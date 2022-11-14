ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech and TTU K-12 win $1.8M pilot grant to offer free diploma completion

LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission have awarded $1.8 million in funding to Texas Tech University and TTU K-12. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the funds will establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?

Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
LUBBOCK, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
everythinglubbock.com

Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Red Raider fans braving the wintry weather to win in Iowa

LUBBOCK, Texas — Temperatures won’t break 20 degrees in Ames when Texas Tech faces Iowa State this weekend, but that will not stop some dedicated fans from braving the wintry weather for a win. “Texas Tech graduates have that West Texas spirit. They don’t quit, they adapt,” Tech...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

USGS: Moderate earthquake reported Wednesday afternoon in West Texas

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A moderate earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 3:32:44 PM CST in Reeves County and registered at 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale. It happened at a depth of 5.5 miles. The epicenter...
REEVES COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Staying chilly with mostly cloudy skies. High of 49°. Winds N 5-10 MPH. Very cold and calm. Low of 29°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit warmer, with breezy southwest winds and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Game rooms raided, Hockley Co. officials describe ‘takedown’ operation

LEVELLAND, Texas — Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirmed an eyewitness account that law enforcement raided game rooms in and around Levelland on Wednesday. Officials scheduled a press conference for 4:00 p.m. to provide more information. (Please use the video player above to see a replay.) A media advisory...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 15th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 28°. Winds SE→N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Clouds will hang around the region tonight, especially...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade on December 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — The 17th Annual Miracle Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade, this year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.
LUBBOCK, TX

