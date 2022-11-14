Read full article on original website
It looks like the Republican wave is coming in
When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
Lauren Boebert – live: Right-winger’s re-election bid heading for recount as vote narrows in Colorado
Incoming ballots could determine the outcome of an unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office. As of Thursday evening, the race appears to be heading for an automatic recount, as neither candidate appears to have enough votes to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent, the required threshold under state law. A recount must be completed by 13 December.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks...
How Democrats Avoided a Red Wave
The coalition of voters who turned out to oppose Donald Trump in 2018 and 2020 largely reassembled yesterday, frustrating Republican expectations of a sweeping red wave. Under the pressure of high inflation and widespread disenchantment with President Joe Biden’s job performance, that coalition of young voters, people of color, college-educated white voters, and women eroded at its edges. And because Democrats began the night with so little margin for error in Congress, that erosion—combined with high Republican turnout—seemed likely to allow the GOP to seize control of the House, and possibly the Senate as well.
Midterm results: Bennet beats O'Dea in Colorado Senate race
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) held off a spirited challenge from Republican construction magnate Joe O’Dea, bolstered by a blue wall in Colorado too high for the red wave to climb. In defeating O’Dea, among the most celebrated Republican Senate candidates of the midterm elections, Bennet, 57, won his third...
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race
Editor’s note: As of Thursday afternoon, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) had edged ahead of Democrat Adam Frisch by about 400 votes. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press.
Trump acolyte Herschel Walker may turn to 'huge draw' DeSantis ahead of Georgia runoff
Herschel Walker's success in the Georgia Senate runoff could hinge on the participation and backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), rather than former President Donald Trump, according to some Republicans. Trump helped recruit his friend Walker into the Senate contest last year. However, Trump's relationship with Georgia has been...
Why far-right GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is in an extremely close re-election race in Colorado
Boebert's district isn't nearly as deep-red as other firebrand conservatives' home turfs, and her approach to the job seemed to turn people off.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Voters in Boebert's district are over her
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
WATCH: Kaylee McGhee White says midterm elections called Trump endorsement into question
The Washington Examiner's Kaylee McGhee White explained that lackluster performances from candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump calls into question his once-coveted seal of approval.
Kari Lake's Election Conspiracy Theories Aren't Even the Worst Thing About Her
When discussing the Arizona governor's race, there's no way to avoid talking about someone who isn't on the ballot: former President Donald Trump. Republican candidate Kari Lake, a former local news anchor, is perhaps the most visible—and one of the most fervent—midterm candidates peddling conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential elections. Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate who currently serves as Arizona's secretary of state, was responsible for certifying the results that Lake rejects.
Walker hauls in $11 million since start of Georgia runoff campaign; goes up with first ad
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker has hauled in $11 million in fundraising since last Wednesday, when his Senate runoff campaign with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia kicked off. The Walker campaign shared their fundraising figures first with Fox News on Monday. Nearly $8 million of Walker’s...
Bennet holds lead over O'Dea in closely watched Colorado Senate race: Poll
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is maintaining his lead over Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a fresh poll as he looks to survive a building red electoral wave ahead of the midterm elections. The Emerson College poll showed Bennet leading O’Dea, a construction company owner, 49% to 42%, with just...
Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race
After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
Katie Hobbs defeats Trump ally Kari Lake in Arizona governor’s race
Democrat Katie Hobbs is projected to win the race for governor in Arizona, defeating high-profile Republican Kari Lake after a contentious and down-to-the-wire election. NBC News and CNN both projected the race for Hobbs on Monday night. The victory is the latest major win for Democrats in what has turned...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Who Has the Edge in Georgia’s Suddenly Less Momentous Senate Runoff?
Had Democrats not won the very close Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada, Georgia’s December 6 runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker would have represented the second straight overtime match in the Peach State that decided control of the upper chamber. It would have been a familiar experience for Warnock, who won his seat in the dual January 2021 runoffs that sent the Atlanta minister and his ticket mate Jon Ossoff to Washington.
Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again
For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018,...
