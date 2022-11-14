ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 0

Related
qhubonews.com

What is Mastodon? A social media expert explains how the ‘federated’ network works and why it won’t be a new Twitter

Twitter users who are fleeing to the social media platform Mastodon are finding it to be a different animal. Davide Bonaldo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. In the wake of Elon Musk’s noisy takeover of Twitter, people have been looking for alternatives to the increasingly toxic microblogging social media platform. Many of those fleeing or hedging their bets have turned to Mastodon, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of new users since Twitter’s acquisition.
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PC Magazine

Don't Trust Twitter

If you haven't had a chance to catch up on the latest happenings in the social media landscape, here's a quick refresher: Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta is cutting thousands of jobs; Oracle is monitoring TikTok to make sure Chinese authorities aren't manipulating the app; and last week, after billionaire blatherskite Elon Musk bought Twitter and dismissed half the staff, the platform devolved into absolute chaos.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BGR.com

Elon Musk’s hardcore deadline is here and Twitter employees are resigning in droves

Today marks the day that Twitter employees need to decide if they will sign on to be one of the “hardcore” people that remain at the company. At 5:00 PM EST today, Twitter employees needed to let the company know if they would remain at the company and accept the grueling work culture that new owner Elon Musk is asking of them. According to reports, those who decided to leave the company would receive three weeks’ severance if they agreed to some terms that Twitter has not been able to actually tell them yet.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
AdWeek

Messenger: How to Use the Transgender Chat Theme

Messenger released a Transgender chat theme that adds shades of blue and pink to a conversation. When the Transgender chat theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji (also called its “Quick Reaction”) will be updated to the Transgender Flag emoji. Our guide will show you how to use...
Digital Trends

What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?

Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.
Ars Technica

As more brands pull out of Twitter, SpaceX buys big Twitter ad package

Elon Musk has seemingly decided that one way to inspire confidence in Twitter as an advertising platform is to become an advertiser himself. Yesterday, CNBC reported that SpaceX purchased one of Twitter’s premium advertising packages—when typically SpaceX rarely invests in Twitter advertising—as Musk's other company plans to begin advertising Starlink satellite Internet to customers in Spain and Australia. According to internal documents CNBC reviewed, SpaceX has so far spent $160,000 on the Twitter ad campaign and in total could end up investing up to $250,000.
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy