Doja Cat posted a 5-second audio clip of her sighing on Twitter over people's decisions to pay $8 a month for Twitter verification
"You guys are paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is?" the rapper wrote.
qhubonews.com
What is Mastodon? A social media expert explains how the ‘federated’ network works and why it won’t be a new Twitter
Twitter users who are fleeing to the social media platform Mastodon are finding it to be a different animal. Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. In the wake of Elon Musk’s noisy takeover of Twitter, people have been looking for alternatives to the increasingly toxic microblogging social media platform. Many of those fleeing or hedging their bets have turned to Mastodon, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of new users since Twitter’s acquisition.
Digital Trends
What is Mastodon? Here’s why everyone’s talking about this Twitter alternative
By now you’ve no doubt heard about Mastodon. It’s a social media platform that’s been bandied about as an alternative to Twitter, particularly among users who aren’t comfortable with the direction Twitter is going in now that Elon Musk is at the helm. In fact, since...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
PC Magazine
Don't Trust Twitter
If you haven't had a chance to catch up on the latest happenings in the social media landscape, here's a quick refresher: Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta is cutting thousands of jobs; Oracle is monitoring TikTok to make sure Chinese authorities aren't manipulating the app; and last week, after billionaire blatherskite Elon Musk bought Twitter and dismissed half the staff, the platform devolved into absolute chaos.
Elon Musk’s hardcore deadline is here and Twitter employees are resigning in droves
Today marks the day that Twitter employees need to decide if they will sign on to be one of the “hardcore” people that remain at the company. At 5:00 PM EST today, Twitter employees needed to let the company know if they would remain at the company and accept the grueling work culture that new owner Elon Musk is asking of them. According to reports, those who decided to leave the company would receive three weeks’ severance if they agreed to some terms that Twitter has not been able to actually tell them yet.
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
Sorry, But It's Actually Physically, Mentally, And Emotionally Impossible Not To Laugh At Any Of These Pictures
I have no idea why these are so funny, but they just are.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Elon Musk is planning a subtle change to Twitter that could make it harder to stop the bots
CNN Business — Elon Musk has been saying for months that he wants to stamp out spam and fake accounts on Twitter, but a subtle change he’s planning to make to the platform could complicate that goal. In a tweet this week, Musk said Twitter will stop showing...
Business Insider
How to use TikTok Now, TikTok's version of BeReal that lets you post one photo or video each day
TikTok Now is a new mode that lets you post a single photo or video at a random time every day. TikTok Now works nearly exactly the same as BeReal, the once-per-day social media app that's been going viral recently. If you want to see what other people are posting...
AdWeek
Messenger: How to Use the Transgender Chat Theme
Messenger released a Transgender chat theme that adds shades of blue and pink to a conversation. When the Transgender chat theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji (also called its “Quick Reaction”) will be updated to the Transgender Flag emoji. Our guide will show you how to use...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Digital Trends
What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?
Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.
Ars Technica
As more brands pull out of Twitter, SpaceX buys big Twitter ad package
Elon Musk has seemingly decided that one way to inspire confidence in Twitter as an advertising platform is to become an advertiser himself. Yesterday, CNBC reported that SpaceX purchased one of Twitter’s premium advertising packages—when typically SpaceX rarely invests in Twitter advertising—as Musk's other company plans to begin advertising Starlink satellite Internet to customers in Spain and Australia. According to internal documents CNBC reviewed, SpaceX has so far spent $160,000 on the Twitter ad campaign and in total could end up investing up to $250,000.
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: ‘Let the sickos rule the world’
(0:00 - 10:00) Thanksgiving side dish power rankings. -- Ryan Clarke, rclarke@oregonian.com, Twitter: @RyanTClarke. Subscribe to Soccer Made in Portland anywhere you listen to podcasts.
NBC Connecticut
Don't Necessarily Trust the First Phone Number That Pops Up in Your Online Search
It’s a phrase that has become so common, it’s published in the dictionary. But don’t just trust, click, and call any search result that pops up first. If you do a quick Google search to find a phone number to call a specific company, beware of an ad that might come up in the results.
