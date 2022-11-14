ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Elon Musk tells Twitter staff to go ‘hardcore’ or leave, suggests he will find new CEO ‘over time’

Billionaire Elon Musk, who just took over as the chief executive at Twitter after buying the company, said he does not want to be the CEO of any company. Musk took the witness stand Wednesday in a Delaware court to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by Tesla’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.
The Associated Press

Amazon CEO says layoffs will extend into next year

NEW YORK (AP) — The mass layoffs that began in Amazon’s corporate ranks this week will extend into next year, CEO Andy Jassy said Thursday. In a note sent to employees, Jassy said the company told workers in its devices and books divisions about layoffs on Wednesday. He said it also offered some other employees a voluntary buyout offer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amazon CEO warns of more possible layoffs in 2023

A day after rumored layoffs of Amazon workers were confirmed in the company’s devices and services division, company CEO Andy Jassy warned employees of more potential layoffs to come next year in a letter on Thursday. In the letter, Jassy said that the company is in the middle of...
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy