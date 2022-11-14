Local beer lovers, rejoice! Fat Point Brewing is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The craft brewery originally founded in Punta Gorda will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue in the West District at UTC. The new brewery, taproom and restaurant will be located along Cattlemen Rd. between Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar and Ford’s Garage. The new location will enhance the emerging nightlife scene taking root along the Cattlemen corridor. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare that’s sure to please everyone, and beer drinkers will be able to find everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site-exclusive small batches. Fat Point gets its name from Punta Gorda, which literally means “Fat Point” or the area where the pristine waters of Peace River and Gasparilla Sound meet. Since first launching in 2012, the Brewery has won critical acclaim for its original beers inspired by the Southwest Florida region. Fat Point’s Bru Man Chu, a Belgian Trippel; its rye IPA, Ryeght Angle; and Oatmeal Stout won gold, silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and Best Florida Beer Championships. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Fat Point Brewery is among an exciting lineup of new bars and restaurants coming to UTC. Other new additions to the dining scene include Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar; Yard House; farm-to-fork concept Naked Farmer; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Boston-area staple Kelly’s Roast Beef; acai and coffee shop Raining Berries; and The Breakfast Company.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO