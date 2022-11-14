Read full article on original website
Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains
Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
Aroostook County Storm Closings & Cancellations for Wednesday, Nov. 16th
A mid-November snowstorm bearing down on the region has led schools and many offices in Aroostook County to close early on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting anywhere from 4 to 12 inches of new snow from south to north by the time the storm winds down late Wednesday evening. Heavy snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain at times, making travel difficult.
Winter Storm Warning Posted in Aroostook County for Wednesday, November 16th
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday and Wednesday night in northern Aroostook County for what could be the biggest November snowstorm in four years. Forecasters expect heavy snow mixed with sleet beginning around midday on Wednesday with 6 to 10 inches of new snow...
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter
(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever
While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
Snow Falls in Northern Maine; More Likely to Come for Parts of New England
It's that time of the year. Snow was falling at a pretty good clip Sunday night in northern Maine. A video posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service's bureau in Caribou shows the wet flakes falling, and even sticking to the ground. Workers at the National Weather Service reported...
Multiple Vehicle Crash on Route 11 in Portage Wednesday
Portage, Maine (WAGM) - On November 16, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Route 11 in Portage. It was determined that 60 year old Andrew Bouchard of Fort Kent, was headed north on the Portage Road in his 2013 Western Star tractor trailer truck. A Propane Truck being operated by 66 year old Eric Bull of Caribou was heading south. Bouchard’s and Bull’s vehicles collided and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Bouchard was treated on scene and released. Bull was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with serious injuries.
Maine geologists discover potentially valuable deposit of critical minerals near Presque Isle
A team of federal, state and University of Maine geologists says it has found a rare deposit of potentially valuable minerals on part of Pennington Mountain in Aroostook County. These elements are on a list of several dozen critical minerals that federal officials say are important for manufacturing electronics and...
POLICE: Multiple Active Shooter Hoaxes At Schools Throughout Maine
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Update: 10:15am - Fort Fairfield School District has reported they received an active shooter call around 9:20am on Tuesday, Police did investigate the scene and deemed the threat a hoax. Multiple schools throughout the state have reported active shooter threats. According to the Maine Department of...
Snow Totals: Why We Didn't See Much Accumulation From This Storm
While it’s very hard to send someone up to measure on top of every mountain top, general snowfall amounts came in a bit below expectations with our first storm of the season. We are still awaiting numbers from Northern Maine, where the snow will continue through the evening. Aroostook County likely has snow totals over 6” by the end of the storm.
Maine man charged after starving dog found locked in vacant home
CARIBOU, Maine — A Caribou man has been charged days after a dog was found locked inside a vacant home that was recently sold. Caribou police say Matthew Guzman, 31, turned himself in Monday night. He was charged with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor that carries up to 364 days in jail. He could also be banned from having any animals in the future and be forced to pay a fine.
Company hopes to produce sustainable jet fuel at Loring Air Force Base
The former Loring Air Force Base in Aroostook County could soon be home to a plant producing sustainable jet fuel. DG Fuels LLC has signed an agreement to lease more than 1,200 acres from the Loring Development Authority. The company plans to produce what it calls "sustainable aviation fuel." According to a press release, the low-carbon fuel will incorporate hydrogen from water electrolysis, and carbon derived from timber and agricultural waste.
