Local beer lovers, rejoice! Fat Point Brewing is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The craft brewery originally founded in Punta Gorda will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue in the West District at UTC. The new brewery, taproom and restaurant will be located along Cattlemen Rd. between Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar and Ford’s Garage. The new location will enhance the emerging nightlife scene taking root along the Cattlemen corridor. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare that’s sure to please everyone, and beer drinkers will be able to find everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site-exclusive small batches. Fat Point gets its name from Punta Gorda, which literally means “Fat Point” or the area where the pristine waters of Peace River and Gasparilla Sound meet. Since first launching in 2012, the Brewery has won critical acclaim for its original beers inspired by the Southwest Florida region. Fat Point’s Bru Man Chu, a Belgian Trippel; its rye IPA, Ryeght Angle; and Oatmeal Stout won gold, silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and Best Florida Beer Championships. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Fat Point Brewery is among an exciting lineup of new bars and restaurants coming to UTC. Other new additions to the dining scene include Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar; Yard House; farm-to-fork concept Naked Farmer; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Boston-area staple Kelly’s Roast Beef; acai and coffee shop Raining Berries; and The Breakfast Company.
Metropolitan Ministries gearing up to help families ahead of holidays
Tampa-based non-profit Metropolitan Ministries is preparing for its busy season. Each year, its holiday tents open up to lend help to families facing hardship.
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
Gov. DeSantis announces $8.7M for SW Florida after hurricane damage
Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at a restaurant at Lee County. The event is expected to start at 10:30 a.m.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice Holiday Parade set for Nov. 26
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations are being made for the City of Venice’s Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. Residents can set up chairs in their favorite spots along the parade route starting Wednesday evening, as long as they are not in the median in the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue, the city announced Monday.
sarasotamagazine.com
Meet the Winners of the 2022 Siesta Key Crystal Classic
Despite some red tide and event delays due to Hurricane Nicole, this year's annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic sand sculpting competition still transformed Siesta Key Beach into an outdoor art gallery from Nov. 12-14, thanks to 24 professional and amateur sand artists from around the world. Because of the delays,...
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River. The
Venice pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian gets surprise from ‘Chewy Claus’
A pet rescue damaged by Hurricane Ian got a surprise from online pet retailer Chewy during its new holiday "Letters to Chewy Claus" campaign.
srqmagazine.com
All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu
It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
Comments / 0