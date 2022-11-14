Read full article on original website
Texas Tech and TTU K-12 win $1.8M pilot grant to offer free diploma completion
LUBBOCK, Texas — The U.S. Department of Education and the Texas Workforce Commission have awarded $1.8 million in funding to Texas Tech University and TTU K-12. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, the funds will establish a statewide distance education pilot program to help students complete their high school diploma or equivalent.
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
Here’s why Danny Trejo was in Lubbock on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — After photos were posted on social media of Danny Trejo at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant, you might be wondering why the actor was in Lubbock on Thursday. According to a release from Texas Tech University, Trejo was scheduled as the keynote speaker for the Celebrate Diversity...
One man has been volunteering to bring Thanksgiving meals to Lubbock since 1992
LUBBOCK, Texas – For the last 30 years The United Methodist Church has served the Lubbock Community for Thanksgiving, and this year is no different. Nearly 30,000 people have received a Thanksgiving meal since this first began, and this year alone the church is anticipating serving over 1,000 turkey dinners.
A West Texas family farm grows the most expensive spice in the world
A family-owned farm in Tahoka specializes in growing the most expensive spice in the world, saffron.
Red Raider fans braving the wintry weather to win in Iowa
LUBBOCK, Texas — Temperatures won’t break 20 degrees in Ames when Texas Tech faces Iowa State this weekend, but that will not stop some dedicated fans from braving the wintry weather for a win. “Texas Tech graduates have that West Texas spirit. They don’t quit, they adapt,” Tech...
USGS: Moderate earthquake reported Wednesday afternoon in West Texas
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — A moderate earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake occurred at 3:32:44 PM CST in Reeves County and registered at 5.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale. It happened at a depth of 5.5 miles. The epicenter...
Family of Lubbock 4-year-old killed in drive-by shooting organize march in his honor
LUBBOCK, Texas— The family of a 4-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting told EverythingLubbock.com they are planning to hold a march for justice in his honor on Saturday afternoon. Cornelius Carrington was shot and killed in December 2021 just days before Christmas. The walk is set to begin...
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 16th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Staying chilly with mostly cloudy skies. High of 49°. Winds N 5-10 MPH. Very cold and calm. Low of 29°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit warmer, with breezy southwest winds and...
One person seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle near the North Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle near North Troy Avenue and North Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The incident occurred just after 12:00 a.m. This story is developing.
Game rooms raided, Hockley Co. officials describe ‘takedown’ operation
LEVELLAND, Texas — Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirmed an eyewitness account that law enforcement raided game rooms in and around Levelland on Wednesday. Officials scheduled a press conference for 4:00 p.m. to provide more information. (Please use the video player above to see a replay.) A media advisory...
KLBK Tuesday Evening Weather Update: November 15th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update. Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 28°. Winds SE→N 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. High of 49°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Clouds will hang around the region tonight, especially...
17th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade on December 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — The 17th Annual Miracle Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 3 at 6:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Miracles Christmas Parade, this year’s parade theme is “Ugly Sweater Christmas.” Participants and spectators are asked to wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters.
