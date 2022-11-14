Today marks the day that Twitter employees need to decide if they will sign on to be one of the “hardcore” people that remain at the company. At 5:00 PM EST today, Twitter employees needed to let the company know if they would remain at the company and accept the grueling work culture that new owner Elon Musk is asking of them. According to reports, those who decided to leave the company would receive three weeks’ severance if they agreed to some terms that Twitter has not been able to actually tell them yet.

