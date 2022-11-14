Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Budweiser Clydesdales are the big stars during holidays at Warm Springs Ranch
Warm Springs Ranch holiday experience with the Clydesdales is back this season as a reservation-only experience Nov. 25 through Dec. 30. An in-person visit lets guests walk through the barn at their own pace with plenty of opportunities to see the Clydesdales and browse the gift shop. Food and Anheuser-Busch products will be available for purchase.
Columbia Missourian
Flu, other respiratory illness cases continue to rise for Boone County
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ most recent report on influenza cases showed a large increase compared to last month. Other respiratory illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19 are also on the rise in Missouri. The DHSS reported 1,738 cases of the flu in...
Columbia Missourian
Bands, candy, holiday-themed floats in the annual Jefferson City Christmas parade
Every year, Jefferson City holds the Jaycees Christmas Parade in the heart of downtown. This year, the 83rd annual parade will take place at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 with the theme “A Musical Christmas.”. For 83 years, this parade has kicked off the holiday season featuring dozens of floats...
Columbia Missourian
Mary Judith "Judy" Elam Oct. 21, 1943 — Nov. 4, 2022
Mary Judith “Judy” Elam of Columbia peacefully passed away at The Stuart House in Centralia Nov. 4, 2022, with her daughter, Robin, by her side. She was 79. Judy was born Oct. 21, 1943 in Bethany, Missouri, to the late John William Randolph Elam and Bonnie Corrine (Woy) Elam. She wed Albert “Allie” Fuemmeler in Glasgow, Missouri, in 1962. They were married until 1981.
Columbia Missourian
Students package over 50,000 meals for Serve-a-Thon fundraiser
Students at Christian Fellowship School packaged 50,012 meals Thursday that will be distributed to those in need as part of their annual fundraiser, Serve-a-Thon. The meals from the fundraiser will go to local food banks in the central Missouri area, including The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri and the St. Francis House. The meals will also be distributed to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Springfield, that serves over 465,000 children in more than six countries.
Columbia Missourian
'A Tuna Christmas' enhances the holiday season in Macon
The Maples Repertory Theatre will bring Texas to Macon during the holiday season this year. The theater will present “A Tuna Christmas,” with two actors in the comedy play set in the fictional Tuna, Texas. “It’s about the third smallest town in Texas and the shenanigans around the...
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks, Boonville continue treks toward state chamiopnships
Blair Oaks (11-0) looks to keep its undefeated season alive as it takes on Lift for Life (9-3) in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School. Last Friday, quarterback Dylan Hair added to an illustrious high school career, becoming the first quarterback in...
Columbia Missourian
Ready to 'see the world,' MU's Manuel reflects on time in Columbia
Martez Manuel always told himself that if he didn’t redshirt, he was going to play just four years for Missouri. With just two guaranteed games left in his collegiate career, the wins and losses won’t define his career — but they did shape it. After starting a...
Columbia Missourian
'Pay as you throw' waste system criticized at public comment meeting
Columbia residents voiced their displeasure with the city-issued logo bags for their low quality and the manner of implementation, as well as problems they have caused as a result. A meeting Thursday night in the Columbia City Council chambers invited residents to provide comment on the possible switch to a...
Columbia Missourian
Moberly Christmas festival packs holiday events into one day
In 2019, the city of Moberly decided to pack all of its holiday events into one big day to celebrate the season. The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce tied a number of smaller events together to bring more people out during the holidays. This year, the Moberly Christmas Festival takes...
Columbia Missourian
Four things we've learned about Missouri during its 4-0 start
An eighth of the way into a long — but intriguing — season, Missouri sits at 4-0 after a 105-80 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. Despite playing Southern Indiana, Penn, Lindenwood and SIUE, it is an impressive start to the Dennis Gates era, with only Frank Haith (17-0) starting his MU tenure with a better record over the past 60 years. Four games in, here’s what is to take away from what Missouri has done so far.
Columbia Missourian
'A Time to Give Thanks' continues free hot meal Thanksgiving tradition
The annual Columbia event A Time to Give Thanks will continue to offer thousands of free meals this Thanksgiving amid rising food prices. The nonprofit Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is hosting the event for a second time, although it was started in 1997 by former Columbia City Councilperson Almeta Crayton and later by her godson Kentrell Minton.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball drops seventh straight match after home loss to Arkansas
Missouri volleyball extended its losing streak to seven matches after Arkansas swept the Tigers 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 on Wednesday at the Hearnes Center. After a discouraging pair of sets to open the match, Missouri continued to spiral as Arkansas (16-8, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) dominated at the net.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri’s defense looks to move past uncharacteristic Tennessee performance
Missouri’s defense was punched in the mouth in Knoxville, Tennessee, this past Saturday, and there’s no way around it. It’s difficult to sugarcoat a performance in which the Tigers gave up nine touchdowns on 14 offensive possessions and 724 yards. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker and his staff knew it was bad. Players knew it, too. For the first time since it gave up 40 points to Kansas State on Sept. 12, the defense is forced to respond to a disastrous afternoon.
Columbia Missourian
Hermann celebrates its German roots with Christmas market
The Deutschheim State Historic Site will bring back Weihnachtsmarkt again this year during the first two weekends of December. Weihnachtsmarkt which translates as “Christmas market” in English, showcases traditional German holiday customs and their connections to current American traditions. This Christmas market is a traditional German outdoor market...
Columbia Missourian
Christbaumfest shows off Cole Camp's German heritage
For more than 20 years, the city of Cole Camp has been holding Christbaumfest, an annual Christmas festival that features over 50 vendors for the public’s holiday shopping needs. From leather, to scarves and sweaters, the Christbaumfest highlights homemade crafts such as woodwork, jewelry and knives. Bob Gare, a...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri softball releases 2023 schedule
Missouri softball released its 2023 schedule Tuesday. The Tigers travel to Clearwater, Florida, to open the season Feb. 10 in the NFCA Leadoff Classic, where they’ll face Texas, Fordham, Louisville, Northwestern and Prairie View A&M.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman student detained after shooting threat written on bathroom stall
A Hickman High School student has been detained after a shooting threat written on a bathroom stall at the school, according to district Superintendent Brian Yearwood and the Columbia Police Department. Columbia police said the juvenile was detained Thursday afternoon for “first-degree making a terrorist threat.”
Columbia Missourian
Bailey, McGuire make 2023 decisions known as MU gets set for senior day
When Missouri honors 21 seniors this Saturday for senior day, linebacker Chad Bailey will not be among them. The fifth-year senior, who claimed a starting job midway through last season, will return for his final year of eligibility in 2023. Bailey ranks fifth on the team with 38 tackles this...
Columbia Missourian
No. 3 Missouri wrestling heads west to face No. 5 Arizona State
Missouri wrestling will have a chance to back up its No. 3 ranking in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll Thursday in a road dual against No. 5 Arizona State. The dual between the Tigers and Sun Devils begins at 8 p.m. at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. It...
