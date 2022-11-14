Read full article on original website
#6 LSU to welcome nation's leading rusher to Death Valley on Saturday
This week’s home finale for #6 LSU may find the Tigers getting a break from the rough-and-tumble SEC schedule. But that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy as they welcome one of the nation’s leading rushers into Death Valley.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What bowl game will LSU football make? Here are our best projections.
BATON ROUGE – With only two games before the start of postseason play, No. 6 LSU football is inching toward the end of Coach Brian Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge. It's been a year filled with pleasant surprises for Tigers fans, as LSU has defeated Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama and Arkansas in consecutive weeks to launch themselves into the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings while securing an SEC West title and a trip to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.
atozsports.com
How history shows that LSU shouldn’t be in the playoff even if they beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game
It feels like we’ve gone through every single possible scenario that could keep the Tennessee Vols out of the playoff. TCU winning out and then USC winning the Pac-12 with one loss is the scenario that seems the scariest to Vols fans right now. I think Tennessee is better...
wbrz.com
Delta adds flights for LSU fans traveling to Atlanta for SEC Championship
BATON ROUGE - Delta Airlines is adding flights connecting Baton Rouge and Atlanta on the weekend of the SEC Championship game. The new flights will make it easier for LSU fans to make the trip for the game on Dec. 3, where the Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs.
wbrz.com
Shots fired on LSU campus early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired near LSU's campus. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating reported shots fired near the area of Dalrymple and West Lakeshore Drives and said to avoid the area. At 3:16...
Former Ragin' Cajuns' Pitcher Called Up to the Majors
Former Cajun, Hogan Harris has been called up to the Majors by the Oakland A's.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson’s new football coach played on back-to-back state title-winning teams at Destrehan
East Jefferson football coach Ashton Duhe would like to have a program like the one he was part of as a player at Destrehan. That would mean building the roster from the 55 or 60 players he had available over the final three weeks of the regular season as an interim head coach to a much higher number.
brproud.com
Former SU coach Pete Richardson finalist for Black College Football Hall of Fame
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Southern University Coach Pete Richardson could soon be a Hall of Famer. The legendary coach is among the 21 finalists for induction into the Class of 2023 for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. Before coming to coach Southern, Richardson was coach...
Scott, Carencro Fire Chiefs Place Bet on High School Football Playoff
A high school football rematch leads to a friendly wager between two fire chiefs.
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
wbrz.com
Wednesday AM Forecast: The 30s will be back tonight
Temperatures will keep getting colder. Today & Tonight: Good morning! Your Wednesday is looking cloudy and cold. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 30s and some areas could see frost. If you have outdoor plants or pets, make sure they are covered or brought in for the night.
wbrz.com
Trauma surgeon says BR native UVA football player injured in shooting is 'very lucky'
BATON ROUGE- The shooting in Charlottesville, Virginia has left the entire country stunned as three UVA football players were shot and killed, and two were hurt. Baton Rouge native Mike Hollins was shot in the back and the bullet hit his stomach. Despite the horrific situation, Mike's mom told WBRZ...
wbrz.com
Former U High football star has successful surgery after Virginia shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A former high school football star from Baton Rouge was among several college football players shot at the University of Virginia on Sunday. Three people died, and Michael Hollins was one of two students wounded in the attack. Family members said Hollins, a University Laboratory School...
Louisiana musician’s album featuring LSU Tiger Band nominated for Grammy
A Louisiana musician's album, "Full Circle," featuring the LSU Tiger Band has nabbed a Grammy nomination.
wbrz.com
Ten students may face criminal charges after football game brawl
PLAQUEMINE- Ten students may face criminal charges following a fight on the football field Friday night at Plaquemine High. Social media video showed players and fans flooding the field. One woman is seen punching a man near the 50-yard line. A different video shows what appears to be that same man, still on the ground, as the same woman starts going toward another adult.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
lafourchegazette.com
St. Mary School District suspends girls basketball team for 45 days after fight
The St. Mary Parish School District has suspended the Morgan City girls' basketball team for 45 days after a fight during their last game – a decision which will have ripple down impacts on local teams. The Lady Tigers played Jeanerette on Nov. 15 and won 38-25. The St....
wbrz.com
Mike Hollins ran toward gunfire to rescue classmates during UVA shooting, his mom says
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Mike Hollins, a University of Virginia football player and Baton Rouge native, was shot after running back toward gunfire to help his classmates. Hollins' mother, Brenda Hollins, told ESPN her son ran off the bus when the gunfire erupted, but he soon headed back to try and rescue fellow students.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge's 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
Abandoned NOLA: Old Charity Hospital shows signs of life
NEW ORLEANS — If it seems like we’ve been reporting on “new life” at Charity Hospital for 17 years – well, it’s because we have. But this time, there’s something different about what’s happening inside and outside of Old Charity. The iconic...
