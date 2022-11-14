Portage, Maine (WAGM) - On November 16, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Route 11 in Portage. It was determined that 60 year old Andrew Bouchard of Fort Kent, was headed north on the Portage Road in his 2013 Western Star tractor trailer truck. A Propane Truck being operated by 66 year old Eric Bull of Caribou was heading south. Bouchard’s and Bull’s vehicles collided and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Bouchard was treated on scene and released. Bull was transported to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with serious injuries.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO